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Gregory Casey's avatar
Gregory Casey
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Almost as if by clockwork, the overwhelming majority of EU Media, both publicly and privately owned and EU-wide, as well in shyster UK, together with the political Establishment in Brussels and in France, Italy, Germany and other EU-NATO States sprung into action within an hour of the first Moroccan Juveniles pouring across the border into Cueta, the overwhelming majority by means of the sea, with all of the political-media figures expressing shock-horror and criticism of the Spanish State and specifically, the Government of Pedro Sanchez, despite the fact that the assault on Spanish Territory followed shortly after the Spanish Supreme Court opined and directed that migrants arriving by sea could not be expelled and returned to their countries of origin. How this Spanish Supreme Court decision could have led to this sudden and highly organised assault upon Spanish Borders, literally one month to the day from the date the Court in Madrid handed down its Opinion and Decision can only be explained by organised and concerted planning accompanied by Moroccan media manipulation and a propaganda campaign directed towards Moroccan youth.

Thankfully, this attack upon Spain's sovereignty and specifically, upon the government led by Pedro Sanchez has failed, and spectacularly so. From listening to interviews with many young Moroccans, it is clear they were promised that the streets of Ceueta were paved with gold and they were propagandised into believing that their lives would be transformed if only they could make it to Cueta by swimming around the Border Fences that run from land into the sea. Those same young people, the majority of whom had brought no luggage, clothing or food with them expressed theri disappointment at having been misled and were happy to return home, most of them to their parents who had no idea (to) where they had disappeared.

Good for Prime Minister Sanchez for he refused to take the bait laid for him by EU-wide media and the political Establishment of both Europe and the US for what he has achieved since he helicoptered into Ceueta on Friday (yesterday) is the removal of almost all "migrants" from Ceueta and their return across the border to Morocco. Moreover, he has initiated internal investigations into the (in)action of both Border Guards and the National Police in Ceueta to establish how and why they were caught flat-footed and did little or nothing to stop the Moroccan "migrant" flow. In doing what he has done over the past 36 hours, Sanchez has, if anything, risen in the estimation of the Spanish Public much to the chagrin of the Spanish Right-wing Opposition, and of Von der Leyen, Meloni and others among Europe's Right wing Governments and EU Commission. The actual truth of what happened will be established over the coming months and I suspect that that truth will not sit well with those parts of the EU-NATO and USraeli Establishment that were crowing about Sanchez's impending political downfall yesterday and as late as this (Saturday) morning but who have now had to shut up.

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