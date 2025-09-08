In a fairly recent podcast, Whitney Webb discusses, Natural Asset Corporations: NACs will be newly formed, sustainable enterprises that hold the rights to the productivity and health of natural assets like land or marine areas. They don’t own the land or seas, they simply invoke their hegemony over the right to its ‘productivity’ per their version of ecological ‘health’. They then sell shares in this ‘right’ to profit from their enterprise. The ultimate Ponzi Schematic of nonexistent assets supporting a company’s environmental improvement of nothing. Like selling shares in a rock on the Galapagos Islands.

These fake assets forge the newest bellwether dystopia of Wall Street in its finale of existence. CBDC’s will collapse Wall Street. Unless they can create a new illusion of value – incoming “Natural Assets”. Tenuous to the nth degree, these assets ignore reality, and provide a collective that will collapse within five years. They are simply the ‘page holders’ until the new Biometric Evolution can be instituted. Wherein CBDC’s and 1984 Big Daddy’s revolutionize the Globe.

In their Dreams.

In their dreams because the populace are already aware of their nefarious agenda which precludes – their failure. The entire success of this agenda is/was built on its pretense of being reality in a Wonderland illusion. Once the illusion is unveiled, the ability to institute it on a global stage was reduced from a possibility statistic of 60% to a failure statistic of 75%. Why? Because of mass INFORMATION.

Natural Assets as a Wall Street phenomena will fall on its face! A Band-aide to a failed economy, a distraction - the concept of a debt civilization has been the fall of the Many – and the rise of the few. We are poised because there is no way in hell we can climb out of it. Climate will distract with destructive forces. Many will exhaust the preaching of biblical prophecies. But in the end, the history that we don’t know we will come face to face with in the present future.

How it is met will depend on the individual evolution.

A handful of NAC’s have already formed, predominantly in the UK ‘matching and allocating capital’. Generating revenue by ‘selling carbon credits’ while promoting carbon neutral products, a certification program, and generating financial returns while owning – nothing.

June 2, 2025, Annalena Baerbock was elected President of the UN General Assembly by ‘secret ballot’. She is a member of the Green Party. Upon her winning the secret ballot, Baerbock declared she would be a ‘unifying voice’ despite being quite vocal about her disdain for Russia, China, North Korea, Iran, and any other country which doesn’t bend to colonization control.

Given that the Natural Asset Corporations are the brain child of the UN’s Sustainable Development Program, it is quite likely their small footprint will implode across the global western stage of fake money, fake enterprises under Green Party Baerbock. Within this same system the CBDC’s are the prominent future. There are currently 13 of them—including Project mBridge—which connects banks in China, Thailand, the UAE, Hong Kong, and Saudi Arabia operating ‘outside’ BIS management (Bank of International Settlements).

Given CBDC’s are digital, they are highly susceptible to hacking. Like paper money, CBDC’s are backed by ‘faith’.

Hacking is now a profession. It is called ‘ethical hacking’. It has become so highly in demand that there is a ‘certification’ program promoting your successful ability to obtain secret data from corporate intellectual property to governments hacking of other governments. The standard of ‘ethical’ is based on which government is doing the hacking – the US positioning itself as an ethical hacker.

The fact that project mBridge is not affiliated with BIS would be due to this hacking protocol. Shielding against their cyber security ‘experts’ who hack in the same vein as the CIA runs The Cartels. As AI advances, the rise of hacking will be exponential. Backdoors are built into the security systems which simply expose more data. When Musk et al were inside the US Government system they realized that the security systems in place were old, and well below even a corporate level. The IRS system is so old it is labeled ‘antiquated’ with components multiple decades old! The system was literally built in the 1960’s. And there is no money to replace it.

Instead of fixing our internal systems, instead of paying our debts, instead of becoming an AI powerhouse, the US is pushing investments in companies which own nothing, a monetary system that can be hacked by a teen-ager, and wars that befuddle and produce less and less value until the dollar is worth less than zero…