Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carol Marangoni's avatar
Carol Marangoni
10h

Oh I'm so sorry you will be sending your beloved Baxter to the Rainbow Bridge tomorrow. I know the pain of that decision and the utter loneliness that follows. God bless your little boy, and you. Prayers for you both.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
bbb's avatar
bbb
11h

My sympathies. I still miss my Tuxedo cat from a decade ago!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Helena Glass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture