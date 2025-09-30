NEWS CLIPS: SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 -

*How does forcing the sale of Tik Tok USA and giving it to Zionist billionaires help the American People?

*The infamous letter from Charlie Kirk to Netanyahu is released with damning evidence proving it is a FRAUD. Foremost of which is the signature which fails to include the ‘Dot’. Charlie ended every signature with a ‘dot’ or period. Always. Secondarily, he addresses the letter not to his ‘good friend’ Bibi, or even to Benjamin Netanyahu. Instead, it is addressed: To The Prime Minister of Israel. The letter is not on TP USA stationary. In addition, it calls for ‘factcheckers’ to censor speech. FRAUD.

*The hands of Charlie Kirk in the open casket funeral picture are quite strange: the color is orange and he is not wearing his wedding band. He had long thin fingers with pronounced veins in his wrist.

*H1B VISA plan requiring $100,000 investment: the way out of this debacle has already been floated by corporations who use and abuse. They will simply open subsidiary offices in the country, as in China and India, and the workers will work for minimum wage in their own country. VOILA!

*Today, in the midst of the Gaza Peace Plan, The Israeli Government has ramped up bombing to level the entirety of Gaza within the 72 hour window Trump gave them. Reportedly a bomb per minute.

*Despite the Government shutdown, Trump awarded Raytheon a $5 billion contract calling it ‘homeland security’ because the US is always getting bombed… Last month, Hegseth ordered the Pentagon to ramp up drone production to counter – Russia. In August, Raytheon was awarded a $3.5 billion contract to produce AMRAAM medium-range air-to-air missiles, compatible with NASAMS air defense systems supplied by the US to several nations, including Ukraine, Finland, Germany, Japan, and the UK.

*Despite the entire EU failing financially and economically, the call for the two poorest countries, Ukraine and Moldova, to be accepted for membership continues. Knowing that they will be awarded subsidies paid for by already dragging Germany, France, Italy and UK.

*A government shutdown has occurred 14 times since the 1980’s. Not once did it have any real impact because 75% of the government is technically unnecessary/unessential.

*The Board of Peace. As a part of the Gaza Peace plan, Trump has appointed himself as Board Chair with other members and heads of State to be announced, including Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair. The seven to ten member Board, dubbed The Body, will include a qualified Palestinian representative, preferably from the business or security sectors, as well as a senior United Nations official, such as Sigrid Kaag.

And here is the ‘twist’; Marc Rowan has also been named as a Board Body Member. He is a Jewish Hedge Fund investor who co-founded Apollo Global Management. In 2018, in return for dropping an SEC probe into Apollo, they agreed to make a $184 million loan to Jared Kuchner.

Rowan is chair of the board of United Jewish Appeal Foundation For Jewish Philanthropies… which ‘cares for all jews’. It was founded in 1917 by Felix Warburg of the Warburg family banking cartel. Warburg was named by General Smedley Butler as part of the Business Plot of 1933 to overthrow FDR and install Butler as Dictator. Butler testified that Wall Street’s Gerald MacGuire offered to provide him with 500,000 troops. JP Morgan and Prescott Bush were also named. The coup’s aim was to insert communism.

Rowan is an advocate for forcing anyone speaking or writing antisemitic material to be arrested.

Another board member to rule over Gaza is Robbi Aryeh Lightstone. He served as point person for the Israel implementation of the Abraham Accords. The treaty initially included Bahrain and UAE with Morocco and Sudan considering signing. Trump is attempting to expand this treaty to include Saudi Arabia, Syria and Lebanon.

*In other words, the Board that will rule over Gaza will be predominantly made up of Jewish Zionists and Christian Zionists determining the will and life of Palestinians. The funding for the rebuild? An unknown.