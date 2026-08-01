CONTRARY to the objective, the flooding of Ceuta, Spain by Moroccan boys reveals a leader more in control and calm than Israel and Trump anticipated. The objective of trucking and releasing this many across the border was orchestrated to; make Trump’s border appear a success for Midterm sway! Deflate PM Sanchez’s popularity. Send a message that Trump and Netanyahu will destroy any country that does not bend a knee. The Actual Result? Sanchez came out looking dignified as he peacefully escorted 60,000 Moroccans back home without the European Commission lifting a finger of assistance.

The fact that various EU members condemned Sanchez for allowing the invasion, including Italy’s Communist – Meloni, reflects back on their true allegiance. They do NOT have their fellow country’s backs. Unless said country is Ukraine, embracing their drug, child, slave trafficking whore. Not one country has called Spain to congratulate them on a job well-done in escorting home an orchestrated operation delivered to cause chaos. Perhaps it is time for Spain to join the BRICS.

Trump has done everything in his power to destroy Spain cutting off all trade, starting massive fires, and now by releasing 60,000 migrants into an enclave that has a population of 80,000!

Recently, PM Sanchez visited Algeria stoking a hurrumph from Morocco’s King Mohammed VI who lives in Paris. He signed the Abraham Accords normalizing ties with Israel during Trump’s Reign #1. The King was unveiled in the WikiLeaks release revealing extant corruption which led to expansive protests in 2011. In 2015, Forbes claimed the King’s net worth was $5.7 Billion. It is likely considerably more given the prevalence of offshore hideouts.

The Alawi Dynasty conquered Morocco around 1666 and is the same Dynasty which King Muhammed belongs to today. An interesting anomaly is the fact that no historian has any idea where the Dynasty came from prior to the 1600’s. The Dynasty claims to be direct descendants of Muhammed through Hasan, the son of Fatima and Ali Muhammed. Fatima was Shia. Today’s King claims to be Sunni.

In 1917, three young children in Portugal reported seeing a vision of Mary 6 times – a light so bright – brighter than the sun. The apparition appeared in the town Fatima, Portugal ~ named after the Shia Fatima sometime in the middle 16th century. Seems odd the Catholic Church would adopt the name from a Shia Muslim descendant of Muhammed. Muhammed’s vast territorial expansion did not include Portugal - But then history is convoluted.

After a succession of Dynasty’s, the territory came under the rule of Maimonides, a Jewish sect under Moses ben Maimon in the 13th century. Maimon was a rabbi whose family had been expelled from Spain for refusing to convert to Islam. During this period, many Jews converted to Islam, while during the Crusades, Jews converted to Christianity. The Jews hiding within our mist having changed their ethnicity on the surface ~Conversos. Maimonides settled in Fez ~ Morocco and ultimately in Egypt where he led a Jewish diaspora.

A marble sculpture relief of Maimonides is displayed in the House of Representatives since 1949 when Israel conquered Palestine. It was brought to the White House under the sponsorship of Harry Truman under pressure by Chaim Weizmann a Zionist and first president of Israel. He and his brother were Communists.

Maimonides is credited with writing the Guide For The Perplexed despite only sparse fragments were said to exist of the writing until it was rewritten in the 14th century. It was written in Arabic and later translated to Hebrew despite Maimonides being Jewish… The Maimonides did NOT believe in Jesus. Their society disappeared in the 15th century.

The Saadi Dynasty came to power in the 15th century as a Sunni establishment ultimately leading to the Alawi Dynasty to which the King of Morocco belongs. Both dynasties claim their descendancy from Muhammed as through Fatima.

The first known book to explicitly label the hexagram emblem as the Shield of David was written in the 14th century by Rabbi David ben Yehuda ha-Hasid, who was a great-grandson of Moses Maimonides. He integrated early Kabbalistic treatises where geometrical seals and divine names played an active role. There is no Biblical reference to support the star as a symbol of David. It’s history is rooted in magic and the Kabballah where its first imprint in Jewish construct shows the triangles intertwined instead of overlapping.

In the Jewish Kabballah, the two intertwined triangles was believed to possess magical powers to command spirits and demons. Hence the reference to Ba’al.

Morocco’s history from Shia to Jewish to Sunni cannot be ignored when interpreting where their allegiance lies. Why they would comply with Israel and Trump. 67 Moroccans died enroute. The vast majority of those who crossed were 18 and younger males. Someone’s children. But there were mothers with small children as well. Led astray by people who didn’t care for life but cared only for chaos. They were considered expendable.

In the end, the outcome was not what Trump intended, and he will try to bury this devastating loss of life and blame PM Sanchez for his pacifist views on war. It is notable that Spain is Rich in Metals and Minerals – including Rare Earths. Spain’s imports and exports with the US are minimal, making up 4% of total trade.