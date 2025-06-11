NO KINGS DEFIANCE is a recreation of The Bolshevik Revolution

According to Indivisible’s Guide Book, the purpose of the protests is a Bolshevik style revolution! A recreation of the 1917 War against the Tzar of Russia, Nicholas II, who was murdered along with his wife and five daughters. It wasn’t about socialism. I wasn’t about poor peasants rising up, it was about anarchy in order to install Communism.

Vladmir Lenin was a Russian Marxist Jew whose brother attempted to assassinate the Tsar. He fled Russia to avoid being arrested and began a treatise of organizing a militia of like minded anarchists from Switzerland, Austria, Germany, and France to assassinate the sitting Tzar, take over the country and implement Communism.

This goal is illustrated in Ezra Levin’s Manifesto. The assassination alert is against Trump and his family if in fact they are following Lenin’s October Revolution. Anyone identifying as MAGA is a fascist and needs to be ‘staved off’…The authors of the Guide include: Ezra Levin, Jeremy Haile, Leah Greenberg, and Angel Padilla. The Guide Manifesto can be found here: https://indivisible.org/resource/guide

Haile worked in the Obama administration and currently works at ‘For The People’, an NGO funded by Open Society, Karpel Foundation, Sills Foundation, New Venture Fund, Arnold Ventures and Galaxy Gives. This is an orchestrated coup attempt.

New Venture Fund: led by Adam Eichberg

Sills Foundation: Arthur Sills was Jewish and served on the board of the ADL

Karpel Foundation: Jeffrey L. Karpel and family are Jewish.

Galaxy Gives: Founded by Mike and Sukey Novogratz, democrat billionaires

Arnold Ventures: Collaborated with Obama initiatives, Bill Gates, The Giving Pledge, and The Center For Open Science funded by DARPA.

In the Militia’s Acts of 1795, Congress authorized the president to federalize state militias in order to stop insurrections and enforce federal law. he 1795 act was superseded by the Militia Act of 1903 which established the Unite State National Guard as the chief body of organized military reserves in the United States. Historically,, George Washington, Abe Lincoln, Eisenhower, Johnson, Carter, and Bush have all utilized the Militia Act to quell crises across America. Across BOTH parties. No one screamed Hitler or King.

When Ezra Levin, et al, call all MAGA’s open targets, and facilitates the riots in LA, he is committing Domestic Terrorism. When he calls for anarchy and a Revolution – he is committing Domestic Terrorism. Those funding these Insurrectionist revolutions across the US can be legally held responsible and arrested by the Federal Government. Ezra Levin speaks with a big stick – Day of Defiance, Fascism, Authoritarianism, and Revolution.

This isn’t about showing up for an inauguration – it is organized, funded, and weapons (bricks, stones, sticks) are provided for one purpose ‘chaos’. These organizations were created in 2015 and 2016 to attack President Trump. Anything – Trump.

Parker, Colorado had their permit revoked when they were told the violence could impact Parker Days Festival planned every year which includes music, food service, restaurants, children events including a small arena for a ferris wheel and rides, and booths where merchants sell merchandise. The woman who organized the event for Parker, Carolyn Williamson, had already enlisted over 400 people to participate in her mini-me riot. Police said No.

"In general, you don't need a permit to demonstrate on a public sidewalk," said Philip Chen, associate professor of political science at the University of Denver. "It's public land."

So is the US Capitol.

And that Fascist government threw over 1200 innocent American citizens who had not destroyed anything into prison, without due process, in solitary, without due process, caused multiple suicides, and two murders without consequences. The Media is complicit. The hypocrisy is offensive! And these shape-shifters need to realize the consequences of their actions.

The ’protest’ in LA became a riot. Legally defined as the engagement of 3 or more persons who commit violence and present danger which results in damage or injury to property of another. The LA Riot was organized and orchestrated by Indivisible. Over 1500 cities are participating across all 50 states.