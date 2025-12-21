Nostradamus ~ 2026: “When Mars rules his path among the stars, human blood will sprinkle the sanctuary. Three fires rise from the eastern sides, while the West loses its light in silence. A great swarm of bees.” He was first published in 1555. A time of enlightenment. Astrology. In January 2026, Mars path will be hidden by the sun, emerging in April while getting brighter each day forward until the end of the year. In Greek, Asylo is the word for sanctuary which means safe place. “The West loses its light in silence”. The Light is Christ. The silence would be censorship. The great swarm of bees is interesting because often drones sound like bees.

Idle words? Maybe. Maybe not. But the rhetoric emerging against Americans by Israeli shills is escalating without government pushback. In fact, our government is so far gone their entire focus is concern for Israel and their wish is our command. Rumor mill is asserting Ben Shapiro will be JD Vance’s VP.

And 2026 could see a rounding up of supposed ‘antisemites’ as the rhetoric is thick with propaganda. Trump’s focus on Jews has been deliberated with great fanfare, the most recent being Mark Levin, gripping Trump’s shoulders and claiming he’s the first Jewish President. Coming out of the closet.

Standing right beside Trump are two men who are not discussed often: Jared Kushner and David Friedman.

Kushner in Ukraine. Kushner with Netanyahu. Kushner in Qatar. Quiet, understated, Kushner whose father is a convicted felon who spent time in a federal prison, was pardoned by Trump, was always a diehard democrat, and is now ambassador to France and Moracco.

David Friedman, Israeli who advocates for the elimination by any means of all Palestinians, he was Trump’s personal legal advisor from the mid 1990’s. It was Friedman who convinced Trump to move the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. It was Friedman who stated that Trump was fully onboard removing Palestinians from their homes in the West Bank to allow for Zionist Settlements. Multiple Jewish organizations as well a fair number of Jews and former ambassadors to Israel OPPOSED Friedman’s nomination to Ambassador to Israel during Trump’s first term. Friedman and Kushner are said to be the Handlers of Trump who advocate their personal commitment to the removal of all Palestinians and Goys from the land.

In 2021, Friedman launched his own NGO, Center For Peace Thru Strength, which became Trump’s slogan throughout his second term. Strength denoting war, bombs, and death to anyone in their path and the achievement of their quest to rid the world of all Goyim per the Talmud written sometime between the 11th to 13th centuries AD.

As a charity, Peace Thru Strength has a 1 star rating. 80% of its revenue goes towards salaries. Legal fees go to David’s brother. The balance is spent on advertising and travel to Israel. And Revenues come from the Government – as in Taxpayers!

Erika Kirk stages her sequined pantsuit at the TPUSA glamfest called AMFEST. The vibes are overwhelmingly ‘prosperity gospel’ aka, Money is the Focus. This is NOT a woman mourning her assassinated husband of 3 months ago – this is a woman who sees an opportunity to make money and plead on behalf of Israel. In classic psychology, a person mourns the death of a spouse for at least two years before they are able to move on. Erika has eclipsed the record with a 2 MONTH mourning punctuated even still with stage events honoring Erika. Applause.

The Prosperity Gospel is littered with significant Jewish Zionist promotion. This would meet the Nostradamus edict, “The West loses its light in silence.” Not only has the Vatican usurped Catholics, the Evangelicals have been usurped by Zion. Erika Kirk is zealous in her pursuit of the almighty dollar and willing to reinforce her dedication to Israel, a secular, Godless nation that swears by the Talmud to the commandments for the elimination of the goyim cattle.

The Youth Market seems to have become the biggest antisemitic breeding ground which is why TPUSA was targeted. And Erika is their LEAD.