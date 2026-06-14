Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

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Bezoar
11h

https://youtu.be/y_x1VcWp4kU?is=W0hkcTZR1rEl-IsZ

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Bezoar
11h

Absolutely on point, as a kid watching the Mercury, Gemini and Apollo ? thing happen , it all seemed so perfect and RIGHT. Now , after 67 years and laborious effort to weed out the truth , I have to say … why all this effort to convince the global populace that we , as a nation should expend extraordinary resources to colonize another planet. I call bullshit on it all . Bread and Circuses. THEY DO NOT CARE ABOUT US. If you are reading this , you know who I am talking about - both ways.

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