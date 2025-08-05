Helena’s Substack

Robert Welch
7h

All this current News reminds me of a scene in the movie, Click ( Adam Sandler ).

So, the main characters go down to the basement of Bed, Bath, and Beyond, to the Beyond

department. They walk up to the sales clerk who is behind the counter and ask, " Is this Beyond ? "

The clerk - none other than Christopher Walken - replies back, " Yes, this is Beyond, Way Beyond. "

( Where the current News is hanging out also. )

It's actually worse than that - What happens on Planet Normal is the result of the planet being run on fear. And, fear, like anything else can be based on assumptions, which are either correct or incorrect. So, it's very likely that all this News that is generated via fear ( remember we're living on a planet run on fear ), which could be based on lies, be incorrect, could mean that we are living in a self-created fantasy. So, truth being central, would be far removed from fantasy......thus Beyond, or even Way Beyond. So, we have created this dystopian fantasy reality and "know" that it's reality.

Why do we "know" that it's reality ? Because living in fear is Ego based - think Garden of Eden and Eve giving birth to the Ego by eating of the fruit - and the Ego desires to be God-like. LOL.......

What do we do about all this ? Learn to live in Love, not fear. Doing so would eliminate every "problem" we have created by living in fear. Think about it. If we did unto others as we would have them do unto us, would there be any of these problems - wars, poverty, hate, anger........etc....etc.....etc.....??? By definition, no.

Eric Jacobson
11h

Helena, what a list! It really can't get any more macabre, bizarre, and downright loony than it

is now in the world. And you were just touching the surface. A 200 million dollar White House "Ball Room" is being built while at least a million Palestinians are at the point of death from forced starvation, instigated by the monstrous state of Israel and its US partner in egregious crimes against humanity.

