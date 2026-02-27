Coup Maker, National Endowment for Democracy’s subset, The World Movement for Democracy, has an interesting article, “The Right To Receive Funding”. “International and regional human rights laws protect civil society’s right to receive resources. Yet, many governments restrict CSOs’ access to funding to strangle civil society.”

The article is so rife with bizarre pronouncements under the guise of human rights it is glaringly borderline psychotic.

March 2025, NED sued the Trump government for failing to give them $240 million in previously allotted funding. In May 2025, Rep. Crane introduced a bill to defund NED. Tabled. February 2026, Congress approved $315 million for NED and its affiliates within a $50 billion appropriation for ‘diplomacy and assistance’. A heading that includes every Democracy Program NGO known to mankind. Like a code word. It doesn’t matter what you are doing as long as you frame it as Democracy and Human Rights.

What is Civil Society? In its broadest sense, Civil Society is the people outside of government and business, as in Taxpayers. Along comes the dragon and suddenly NGO’s are defined as Civil Society because they frame the words – human rights and democracy. When an organization receives the majority of its funding from governments, when an organization takes money and pays no taxes, when an organization interferes in the political and government environment of other countries as well as its own – it is NOT Civil Society.

Technically, as Taxpayers we have the right of refusal to have our money given to anyone or any country because we are Civil Society. Congress should not have the right to designate our funds to ANY charity/NGO without our approval and permission. Taking Taxpayer funds under the guise of an NGO is not a Human Right! But National Endowment for Democracy has challenged this Protocol by proclaiming every NGO can take whatever it wants from ‘every government’ as an international human right proffered via Civil Society.

The fact that NED uses this money to initiate coups, regime changes, and civil strife is simply another stranglehold on Taxpayers by the government. The Board of NED is as follows:

Damon Wilson – CEO: “Under Wilson’s leadership, NED has sharpened its strategy, making venture capital-style investments in freedom entrepreneurs advancing democracy in their own countries.” His background includes NATO, Atlantic Council, Bush, and Save The Children in Rwanda…

Peter Roskam – Chair: Lawyer. Task Force to combat antisemitism. House Leadership Trump 2017.

Eileen Donahoe – Vice Chair: Lawyer. Former UN ambassador, Director at Soros Human Rights Watch.

Kenneth Wollack – Vice Chair: USAID. Brookings. National Democratic Institute (NED subsidiary).

Stuart Apellbaum: Lawyer. VP AFL-CIO. President, Jewish Labor Committee

Etc… None of these people seem to have any background in societal functions such as human rights or development from a nonpartisan view, but instead are more Deep State players with an Agenda. Looking to absorb noncharitable money from taxpayers under the heading of NGO. Shouldn’t Taxpayers get at minimum a write-off?

The last financial statement filed by NED was for FYE September 2024. Government Revenue was $354.1 million. $238,000 was earned as nontaxed Investment Income. Grantmaking was nearly equal between domestic and foreign entities. Domestic Entities are listed and include (Foreign entities are NOT listed on their Form 990, instead they list a broad area served):

Eye Media Group – provides entertainment and current affairs television in Afghanistan – based out of “CIA”? headquarters in VA as a ‘for-profit’. Oddly – they have no executives, Leaders, Board, or team members running the Show. Gift - $770,000.

DIRECTORIO DEMOCRATICO CUBANO, INC. – funds opposition against the regime in Cuba. Based in Miami, they also seem to have no leaders, executives or Board to moderate funding… $650,000.

China Digital Times, Inc. – Led by Berkeley professor and Vice Chair for World Movement for Democracy, Xiao Qiang, promotes China propaganda. $1,247,000.

The Solidarity Center – founded by the AFL-CIO as a voice on job security. Other than it’s Director – there are no leaders or executives at the Solidarity Center according to their website. However, it has secured funding from Norway for their work in – Ukraine since USAID funding was knifed. $34.26 million…

Center For International Private Enterprise – Online Publication owned by The National Interest. Founded by Irving Kristol, father of Bill Krystol, atheist Trotskyist Jews, coined the godfather of neoconservatism. $33.4 million.

Taxpayers are paying for Unions. We are paying for regime change in Cuba. We are paying for groups that don’t exist. We are paying for online publications of propaganda. And if we don’t give them the money that is their ‘human right’ they sue the US Government, aka Taxpayers. Because it is their inherent right to take our money! Unabashedly.

DOGE? We know DOGE tore apart USAID and the State Department money laundering throughout NGO’s, but USAID was still awarded $50 billion FY 2026. Accountability is nonexistent. The slush fund is alive and well!