…In 1945, 1946, during which Oppenheimer of the Manhattan Project planned to blow all of the Soviet Union to Kingdom Come there were over 2 million Jews living there. Oppenheimer had no qualms whatsoever about annihilating two million of his own people For The Greater Good! In modern times, Israel continues that doctrine under the guise of the Hannibal Directive wherein it’s most recent use was deployed on the Negev Festival to eliminate as many Jews as possible so as to create a global WWIII against all Muslims.

Why do Jews believe in sacrificing Jews? Netanyahu has officially declared that Gaza is his and the hostages are not worth saving.

…Trump is refusing to buy rare earth minerals from China so he has set his sights on ‘Myanmar’. Myanmar is in the midst of a civil war! A military coup in 2021 caused uprisings by activists in support of the government. IF Trump were to make a deal for their rare earths, he would effectively have to pick a side and then bring in the US military to engage in the civil war on the side chosen…

Xi Jinping shakes his head at the détente.

…The Food packets being air dropped in Gaza are contaminated with black mold. The cost to air drop vs simply Netanyahu opening the roads for trucks already sitting on the sidelines is absurdly insane: per ton air drop is roughly $15,000 to $20,000 vs per ton truckload is $180 to $200. Does Israel pick up the price? NO. Taxpayers .

Trump’s response? Anyone US state that boycotts Israel will be ineligible for disaster relief aid. In America. Blackmail.

…Denmark is asking people to donate their healthy pets to feed zoo predators. Germany is also having a difficult time feeding its predator population and began killing baboons within the zoo for feed. Under the auspices that this is more natural. Because all predators have their meals pre-killed and fed on platters. Zoo’s are outdated and have no purpose. The concept was based on ‘education’ and ‘conservation’ – both horribly flawed, costly, and richly inhumane!

…Despite the last time humans landed on the moon was in 1972, supposedly, no country has been able to land there since. Trump has announced that the US is going to build a nuclear plant and drop it on the moon by 2030. Fully automated. The overriding question is why? The apparent reason is to get there before the Russians and Chinese do. Because, well, being there first means – we won something…

…Trump is building a 90,000 sq ft, 650 seat, Ballroom at the White House. The cost? $200 million, or $2,222 per square foot… Unnamed Private donors and Trump will personally fund this dance hall. Typically, a full service dining room for 650 guests would require roughly 13,000 sq ft. That would leave a 77,000 sq ft dance floor? At the Kronborg Castle in Denmark, the Grand Legacy Ballroom can accommodate 900 guests and is 15,000 sq ft. Obviously, Trump has alternate plans that have yet to be revealed to the public by His Majesty.

…Trump has positioned 2 nuclear submarines off the coast of Russia in a hugely provocative move that signals brutality is imminent. The reason Trump made the announcement was to put Medvedev on notice for daring to claim Trump is ‘escalating’ the war in Ukraine. Which of course – is true. The move is not a deterrent. It is a goad. And once again, world leaders recognize this may interrupt Trump’s plans for a pretty Ballroom, given Putin has noted Russia has coordinated automated response Hypersonics.

…Pam Bondi has ordered a federal grand jury probe of Obama. The purpose of a grand jury is to determine if there is ‘probable cause’ to believe a crime has been committed which empanels typically lasts 18 months. Although more complex can take longer. Before a grand jury may commence, one must first go through the process of ‘picking’ a grand jury which also lasts between 12 to 18 months. In other words, this is simply PR.

…US and NATO are now sanctioning any ally or partner of Russia – because. Once again bringing the BRICS in further alliance and alienating AmerIsrae. Canada is realigning with the EU. South America is split with Colombia asking to join the BRICS, Brazil moving ever closer again to BRICS, and Argentina floundering amidst a 65% poverty rate and food insecurity. Africa continues to be splintered between Russia, China, Israel and America which is likely going to change rapidly in the near future.

…And Lastly, Bill Gates is attempting to push thru an aero-vaccine that could be sprayed like a crop duster without acknowledging it to be a violation of human rights – but also the high probability of decimation to animals and all plant life. Testing will be on Canada.