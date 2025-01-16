Netanyahu claims HAMAS breached the ceasefire deal after the IDF murdered 21 children and 67 adults last night. Syrian HTS government tells Israel to get out and put the UN back in control of Golan Heights. Qatar agrees with HTS and demands all sanctions be lifted from Syria. Israel gives the world an Fyou, launches more bombs and wonders why they are always the victim.

Netanyahu claiming HAMAS backing out of peace deal is an outright lie – . The Israeli Cabinet ministers must agree to the deal and so far they have not. The Friday deadline has been postponed by Israel. The goal? More dead Palestinians. More destruction to their homes and country. And the world watches, trembling in fear should they raise their voices against a Monster and their fate be accounted for in a riddle of bullets.

The only way Israel can survive at this juncture would be to have the entire government resign – their mentality is no different than the CIA. Netanyahu is notorious for breaching ceasefire agreements and cannot be trusted to hold to his ‘word’. Because evil has no ‘word’. And evil is not human, not man or woman.

Trump’s reaction was unpleasant to say the least claiming that ‘all hell will break loose if the hostages are not released’ – a threat to Hamas, not Netanyahu as he continues to arbitrarily bomb refugee camps. In actuality, the hell that will break loose will likely be an alliance of the entire Middle East against Israel as they are pushed too far.

Genocide is still being debated as a definition of ‘metrics’.

Would Trump become reactionary and draw us into a global war? It has been Trump’s mantra with Putin to hold off, be patient, don’t let the Deep State prod a WWIII. Acknowledging Netanyahu is a son of a beetch should be considered before allowing Israel to force war, which is Netanyahu’s motive

Syria is not happy. Yemen is not happy. Egypt is not happy. Lebanon – Qatar – Saudi Arabia and Iran are insulted by the pinbrain exhibited by Netanyahu and his IDF cronies in wanting death. All one need do is look at the mindset of Soros and Rothschild and it becomes evident that they are indeed unevolved pinbrains.

Not to be undermined for the top tier of evil, a former Army Colonel reveals how Ukraine aid is actually divvied; 30% of US weapons deliveries scraped off the top and sold on the black market to ISIS and other Cartel’s including those created by the Mossad and CIA, another scrape for Zelenskky and Congress, another scrape for the US military industrial complex, and yet another to ‘training companies, before a dime is actually spent on Ukraine.

Since 2015, the UK has conducted military training for Ukraine’s soldiers under the banner of “Operation Orbital” which morphed into, “Operation Interflex”. Most EU countries complied with requests to offer up their soldiers to assist in running this training program. In so doing, Russia is proven right once again in their assertion that the EU was pushing for a war with Ukraine as their scapegoat for casualties.

Which supports the continual government justification that unless Ukrainians are sacrificed then US and EU soldiers will have to be sacrificed for the bounty.

The Atlantic sums up Biden’s and the Deep States last four years as: “When Donald Trump completes his once-unthinkable return to the White House, he’ll face a world far more violent and unsettled than when he unwillingly gave up power four years ago.” Unwittingly admitting first class that the Biden Regime is wholly responsible for global violence and chaos.

The Economist claims Trump will ‘ditch universal values’. The top five universal values are: love, peace, truth, right conduct and nonviolence. Odd, The Atlantic just stated that the Biden Regime is wholly responsible for violence, war, left conduct, propaganda, and hate. Playing both sides of the aisle again, they really need to get their ideologies straight before going on the printing press.

Press members are being manhandled out of press meetings. A Georgia legislative was handcuffed for trying to attend a staff meeting. And America has officially and literally descended into a third world status representative of Zionist Communism. January 21st can not come too quickly - hoping the 20th doesn't become a blood-bath -