It appears the mysterious telephone conversation between Netanyahu and President Trump was a crisscross of Netanyahu declaring,, ‘you are either with us or against us’, in goading Trump to bomb Iranians and nuke the country on behalf of Israel. A call Netanyahu has been logged as saying nearly every year since the early 1990’s. IRAN will have a Nuclear Bomb in 1-2 years. An attack that could easily see Israel wiped off the face of earth. An attack that could see retaliation by Russia with a hypersonic which would take 2-3 minutes to target Israel.

In Bibi’s warped head, it doesn’t matter if all Israeli’s die as long as he and Sara don’t go to jail. Bibi’s corruption trial has been ongoing since May 2020. It was postponed for the Pandemic. And he sought postponement due to the HAMAS attack – over 5 years now. This trial involves, fraud, bribery and breach of trust. Protests had been ongoing for years by Israeli citizens objecting to the slow walking of Bibi’s trial. Including in 2023 when Hamas, an organization partially funded by Netanyahu, initiated kidnappings at the fairgrounds.

The result was trial delays. Was this Israel’s 9-11? A distraction of such largess proportions that the PR would forget everything prior. So Netanyahu and Sara could skate while pushing America as the initiator of WWIII?

Exodus of Jews to Australia and the EU has become a daily event as Netanyahu is willing to sacrifice ‘to the last Israeli Jew’. Just as he ordered Zelenskky to do.

Milei, making a absolute joker spectacle of himself chooses this moment to bow and scrape before Bibi and claim BROKE Argentina will build an embassy in Jerusalem. Never mind the 60%+ of Argentinians now living in Milei abject poverty eating scraps at depleted soup kitchens.

All Middle East plans for prosperity ravaged by a megalomaniac. All the dreams…

Israel has no economy left. There is no tourism. No manufacturing or labor as they have all been conscripted. Businesses are bankrupt. And a 1930 German like inflation is hitting price increases. The mindset of Netanyahu is solely obsessed with death. Death to Syrians. Death to Lebanon, Yemen, Gaza and anyone who dares interfere. And no one does.

Trump has ordered nonessential personnel at bases across the Middle East to evacuate. Signaling Netanyahu’s imminent attack. Simultaneously, Trump has demanded that no country allow the consideration of a two state solution with recognition of Palestine. Including Saudi Arabia. His logic? The remaining hostages. The lack of critical thinking in this is blatantly obtuse. If Israel attacks Iran, there will be no more hostages, there will be Israel reduced to rubble. ISRAEL – the source of global bloodshed. ISRAEL – the source of degraded prosperity.

These are the people Trump supports with an absolute tyrannical conviction. A conviction that is undermining MAGA.

ISRAEL, the most egregiously corrupted and sacrilegious country on earth. For which our President and many in Congress claim we must bow down before as King. This dictatorial monarchial government is run by terrorists, including; Bezalel Smotrich and Itamer Ben Gvir. Ben Gvir is a Kahanist terrorist who has been indicted dozens of times and convicted of 8 times of crimes. Despite links to terrorism, Netanyahu thought he was a good choice to appoint as Minister of National Security.

All while declaring Iran as the enemy simply because they trounced western coups and attempted assassinations in order to install Reza Pahlavi who is pro-Israel, and honors Netanyahu.

When Trump says negotiations with Iran are not going as planned, is he reiterating Netanyahu? Why should Iran agree to anything America demands?

The Nuclear non-Proliferation Treaty was never signed by Israel, India, North Korea and Pakistan. Of the non-signers, it is believed all have nuclear weapons. Making the treaty a rather bizarre waste of détente. Israel has wanted to nuke Iran for over 60 years. Ben Gvir has been outspoken regarding his hatred of all Muslims. Why would any self respecting Middle Eastern country even remotely consider any alliance with Israel?