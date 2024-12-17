As we have unpacked Hitler, the Jewish label of Holocaust victimhood, and Zionism – I decided to take another stroll thru the looking glass - at Mussolini:

Both Hitler and Mussolini were of the same generation. Both have been labeled as fascist dictators. First coined in 1915, the word "fascism" comes from the Italian word "fascio," which refers to a bundle of sticks symbolizing strength in unity. So, when was the term redesigned as an authoritarian, militarism, dictatorial ideology?

The etymology of the word can be traced to Ancient Latin – Fasces - or in Greek, Lavrys – which translates as ‘Love’. In other words, a Fascist is one who loves his people.

MUSSOLINI: His mother was a Catholic, his father a socialist. One of his father’s influences was Giuseppe Girabaldi, a supporter of Italian unification and nationalism who won the praise of Victor Hugo, Demas, Lincoln, Engels, George Sand and Charles Dickens. He and his wife were married in the Church of St Francis of Assisi… Not exactly the rogue as he is now portrayed…

Benito studied economics, philosophy, and poetry. He was a journalist, an intellectual and well-read including; Neitzsche, Kant, Marx, Engels, Plato, Herve – etc... This was a period in history of ‘antimilitarism’. Peace was rewarded with prison. Utopian ideals were met with expulsion. He wrote several novels including one that earned him the sword of the Vatican. He was anti-war – and this earned him the ire of the Pope.

Mussolini published in the “radical, La Voce”. La Voce was actually a literary magazine whose authors included; Rousseau, Renoir, Picasso, Casati, Rimbaud – and many others. In 1940, Mussolini was called the best journalist alive!

Mussolini’s political clout came to be defined as being supported by then - King Victor Emmanuel III who ruled over the Italian Empire. He appointed Mussolini Prime Minister, however, when Eisenhower and Churchill invaded Italy in 1943, Mussolini was discharged and King Victor fled to Brindisi to escape assassination. Supposedly, the invasion of Italy was meant to weaken Hitler. Whose desire was to halt the rise of – Communism within Germany.

The Allies wanted to force Germany to move troops and resources away from the eastern front to defend the south, which would relieve pressure on the USSR – Bolshevik Communists. Meaning – as Patton surmised, the US was in alliance with Communist Bolsheviks to overthrow all of Europe.

There was no fascism as described by the scribes of rewritten history. Like Hitler, Mussolini feared the Soviet Bolshevik Communists. They had lived thru the slaughter of the Russian Tzar and his family and the communist brutality and horror that cratered Russia into a mass grave of millions.

LIKE Hitler, Mussolini has been recreated. He was somewhat of a pacifist, who became fearful of the rise of communist Bolsheviks and their advance across all of Europe, China, and ultimately the US. All of which was exactly what happened as the Bolsheviks rose to power enveloping most of the EU in its doctrine which ultimately shrouded the US and Canada.

Sophia Loren is related to Mussolini. His daughter, Allesandra is a member of the Italian and European Parliament.

As a direct result of the Western allied forces assassinations in Italy, post WWII saw the Italian Communist Party become the largest in Europe. Communism in Italy from the beginning acquired/mounted a fake plume of a democratic face. Even from a dialectic point of view, Antonio Gramsci always avoided the phrase “dictatorship of the proletariat”, and preferred the arguably more peaceful “hegemony of the working class”, a gradual, non-violent process that would bring the working class – including professionals and technicians – to power.

In this version of history, The Allied Forces were the aggressor communists bent on destroying the Socialist anti-War intellectuals and peace makers. Fascism was love of one’s country. And Zionist propaganda has inserted itself into a plagiarism of TRUTH.

Just Like Today.