Like Palestine, Iraq was declared a mandatory colony of the British Empire post WWI. Iraq was given independence in 1932 under the auspices of the Kingdom of Iraq – under Hashemite Rule. In WWII, The Kingdom of Iraq was used as an air base by the US against the Syria Mandate which was under French rule. In 1941, the UK and the Soviet Bolsheviks attacked Iraq under Operation Countenance and took control. The purpose was to ‘secure their oil field’ while simultaneously installing the Shah, Reza Pahlavi, as the Western proxy ruler of Iran.

In other words, the Middle East has never been the Middle East, it has always been a Mandated Colony of the West since the fall of the Ottoman Empire. Israel wanted the entire Middle East be given to them after the Ottoman fall. The EU was not so willing. Freedom = slavery to the West. So, it is no surprise, these colonies might be a bit miffed.

Syria will be colonized by Israel. But Germany and France want a piece. It is like watching jackals on a feeding frenzy having taken down a lion. Tearing flesh …

When the US decided to assassinate Saddam Hussein, the ensuing two years the country was ruled by The Pentagon until 2005 when Jalal Talabani was installed – a Kurd. He was loyal to Bush and Obama – doing their will as a Colony. When Talabani died, the US installed another Kurd, Fuad Masum, a Communist. He was forced to step down when he illegally appointed a new PM.

So, the US installed Barham Salih, a Kurd who studied in the UK. The Kurds represent just 15% of the demographical population in Iraq. Arabs making up 75%. What does Iraq have in resources that makes it a Western caliphate forever? Oil, natural gas, phosphate, sulfur, agriculture products, petro-chemicals and fertilizers. Because the US confiscates Iraqi petroleum, Iraq imports crude from the UAE.

There are 27 International oil companies operating in Iraq – drawing their oil. In Syria, Exxon and Royal Dutch Shell are the prime operators. Israel wants a piece of the PIE.

Why does the West need to absorb these Middle East countries? Oil. In fact, despite the rhetoric of US being a net exporter, the reality is a bit different:

2023: The US consumes 20.25 million barrels per day. The US produces 12.93 million barrels per day. The US exports 4.06 million barrels per day. Leaving a shortage of 11 million barrels per day. While importing 6.5 million barrels per day. Contrary to Common Core math at the government level – this does NOT make the US a net exporter in any rationale. But it does reveal the US is making bank on the elevated gas prices sold at the pump to US citizens as a direct result of ‘shortages’.

The US military in northern Syria steal 66,000 barrels of oil daily, traveling in tankers to Iraq. From there it is sold on the black market to possibly Israel with profits never recorded on the Pentagon black books. A lose lose for Americans. Imports are from Canada, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Colombia. Iraq and Colombia being colonies of the CIA. Which is why Venezuela is sanctioned so heavily – they have more oil than Satan.

Today, the US military signed agreements with Trinidad and Tobago allowing for US troops to deploy in their countries. The islands are a mere 7 miles from the coast of Venezuela. In addition, the US is planning to install bases in Guyana while Venzeuela and Guyana attempt to work thru a dispute over the Essequibo Strip.

This oil rich, natural gas, and gold strip bordering both Guyana and Venezuela is disputed. In 1966, the UK and US arbitrated which country this strip should belong to. Guyana won – Venezuela contested. It remains contested. Guyana sent in Exxon Mobil to drill. How does this impact the CIA and DoD? Every deal has to concede to a ‘cut’ of the spoils. Just like the Drug Trade. The Child Trafficking Trade. Those cuts are untraceable/nontaxable funds.

In 2024, the independent audit of the DoD resulted in a ‘disclaimer’, as in the auditors cannot verify the accuracy. It failed its 2023 audit – Disclaimer. It failed its 2022 audit. It failed its 2021 audit. It failed its first submission financial report, and their ‘restated financials’ for 2020. Disclaimer. I stopped looking. There is no line item for stolen oil and gas – for mercenary payments in gold – or for trafficking profits.

Fair Guess – the DoD has failed every audit for the last 80+ years. Fair Guess. The DoD doesn't give a rats arse.

KPMG is the auditor of every agency of the US government and NATO.