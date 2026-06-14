DEAL #40 – how can you have a deal if Israel refuses? Israel has repeatedly claimed no deal and continues its barrage of bombs and toxic chemicals over Lebanon. Not only burning people to death but making the land uninhabitable by anyone! The frayed understanding of good vs evil is a nonexistent boundary for the elite including the trillionaire – Musk. Without Musk’s’ satellites and assistance Ukraine would have lost the war years ago. And now those same satellites support Israel’s continuous bombardment of Iran and Lebanon. They support death. The killing of babies. And Musk claims this is good…

The barometric pressure point keeps pointing toward one individual – MUSK. Affable. Likable. His first appearance only 2 decades ago. And suddenly he is the wealthiest man on planet EARTH. SpaceX is a front for nothing – rockets sent into oblivion that detract from elliptical UFO’s. WHY would we continuously build rockets when every single UFO is uniformly a variation on elliptical? Because the rockets are a distraction.

Everything Musk and Space X have accomplished Russia can do as well – yet Musk is a ‘genius’?

No one wants to live on Mars. No one wants to live on the Moon. Creating habitats on the moon would infect our lunar cycle that controls our oceans, our tides, and every living ocean creature. Thus, the entire moon and Mars deviance is an illusion. Perpetrated by – Musk. All while promoting this congenial and somewhat redneck persona. As in “Oh Gosh”. Dimples. Smile. Beautiful low octave voice.

I gave him the benefit of the doubt – but at some point - killing …babies?? All while warning of a disastrous future due to lack of babies has shifted the scales of justice to the bottom. The effects of zero gravity on the human body show a distinct acceleration of typical age-related decline. A weightless environment of space causes physiological stress that mimics the debilitating effects of aging including bone loss, brain and heart changes, immune decline, and muscle atrophy on a heavily accelerated timeline. Humans are looking to extend life not shorten it!

WHERE DID MUSK COME FRIOM?

Michael Griffin of In-Q-Tel, the CIA Investment Fund, took Musk to Russia in 2002 to promote aerospace technology allegiance. That is the front story that is meaningless. In 2002, the CIA had no allegiance to Russia. The Cold War was still tepid. And Musk was still a Canadian citizen having emigrated from South America.

At the time, Musk had achieved ‘two’ bachelor’s degree which were not recognized by the school until 1997 or two years after he claimed to have graduated. An anomaly that is coincidentally – odd.

Musk came to the US in 1992 to attend the University of Pennsylvania – as a Canadian citizen. Three years later he moved to California purportedly on a student VISA although once in California he did not attend school. Musk wasn’t nationalized/legal until 2002. Coincidentally.

Between 1995 and 1999, Musk and Kendall built the company Zip2 which was an internet based city guide for newspapers. They managed to obtain contracts with the new York Times and Chicago Tribune. Subsequently selling Zip2 to Compaq for $307 million which net Musk’s shares $22 million. In 2001, a small company co-founded by Musk, X.com, merged with Confinity founded by Peter Thiel and Max Levchin of Jewish Ukrainian birth. Theil’s CIA connection was through In-Q-Tel which funded Theil’s Palantir.

Max Levchin and his parents came to the US as refugees in 1991. His mother was a software engineer and theoretical physicist. Not lacking in intelligence! He followed suit.

Theil’s Palantir is 100% a government operation to conduct mass surveillance, build the shadow powers, install control mechanisms, and basically turn Americans into robotic slaves.

In-Q-Tel was investing in all the early start-ups and through his friend Jim Cantrell, Musk was introduced to CIA’s Michael Griffin. The overriding technology theme was a controlled society in line with China’s Communism and Big Daddy Biometrics.

The question is why Musk was appointed to be the wealthiest man in the world despite not having the acumen – for Example: Griffon is a physicist and engineer with MSE’s, Ms’s, MBA and a PhD. Key Mafia and Alumni Partners with Musk include Mafia Members - Theil, Levchin, Reid Hoffman and Luke Nosek. Alumni Partners – David Sacks, Jeremy Stoppelman, Russel Simmons, Steve Chen, Chad Hurley, and Jawed Karim.

When Mike Griffon met Musk, he was working on low earth orbit interceptor space based weapons. When they went to Russia in 2002, they attempted to buy ICBM’s – which are designed for nuclear weapon delivery. Curious why the US would need to buy these from Russia when the US already had ICBM’s… And why would Russia simply sell a nuclear weapon to two guys unaffiliated with any military? Originally designed in Nazi Germany, the ICBM inventor was brought to America under the CIA’s Operation Paperclip.

ICBM’s can be retrofitted for chemical or biological weapon deliveries as well as nuclear. Musk’s contracts with the government were designed to favor commercial and DoD intelligence agency use. In other words, on the surface, Musk just wants to build a spaceship to Mars – however, the reality is he is working to facilitate military endeavors. Including ‘low-earth’ orbital weapons per Griffons original project.

Are Musk’s rockets planting nuclear weapons in space on behalf of the CIA?

“Elon Musk launches low Earth orbit ‘satellites via SpaceX and their vertically integrated rocket fleets. Satellites are packed into the rocket’s fairing and deployed in bulk using a slow-rotation, “deck of cards” release mechanism. This direct and high-capacity launch process is what builds out the massive Starlink constellation.”

And There You Have It – satellites and weapons are being delivered to low-earth via SpaceX.