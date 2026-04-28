Trump’s Department of Defense has no idea what to do about Iran. The Strait remains closed. Iran just called Trump’s bluff and declared the Strait would open if Trump stopped the war against Iran and Lebanon by America AND Israel. Trump is stalling. Gas just rose over $111 Brent Crude and the UAE has announced it is no longer an OPEC Member.

The UAE dropping out is a direct reflection of anger over the outcome of the war on their infrastructure and loss of revenue as a result. Dropping out of OPEC will allow them to produce and sell as much oil as they want without restrictions, thereby giving them the opportunity to secure their losses.

Trump wants the Strait closed because American oil company profits would fall as oil became more available. In addition, he has yet been able to negotiate a share in charging fees thru the Strait. Uranium was always a non-sequitur. What to do? Have America focus on a Ballroom. The larger picture – what if OPEC dissolves? Free Oil Production will create a glut and the price could collapse to $35 a barrel. While benefiting consumers due to price collapse, shale oil producers in America require a $60 minimum to profit. Middle Eastern producers and Russia have a much lower cost threshold.

OPEC Members include; Russia, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Libya, Nigeria, Congo, Algeria, Equatorial Guinea, and Venezuela. The ONLY producer of oil that requires the $60 threshold is the US. Thus, Saudi Arabia as Director of OPEC, is really controlled by the US. The UAE is triggering vengeance and other countries are likely to follow. What should Trump do? Build a Ballroom.

Secretary of WAR, Hegseth, decided that given the Iran war was in shambles, and the dastardliness of the weekend Correspondence Dinner charade, he was so traumatized that he needed to give Kid Rock a ride in an Apache, pose with him for a photo-op, and allow Kid Rock to brief soldiers in a meeting at the Pentagon. Two Apaches were coordinated by Hegseth at a cost of $14,000 per hour. Initially, the pilots were suspended for the misconduct until it was revealed the misconduct was via their boss ~ Hegseth.

The degree of judicial misconduct under President Trump’s Regime is beyond comprehension – they learn from Big Daddy.

There are three carrier strike group naval vessels in the Red Sea making sure no one slips by their command control of International Waters. Waiting for Hegseth and Trump to tell them they can go home. Meanwhile Trump has ordered the Navy to shoot and kill any small Iranian boats laying mines (a blunder of word grouping challenge – you can’t kill a boat). Iranians have more than likely already mined the strait and have no need for further mines. But narratives are no longer worth 3cents. So let’s build a BALLROOM!

In addition to the Iran Blockade, it appears that Trump is coordinating the global gas supply shortage via CIA assist in strikes by Ukraine on Russia’s oil infrastructure. These attacks are hitting refineries positioned in ports where the destruction not only impacts the port but also endangers the Black Sea environment. How long can Trump continue this charade on a global level is on par with how long Zelenskky can retain his Presidency.

With Midterms looming, one would think Trump would be actively running a positive campaign to boost his chosen one candidates. But as the polls indicate, favorability with Trump is a death sentence for any candidate he endorses. Incoming Pandemic? Trump has chosen a pro-vaccine Director for the CDC, Dr. Erica Schwartz. With Kennedy doubling down on his support for Trump – we may be in for another rollercoaster ride in time for the Midterms …

Israel will be holding their elections just days before ours and it appears the ‘soul’ of Netanyahu is losing. The latest reasoning behind his absence being cancer. No explanation for the zombie campaign of AI Netanyahu’s. However, the two parties united to beat the Likud are campaigning on a ‘kinder Israel’.

The ‘kinder Israel’ is a unification of former Israeli PM Naftali Bennett and opposition leader Yair Lapid who claim it is time for ‘a new chapter for Israel’. Bennett is a hard liner former IDF soldier who was allegedly responsible for the massacre in Kfar Kana when 101 Lebanese were killed when struck by a bomb on the UN compound. He believes in annexing ALL of Palestine immediately, and views killing of civilians there as WWII Nazis deserving of death. Promoting Zionism for all, Bennett is Netanyahu’s kissing cousin. He made a fortune buying and selling companies in the US including a Cyber Security company, Cyota (now known as RSA Security), which facilitated the creation of ‘backdoor access’ for the NSA.

So be it for a Kinder Israel....so what will Trump do? Build a BALLROOM!