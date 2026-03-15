TRUMP PUSHING ALLIES ON STRAIT OF HORMUZ: Except the US has no more allies. The US has a few countries which want America’s money – but allies? No. Argentina is just another Debt to Taxpayers. The EU is backing off. The Middle East is backing off. The only ones pushing bigger and greater war are Netanyahu and Trump. Rumors of Netanyahu’s death are gaining traction as Israel released two obvious AI fakes. Which leaves Trump in left field fighting a war that Iran will use to economically destroy America undermining Trump’s legacy. A Lone Hyena.

The fact that Iran is allowing ‘certain’ ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz is most assuredly an ‘eff you’ moment. Any country participating in the Israel/America bloodlust will be destroyed trying to pass through the strait. Any rote Military Commander would have anticipated this response – but Hegseth, like Trump, is more of a party man than a strategic intelligence operative. And thus – they were ill-prepared for losing.

While the Hallelujah Magas were screaming victory when oil prices came down = after surging past $100, they have since opted to remain mum. Trump claims that high oil prices will benefit America – but not Americans. A distinction that is apparently irrelevant to the billionaires operating via the White House. It wasn’t that long ago that oil price spikes destroyed the US economy during the CoVid Crisis as we now know was initiated by Trump as he colluded with Fauci and Gates. SHORTAGES. Supply Chain disruptions. INFLATION. Air Fare Spikes!

Yet, somehow it will be different when oil spikes this time. Because billionaire energy companies will profit while passing $-0- profit to the American Economy. Trump’s Energy Secretary, Chris Wright, has declared that Americans will feel the pinch – but only for a short time. WHY? Iran has indicated its terms for opening the Strait which would effectively mean America, ie Trump, would have to admit to the global stage – DEFEAT. His ego will not allow such a precedent.

The deflection Champion will likely turn attention to Trump’s newest enemies, Turkey and Cuba. Cubans are literally starving under the oppression of American sanctions imposed by Trump. And the Fear Feed is in High Gear. Why? Because it suppresses the brain from logical and rational thinking. Ultimately damaging those cells – just as Israel has done to entire civilizations in Palestine, Lebanon, Yemen, Iran, Syria, and Sudan.

Fear triggers a rapid, cascading reaction starting in the amygdala (the brain’s alarm system), which detects threats and signals the release of neurotransmitters like glutamate, norepinephrine, and stress hormones like cortisol. This initiates the fight or flight response, causing racing heart, sweating, and intense focus on the threat while inhibiting higher-level reasoning. Logic and rational thinking are suppressed and then create a memory code that can create traumatic recall – like PTSD. It does not disappear. Thus, Gazans, those in the West Bank, Lebanese, Iranians, Americans – ALL are subjected to a brain deprivation that lasts forever. It cannot be repaired. Entire generations and civilizations have been so compromised.

“Experts” have attempted to erase memories in brains so as to repair the damage – to no avail. Of course, the go-to means has been ‘drugs’, such as propranolol which has adverse reactions when used in combination with over 40 other prescription meds. Side Effects include cardiac shock, muscle problems, heart-attack, heart failure, Parkinsons, diabetes, liver disease, kidney disease, lung disease, Hyperthyroidism, Hypoglycemia, Vomiting, anaphylactic reactions, etc, etc. etc. The drug is also used for Migraines and high blood pressure. CLASSIC PHARMA.

Social media heightens the fear quotient. Translating fear into narratives via our MSM Media stalwarts. All done purposefully. Countered by – music and nature.

Bottom Line – Trump is in fear mode. Without his crutch – Netanyahu. Unable to discern economic or military strategies to hold up America if even for a few years. Knowing that without his Master, his entire family is put at risk along with his White House appointees carrying on massive fraud and money laundering. Like Biden, we can expect Money, Appropriations, to simply disappear. Leaving Americans High and Dry to navigate through the coming Dark Ages.

And Don’t expect the Military to come to our defense… particularly The Marines.