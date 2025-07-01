President Trump is threatening to deport Elon Musk. Why? Because they adamantly disagree on The Bill. Other threats include using DOGE to audit Space X , Twitter and Tesla. These are the classic tactics of a dictatorship – eliminating anyone opposed to a singular personality. In its form, the Big Bill violated everything Trump said during his election cycle when the concept of Big Bills was denounced and every bill was to be no more than a few pages maximum. Because no one reads Bills – they use assistants to peruse the media to see what is being said and create crib-notes to be voiced by Senate and House Reps to give the impression they have ‘a clue’.

Lest We Forget: Elon spent unpaid months of his own time with his own team of DOGE siphoning thru the expanse of waste and fraud inherent in every government office. They worked long hours, sleeping on the floor, tearing through mazes after mazes of funding lapses and provided reports to the Trump administration. Most of which Trump ultimately ignored, with the exception of USAID. They were working For The American People. Trump is working For The People of Israel.

Imagine being told that corruption and fraud is allowed if its connected to anyone with a Jewish name. Worse, not one person was ever charged with the blatant fraud committed inside the US Government. No charges. No implementation. No consequences. No savings.

According to Musk, the Big Bill will raise the cost of all energy by 50% over the next ten years while increasing the deficit by $4 trillion further pushing America into territory bordering on third world status and pushing the next generation 25-40 year olds into abject poverty. Right now, the revenue estimate of the Tariffs is $30 billion. It would take 156.67 years to pay off $47 Trillion. Assuming nothing changes.

As you push the next generation of wage earners into financial oblivion, the government kills its revenue stream. Meaning borrowing to exist and achieve nothing.

When the price of energy rises, it directly influences just about every other industry. When Germany cutoff their cheap source of energy from Russia – manufacturing tanked, shut down, bankrupt. When CoVid was declared, the swing in prices was due to the cost of transport whether by rail, truck, plane or shipping. The ONLY way to bring prices down is cheap energy.

Wind and solar have been subsidized by tax credits. The tax credits lower income taxes paid to the government. Classically, numbers associated with the credits and the subsidies are all over the place. Giving all of them little to no value or substance as a result. They are not calculated they are emotionally driven opinions.The revenue associated with the fuel taxes paid to the government is roughly $40 billion a year, depending on the economy.

What the analyses do not tell you is that ‘subsidizing companies’ is a Big Beautiful CROCK! The top two companies subsidized by Taxpayers are: Boeing and Amazon with a combined amount of roughly $26 billion from federal, state and local governments. The list is an eye opener and includes bizarre notables such as Koch Industries, Goldman Sachs, BAYER, Microsoft, Eli Lilly, etc… Some of the companies are NOT America owned: https://subsidytracker.goodjobsfirst.org/parent-totals

What is happening is insanity. ALL Taxpayers subsidize companies making billions to keep the prices down on products that may or may not be consumed by Taxpayers. While the executives of these companies are allowed to use those funds for their Maga-million salaries. Targeting Musk and Tesla is petty ego compared to the Big Ugly Picture.

Example: Oil and Gas companies receive Taxpayer subsidies through the federal government. In addition, the federal government taxes the fuel bought by Taxpayers causing taxpayers to pay MORE for the subsidized fuel. The entire point of a subsidy is for consumers to pay LESS. It is like a sucker punch. Corporate Welfare.

While claiming SS is broke. While incurring an annual deficit of $2.5 Trillion. Our entire market system is rigged to implode. And yes, Trump is fueling the fire Big Time.

What should have occurred: 1. Trump imposes all savings and cuts according to DOGE. 2. Trump eliminates half of government agencies. 3. Trump eliminates government pensions. 4. Trump makes peace – eliminates overseas bases, reduces DOD budget by 50% and cancels the CIA. Trump shuts down the Federal Reserve. IRS is capped at 10% tax rate. 5. No subsidies – no bailouts – no sanctions – no NATO – no UN.