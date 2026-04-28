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Stephen's avatar
Stephen
11h

What should trump (the idiot) do?

He should have quit after killing all the school children. Too late for that.

Trump (the idiot) should quit messing in foreign affairs - he has plenty of mess in his own counytry to clean up. If he (the idiot) fixed politics and actually prosecuted the crooks at home he would probably win the midterms by a landslide - but he doesn't seem able to give his voters what they need. The voters need a president who cares about them. Not some idiot who wants to rule the world.

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Ted O's avatar
Ted O
10h

Good article Helena.

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