Jewish donors were at the forefront of Mamdani’s election financing including the billionaires Elizabeth Simons and her husband Mark Heising. Since his win, other megadonors who backed Cuomo have already reached out to let Mamdani know they have got his back, calling the shift ‘patriotic’; Jamie Dimon of JP Morgan and Bill Ackman of Pershing Square Capital. The shift is not uncommon given the pragmatic of adherence to a political party is rather meaningless. Trump has surrounded himself with Jewish Democrats as well.

Calling Mamdani a Socialist has little impact given America has been run as a socialist country for decades. The nuance of a “Republic” – is more a twitter feed than reality. Nor are we One Nation Under God. The Roman Empire and Athens were Republics, a host of German cities within the Holy Roman Empire were also deemed free republics. They were ruled by Bishops with allegiance to Kings which is how the Vatican came to lord kingship over Kings.

Simons and her husband Heising are a part of the Gates Giving Pledge which states: “They will use their philanthropic resources to support a range of causes, including poverty alleviation, healthcare, education, and environmental protection.” In reality poverty has increased globally, healthcare murders people with bioweapons, the US education system is now ranked 38th, and the environment is governed by geoengineering and HAARP. While the ruling class of billionaires have effectively couped America.

Labels have been tossed around calling Mamdani Socialist, Marxist and Communist without understanding the vast differences between these ideologies. America is a socialist country based on the levels of ‘social programs’ for which taxpayers foot the bills; Medicaid, welfare, military, pensions, etc… Most of Europe is run by socialist governments. The EU Commission members are non-elected – a form of communism. Marxism is a philosophy or theory, while Communism is a political form of Bolshevism which created the political ideologies of the CCP, North Korea, and Cuba during the Russian Revolution of 1917 after invading Palestine in 1896 by Edmond Rothschild.

Most of South America has been run by installed socialist governments since 2022. The CIA and Mossad are responsible for these ‘installations’ or coups. Which gives rise to the idea that Mamdani was installed as well. In previous elections, 2022 and 2024, according to Open Secrets, the money raised on his behalf was less than $40,000 to 125,000 respectively. This election, he suddenly raised over $17 million of which only $2.5 million actually came from NYC. Individual donors are cited without real names, self-employed, or even unemployed totaling 2156 PAGES.

It has been asserted that 1/3 of his voter base was Jewish. Jews who are calling for the culling of all Islamis in America voted in a Muslim Indian. Why? Mamdani’s mother’s first husband was Mitch Epstein, a Jewish author and photographer. They were divorced in 1981, or 1990, or 1991 with varied accounts stating different time tables. They did work together on the film Mississippi Masala first released September 1991, the same year Mamdani was born. Thus, raising the possibility that Mamdani’s father is Epstein – explaining the Jewish connection in his campaign and financing.

The fact that Bolsheviks are communist having instituted the regimes that destroyed the Soviet Union and early China, is conveniently omitted when discussing ‘socialist’ Mamdani. While the US fought against the Bolsheviks in 1918, fearing they would bring communism to America, 30,000 fled the Russian Civil War and immigrated to America including Leon Trotsky. Trotsky, born Lev Bronstein, was instrumental in the Russia massacre. Exiled to France, he was living in New York City when the Tzar, his wife and children were all butchered.

Trotsky eventually moved to Mexico at the invitation of painter Diego Rivera. Diego’s mother María del Pilar Barrientos was said to have converso ancestry (Spanish ancestors who were forced to convert from Judaism to Catholicism in the 15th and 16th centuries). Rivera wrote in 1935: “My Jewishness is the dominant element in my life”. Conversos and their descendants were among the early European migrants to the Americas, leading to widespread converso ancestry in Latin America and the American Southwest.

Mamdani may very well be of Jewish descent. The Bolsheviks spread their wings with the formation of the Communist Party of India in 1925, and various communist and Trotskyist parties later emerged from different ideological splits, such as the Bolshevik Leninist Party of India.