Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark R. Elsis's avatar
Mark R. Elsis
2h

Dear Helena

"According to Indivisible’s Guide Book, the purpose of the protests is a Bolshevik style revolution! A recreation of the 1917 War against the Tzar of Russia, Nicholas II, who was murdered along with his wife and five daughters. It wasn’t about socialism. I wasn’t about poor peasants rising up, it was about anarchy in order to install Communism."

Four daughters and a son, Alexei Nikolaevich, Tsarevich of Russia.

On the night of July 16-17, 1918, Nikolai II, Empress Alexandra Feodorovna, Grand Duchesses Anastasia, Tatiana, Olga, and Maria, Tsarevich Alexei, imperial doctor Evgeny Botkin, imperial cook Ivan Kharitonov, the empress’ housemaid Anna Demidova, and the tsar’s valet Aloysius Troup, were all shot by Bolsheviks under the command of Yakov Yurovsky.

Also, missing T (The 1975) and double commas (Historically,,):

In the Militia’s Acts of 1795, Congress authorized the president to federalize state militias in order to stop insurrections and enforce federal law. he 1795 act was superseded by the Militia Act of 1903 which established the Unite State National Guard as the chief body of organized military reserves in the United States. Historically,, George Washington, Abe Lincoln, Eisenhower, Johnson, Carter, and Bush have all utilized the Militia Act to quell crises across America. Across BOTH parties. No one screamed Hitler or King.

Mark

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Scott munson's avatar
Scott munson
3h

NO KINGS DEFIANCE is a recreation of The Bolshevik Revolution

https://open.substack.com/pub/helenaglass/p/no-kings-defiance-is-a-recreation

HELENA GLASS 2025.06.11 Wed

https://substack.com/@helenaglass

According to Indivisible’s Guide Book, the purpose of the protests is a Bolshevik style revolution! A recreation of the 1917 War against the Tzar of Russia, Nicholas II, who was murdered along with his wife and five daughters. It wasn’t about socialism. I wasn’t about poor peasants rising up, it was about anarchy in order to install Communism.

Vladmir Lenin was a Russian Marxist Jew whose brother attempted to assassinate the Tsar. He fled Russia to avoid being arrested and began a treatise of organizing a militia of like minded anarchists from Switzerland, Austria, Germany, and France to assassinate the sitting Tzar, take over the country and implement Communism.

- SNIP -

HELENA GLASS X Substack IG FB Li

https://helenaglass.net/

https://x.com/Helenasgallery

https://substack.com/@helenaglass

https://www.linkedin.com/in/helena-glass-1854a6b7

https://www.instagram.com/helenaglassofficial/

https://m.facebook.com/public/Helena-Glass/

https://muckrack.com/helena-glass

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Helena Glass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture