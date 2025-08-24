The importance of the interpretation of calendar and night directly affects the health of humans. The alteration of the calendar to a fixed model every year assumes the earth, the moon, the sun and the planetary movements never change. Five thousand years ago, the Minoans developed calendars based on the changing movements of these elements to manage agriculture farming, festivals, and games. Within their cycles was an 8.5 years astrological cycle that included Venus and other planets position in the stars. Most calendars began with the month that corresponds to March.

These lunar, planetary and moon cycles regulated their agriculture production via rainy and hot cycles. By contrast the Gregorian calendar which was created by the Popes takes none of this into account. The result is droughts and floods that scientists inaccurately – ‘predict’ and ‘ignore’.

Even our sleep cycles have been altered to maximize worker-bee productivity unnatural to our inner cycles. The original sleep cycle was two four hour REMs. Interspersed with games, reading, conversation etc… As a result of this disrupted cycle, siestas became common in various European and Asian countries to combat the rupture of the natural rhythm to compensate.

Today, we celebrate those in government (Trump) who never sleep and instead take massive amounts of ‘drugs’ to stay awake. The side effects of which include schizophrenia. Other problems include: issues with comprehension, focus, and reactions. Trouble making decisions, solving problems, remembering things, managing your emotions and behavior, and coping with change. All of which exacerbate ‘mistakes’.

Sleep deficiency is not something to celebrate!

When we alter these natural rhythms we also bury our natural instincts and drives leading to the suppression of the path most suitable to our individual person. Instead the individual cycle is now manifested by a power structure that rules and regulates every aspect of our being. Denying purpose in order to convey the human mechanism as a servant.

The servant status further degrades the evolution, growth, and intellectualism inherent in our brain. Calculated. By generations of governing models. Of – suppression and subjugation. Wherein Art and the right side of our brain collapses. What is left is maniacal ‘emotion’. The chaos we see in our city streets as emotion has no discernment. No Order. By design. With a predominant, not wholly, persuasion of the African American class.

The development of words and phrases aligned to create discernment disruption include: We are all equal. Tolerance. We are the same – red blooded. Equity. Systemic Racism. DEI: Divide, Eliminate, and Integrate.

The Minoans were constantly marauded by The Sea People who abhorred peace in favor of barbarism and war. They were the Mycenaeans and the Canaanites. They were not equal. They were more nearly different subsets of Humans derived from the Nephilim. The adoption of King Minos as the ruler of the Minoans is a creation of Sir Arthur Evans in the 19th century AD. There is absolutely no evidence to support this, despite it being formally taught in our schools. Minos was the son of Zeus in Greek Mythology.

Romulus, also of Mythology, is credited with being the founding father of Rome and the creator of the first Roman calendar. Again, history tells us mythology was real.

With the lost understandings of astrology and the planets which regulated our ability to farm without crop failures and authenticate our internal ‘clocks’ we lost our natural biologic rhythm regulating our health. So that a heretic form of law known as ‘science’ could replace what makes us happy with what makes us sick.

It is said that for every reactionary ailment created on earth by God, he provided a cure in the form of plant lives:

Example: Corn silk, the fibrous strands from the ear of corn, has medicinal value as a traditional remedy for urinary tract issues like bladder infections and kidney problems, functioning as a diuretic to increase urine flow and a demulcent to soothe membranes. It contains antioxidants like flavonoids that reduce inflammation, and it may also help regulate blood sugar and blood pressure, although more human research is needed for these effects.