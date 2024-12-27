Laura Loomer, the self described Jewish Princess and supporter of all things AIPAC is suddenly attacking Musk and Ramaswamy. Her gripe? DOGE wants to restructure and expand H1-B Visa’s for immigrants who possess heightened technology skills to help American companies grow and expand. Loomer sees this as a challenge to Jews given these skills are found mostly in India and Asia.

Deporting unskilled illegal immigrants who welfare up the economy, while importing skills deemed unfilled in America tech is now called “Anti-MAGA”. And Loomer is rallying for … Jews - whose skill sets are killing and torturing.

Oddly, the impact of the Pandemic in debilitating and assassinating Americans has taken its toll on ‘skilled workers’ forced to take the jab. Now we have a shortage. Imagine how that works? Logic is bereft in those who advocate sheeple running off the proverbial cliff to their death.

With the loss of Ukrainian bioweapon labs, the US Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) moved their death manufacturing facilities to Africa where they illegally test their poison products on an unending slew of African women and children – There are now 18 countries in Africa ‘hosting’ these poison labs, including in Kenya.

DTRA is an evolution of the Manhattan Project conducted during WWII to develop, produce and use Nuclear Bombs. The Father of that Project was Julius Oppenheimer, an Ashkenazi Jew whose father was a wealthy ‘textile importer’ from Hesse, Germany. Moving to NY, they lived in luxurious neighborhoods, collected Picassos and van Goghs, and educated Julius at the private Jewish school, Ethical Culture Fieldstone School. This elite school was based on Marxism, eugenics, and the ideology that morality is distinct from theology. Atheism.

In this context, eugenics is a form of genocide.

Outside of the US, DTRA’s workforce is stationed in Germany, Kazakhstan, “Azerbaijan”, Ukraine, Georgia, Armenia, Kenya, Uzbekistan, South Korea, Japan, and Singapore. Their Mission is to create DNA targeted biowarfare weapons. Given the recent downed aircraft in Azerbaijan, it is coincidental that DTRA operates there. Military personnel working with nuclear facilities are subjected to radiation on a constant basis – something like the Nevada nuclear tests in the fifties which ultimately killed my father.

DTRA manufactures vaccines and has partnered with Fauci’s NIH in their testing on humans and animals. They tell the FDA which drugs and vaxes can be sent thru the Emergency Use Authorization process without being ‘trialed’. Thus allowing all Americans to become the ‘human trial’.

In 2014, while the DoD was busily bombing Syria to oblivion, DTRA confiscated their stash of chemical and biological weapons. During their bombing campaign against Iraq in Operation Enduring Freedom, DTRA confiscated Iraq’s entire stash of ‘uranium’ and sold a portion of the bounty to Canada.

Director, Rebecca Hersman, comes from a background at CSIS and was an Obama appointee in the Defense for Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction and holds a Master of Arts in Arab studies. Creating an Enemy. The Motto is: Counter and Deter.

The agencies Financial Statements were accompanied by the Auditors “DISCLAIMER” ~ “We were unable to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to provide a basis for an audit opinion that the financial statements are complete and free from material misstatements”. Citing either ‘significant deficiency’ or ‘material weakness’ in: payables, expenses, property plant and equipment, reporting obligations and – Fund Balance With Treasury – their largest asset at $1.8 billion. In other words, their entire FS report is so flawed it can not be considered close to accurate. A biggee.

There are 280 vaccines in the pipeline and over 900 prescription meds under the auspices of NIH and DTRA. Over 24 Pharma companies are currently working on 1 mRNA Pandemic vax: Bird Flu which has been renamed from H5N1 to HPAI = ‘highly pathogenic’. They intend to inject cows, chickens, sheep, and humans. Trials are being conducted in Kenya, under the auspices of John Nkoimo, Ministry of Defense Kenya, trained at Joint Command & Staff College, Oxfordshire, and Kings College, London.

As of August 23, 2024, Kenya celebrated the transfer of property and equipment to Nkoimo which included; four HAZMAT trucks and Chemical, Radiological, Biological and Nuclear (CBRN) defense equipment and training. DTRA Director, Robinson, calls it ‘disaster response infrastructure’.

Jane Wachira, CEO of Kenya Veterinary Vaccine Production is working in alliance with DTRA in creating a pathogen that will infect humans and animals with a death rate of 40% or higher. She has personally studied the methane gases from cow farts and their impact on greenhouse gas emissions – utilizing the $41 Billion in disappeared Green Fund monies at World Bank.

Jane’s objective is ‘sustainable cows’.

The Pandemic Mentality is focused on death. Those deaths do not preserve highly skilled workers. Our Education Department has assured the extensive lowering of American student proficiency to the point we sit at 33rd among developed countries. As such we have created attitude burger flippers instead of mechanical engineers. We can either extend our failure or we can import those with the necessary intellect.

Australia has been doing this for decades.

Future DTRA pandemics, overloaded prescriptions, and assassination vaxes put America at risk of collapse. Musk and Ramaswamy see this divesture and provide a solution. Loomer sees solution as anti-AIPAC. Loomer has a journalism degree. I think Musk and Ramaswamy are a bit more qualified in countering The Fall of America.