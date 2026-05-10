Listening to people discuss the civilians of other countries, their respective governments, their culture, is a foray into a psyche ward to be sure. But then, we no longer know if we are actually speaking with another human. Or arguing with a computer BOT. Although, computer BOTS are more likely to send a nasty message and simultaneously Block You. To make them feel like ‘they won’. But what did they win?

Twitter has become rife with BOTS. I am told Instagram is far better. I haven’t been back on Facebook since they sent me a virus that shut down my entire internet connectivity. Had to buy a new router. The easy directions that the young man gave in 4 steps failed on #1. After 2 hours, and frayed patience, I called my neighbor.

Sometimes, due to my mechanical prowess, I will take a bottle of vitamins or wine, or port, that I cannot open across the street to my fiends house – arm extending said bottle. My friends husband typically takes the highly secret weapon into his garage and miraculously returns with said bottle – OPEN!

I pour myself a glass and go to my computer where people are freaking out with garbage talk because someone said – BOO. I would venture that 75% of EVERYTHING on Twitter is fake. You have fake Israel. Fake America. Fake Hollywood. Fake Fake. And someone decided that wasn’t enough – we have to add ridiculous propaganda – for comedy purposes mind you… Turning ordinary people into carnival clowns.

Celia Farber went on a social media/phone diet – as in the first week – ZERO. A Test. I am not aware of the results - yet. It is so much more refreshing to read commentary on my blog. You are REAL. You are enlightening as well as appreciative which gives me the strength to research the next one. We are definitely in a time built wholly on deceit. And to survive, we must unravel the deceit. But what kills it. Deceit. The AI ANSWER: Transparency and Confrontation. Cue – confrontation – as in alternate media.

Anywho – Tomorrow is Mother’s Day! A day for me to have FUN with 2 of the My Three Sons. I won’t write. Instead, I’ll laugh. I’ll smile. I’ll feel nothing but the moment. And it will be Good. IF for Just A Moment. In Time ~