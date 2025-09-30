Helena’s Substack

Robert Welch
5h

As you hint at, the Gaza Peace Plan is a wonderful solution for the Palestinians. May Peace reign forever, as a result.........

Which brings to mind a quote, recently used by the Polish Prime Minister, Tusk :

" Peace is merely a brief incident in a natural state of conflict and wars. "

- Thucydides

( Thucydides was a Greek historian from around 400 BC - This quote holds true to this day, as evidenced by Tusk referring to it. Truly amazing.... )

So, what a ridiculous thing to say, our natural state is of conflict and wars. NO, NYET. War is only a natural state in a world run on fear, which goes back beyond 400 BC. War would not exist, if we were a world run on Love, not fear. The natural state of things would be Peace. We are so conditioned into our current way of thinking that we quote this guy, who is only thinking inside his box. Yea, he knows the history of constant war, and then assumes that's our natural state. Aha, there's another natural state of being we find ourselves in when conditioned from birth that living in a world run on fear : We make and believe our assumptions. Bad idea.

Anyway, since we do live in this current culture of fear, of course this latest peace plan won't work, even it it actually happens. If we continue living in a world run on fear, the only plan that will ever work would be total control over the population. This is the natural state of progression under this umbrella of fear......

Imagine, 2500 years and more of trying to solve problems by going to war. How many countless wars have there been ???? Thousands or more, most likely. And still we try once again, being told that this will solve our issues. What might have a chance of solving our issues/problems would be to try something different, " Something different, the bloke is off his rocker. He must be a conspiracy theorist nutcase. Censor him and let him rot in jail. "

Clique777
2h

This woman doesn't know us but more importantly William. Help her out if you can. Here's a post that'll show you how:

Here's her donation page. I gave 15 pounds and asked her to immediately contact William:

https://donorbox.org/save-anabella-colly-from-cancer

My comment to her:

You should immediately contact Dr Wm Makis on his Substack. I don't know if he can help, but many Stage 4 cancer patients are seeing very, very good results because of him. Immediately!

https://makisw.substack.com/

In Jesus. Mark

I'll donate another $500 if 50 of you will go to make a donation and to tell her about Dr. William. She needs us!

