NEWS CLIPS: SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 -
*How does forcing the sale of Tik Tok USA and giving it to Zionist billionaires help the American People?
Helena’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
*The infamous letter from Charlie Kirk to Netanyahu is released with damning evidence proving it is a FRAUD. Foremost of which is the signature which fails to include the ‘Dot’. Charlie ended every signature with a ‘dot’ or period. Always. Secondarily, he addresses the letter not to his ‘good friend’ Bibi, or even to Benjamin Netanyahu. Instead, it is addressed: To The Prime Minister of Israel. The letter is not on TP USA stationary. In addition, it calls for ‘factcheckers’ to censor speech. FRAUD.
*The hands of Charlie Kirk in the open casket funeral picture are quite strange: the color is orange and he is not wearing his wedding band. He had long thin fingers with pronounced veins in his wrist.
*H1B VISA plan requiring $100,000 investment: the way out of this debacle has already been floated by corporations who use and abuse. They will simply open subsidiary offices in the country, as in China and India, and the workers will work for minimum wage in their own country. VOILA!
*Today, in the midst of the Gaza Peace Plan, The Israeli Government has ramped up bombing to level the entirety of Gaza within the 72 hour window Trump gave them. Reportedly a bomb per minute.
*Despite the Government shutdown, Trump awarded Raytheon a $5 billion contract calling it ‘homeland security’ because the US is always getting bombed… Last month, Hegseth ordered the Pentagon to ramp up drone production to counter – Russia. In August, Raytheon was awarded a $3.5 billion contract to produce AMRAAM medium-range air-to-air missiles, compatible with NASAMS air defense systems supplied by the US to several nations, including Ukraine, Finland, Germany, Japan, and the UK.
*Despite the entire EU failing financially and economically, the call for the two poorest countries, Ukraine and Moldova, to be accepted for membership continues. Knowing that they will be awarded subsidies paid for by already dragging Germany, France, Italy and UK.
*A government shutdown has occurred 14 times since the 1980’s. Not once did it have any real impact because 75% of the government is technically unnecessary/unessential.
*The Board of Peace. As a part of the Gaza Peace plan, Trump has appointed himself as Board Chair with other members and heads of State to be announced, including Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair. The seven to ten member Board, dubbed The Body, will include a qualified Palestinian representative, preferably from the business or security sectors, as well as a senior United Nations official, such as Sigrid Kaag.
And here is the ‘twist’; Marc Rowan has also been named as a Board Body Member. He is a Jewish Hedge Fund investor who co-founded Apollo Global Management. In 2018, in return for dropping an SEC probe into Apollo, they agreed to make a $184 million loan to Jared Kuchner.
Rowan is chair of the board of United Jewish Appeal Foundation For Jewish Philanthropies… which ‘cares for all jews’. It was founded in 1917 by Felix Warburg of the Warburg family banking cartel. Warburg was named by General Smedley Butler as part of the Business Plot of 1933 to overthrow FDR and install Butler as Dictator. Butler testified that Wall Street’s Gerald MacGuire offered to provide him with 500,000 troops. JP Morgan and Prescott Bush were also named. The coup’s aim was to insert communism.
Rowan is an advocate for forcing anyone speaking or writing antisemitic material to be arrested.
Another board member to rule over Gaza is Robbi Aryeh Lightstone. He served as point person for the Israel implementation of the Abraham Accords. The treaty initially included Bahrain and UAE with Morocco and Sudan considering signing. Trump is attempting to expand this treaty to include Saudi Arabia, Syria and Lebanon.
*In other words, the Board that will rule over Gaza will be predominantly made up of Jewish Zionists and Christian Zionists determining the will and life of Palestinians. The funding for the rebuild? An unknown.
Helena’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
As you hint at, the Gaza Peace Plan is a wonderful solution for the Palestinians. May Peace reign forever, as a result.........
Which brings to mind a quote, recently used by the Polish Prime Minister, Tusk :
" Peace is merely a brief incident in a natural state of conflict and wars. "
- Thucydides
( Thucydides was a Greek historian from around 400 BC - This quote holds true to this day, as evidenced by Tusk referring to it. Truly amazing.... )
So, what a ridiculous thing to say, our natural state is of conflict and wars. NO, NYET. War is only a natural state in a world run on fear, which goes back beyond 400 BC. War would not exist, if we were a world run on Love, not fear. The natural state of things would be Peace. We are so conditioned into our current way of thinking that we quote this guy, who is only thinking inside his box. Yea, he knows the history of constant war, and then assumes that's our natural state. Aha, there's another natural state of being we find ourselves in when conditioned from birth that living in a world run on fear : We make and believe our assumptions. Bad idea.
Anyway, since we do live in this current culture of fear, of course this latest peace plan won't work, even it it actually happens. If we continue living in a world run on fear, the only plan that will ever work would be total control over the population. This is the natural state of progression under this umbrella of fear......
Imagine, 2500 years and more of trying to solve problems by going to war. How many countless wars have there been ???? Thousands or more, most likely. And still we try once again, being told that this will solve our issues. What might have a chance of solving our issues/problems would be to try something different, " Something different, the bloke is off his rocker. He must be a conspiracy theorist nutcase. Censor him and let him rot in jail. "
This woman doesn't know us but more importantly William. Help her out if you can. Here's a post that'll show you how:
Here's her donation page. I gave 15 pounds and asked her to immediately contact William:
https://donorbox.org/save-anabella-colly-from-cancer
My comment to her:
You should immediately contact Dr Wm Makis on his Substack. I don't know if he can help, but many Stage 4 cancer patients are seeing very, very good results because of him. Immediately!
https://makisw.substack.com/
In Jesus. Mark
I'll donate another $500 if 50 of you will go to make a donation and to tell her about Dr. William. She needs us!