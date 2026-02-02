Is President Trump a Goyim? The origin of the Hebrew word is a term representing the ‘non-nations’ outside of Israel. During the Hellenistic period of the Roman Empire in 300 BC, the word evolved to define anyone who is not a Jew. A 16th century definition by Elia Levita translates the word as ‘ethnicus’ meaning pagan or heathen. The Hebrew Bible and the Catholic Bible differ in that the Catholic Bible includes the New Testament and the deuterocanonical books. But they were not written at the same time:

The Hebrew Bible is based on the Masoretic Text of the 6th-century, while the Catholic Old Testament is largely based on the Greek Septuagint a 2nd-century BC Greek translation. The Masoretic Text was primarily copied, edited, and distributed by a group of known as the Masoretes between the 7th and 10th centuries CE. The oldest known complete copy, the Leningrad Codex, dates to 1009 CE. In other words, the Masoretes copied the Catholic Bible and then rewrote it to fit their ideology as of the 11th century.

The etymology of the Masoretes is debated with some claiming Ben Asher and his family – the Masoretes while others claim they were Karaites. Karaite Jews do not treat the written collections of the oral tradition in the Midrash or the Talmud as binding – they reject Rabbinical Authority and Oral Law. Some believe the Masoretes were the Sadducees. In other words, the origin of the Hebrew Bible and its writers is an ‘unknown’ and based on best guesses. Some fitting it all together from as late as the 16th century AD.

The Epstein Files have brought the term Goyim front and center in a quite deprecating realization. Many were already aware of the vulgarity; however, the files have brought the concept of chosen peoples – superiority – DNA supremacy - and non-Jew cattle into a picture frame on a 100 foot IMAX screen of 3D dystopia. The Pandora Box has released all the diseased insects. Never shall the insects return – the words are forever released. What kind of PR campaign will follow is pointless. And somehow – Trump is oblivious.

I think the overwhelming emotion people are feeling is simple sadness. The unrelenting knowledge that our government has used us for their benefit as peasants forging a life rife with boulders and mountains that make us stronger yet didn’t have to impede our lives. Instead, they were purposefully put there to keep us weak. And comparatively – broke/ All in order to gain wealth and a life above ALL Laws man-made and Godly.

Making the Ballroom, the Trump Arche, the Trump/Kennedy Center, the Trump Media, the Trump stadium for Nascar – all created to further the distinction of Money vs everyone else. And yet, even there, the distinction will further deny access to Goyims. Of course, the hypocrisy regarding Goyims vs anti-Semites can’t be lost in the latest shuffle of reality. But it is difficult for a lot of us who grew up without prejudice only to find that prejudice against white Christians is likely the largest of all.

Today, Dr. Oz came out with his solution to the entire government fraud and corruption. Speaking on live television he claimed that if every boy started working at age 17 and never retired it would contribute $3 trillion a year to the government slush fund. Essentially calling for the peasants to support the elite for their entire lives – like lobotomized robots.

No one is buying the distractions or their timing – Melania, Cuba, Trump Media, etc...

CAVEAT: “Some of the documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election. To be clear, the claims are unfounded and false, and if they have a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already.”

In my short research of the Epstein files on the US Government portal, there seem to be quite a lot of ‘irrelevant’ documents that have nothing to do with Epstein – like fillers. The redactions are obviously coverups, and as I noted finding the needles in 3 million documents is a task that would take a lifetime. Almost as though they grabbed files and documents relevant to other cases and lumped them in to make it impossible to research.

According to the Files, Epstein often references the ‘goyim’:

Is it going to be 100% Jew night? Even Perelman on Yum Yum has some goyum. I am getting my “Media Elite” list fed exed out for Saturday and will email some names. What about Charlie Rose. Love him. What about Jane Fonda? My new best friend. Nothing like an ex-Jew hater with a Jewish boyfriend to mix it up. Peg

Bottom line, the non-Semites pretending to be Jews from a Hebrew Bible written in the 16th century have a foul taste for anyone whom they determine are not Khazarian Jews and would rather not have to socialize unless absolutely necessary to further their financial goals. Such can be said for the trope Trump has surrounded himself with including; Miller, Lutnick, Witkoff, Abrams, Kushner, Freidman, Greenblatt, Mnuchin, Neuberger, Cohn, Cordish, Berkowitz, Rosenstein, Carr, Rosen, Khodorkovsky, Eisenberg, Watnick, Kudlow, Shulkin, Ortagus, and the newest – Warsh.

NO GOYIM ALLOWED.