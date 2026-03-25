Two stories, same topic, different versions: Joe Kent is under investigation for leaking classified information. He has currently been replaced by Joe Weirsky in the National Counterterrorism Center.

The First Problem – Kash Patel’s FBI refuses to state what classified information was leaked although if in fact it was classified and was leaked to the press – it wouldn’t be classified any longer. Because everyone would know. So why won’t Patel simply reveal the information?

The Second Problem – The ADL immediately piped in and claimed Kent is an extremist antisemite deserving of prosecution. What makes Kent an antisemite? He was opposed to the war with Iran and claims Netanyahu coerced Trump into engaging in a war based on a nonexistent threat.

The Third Problem - The FBI under Biden’s Regime was investigating certain individuals and obtained subpoenas for the phone records and bank accounts. Current FBI Director Kash Patel was one such person being investigated. The phone records were provided by Verizon in compliance with the subpoenas. The phone records were simply phone numbers – not conversations. Indicating the FBI was looking into crosss-referencing who might be paying off Patel by corroborating a phone number with a payment to Patel’s bank account. Ted Cruz claims this is bigger than Watergate. Operation Arctic Frost.

“Patel made himself a fact witness in that investigation (Operation Arctic Frost). He went on podcasts bragging about how he planned to post classified information online at Donald Trump’s direction, and how he’d personally witnessed Donald Trump declassify records.” ~ Congressional Testimony

Fourth Problem – Out of nowhere, Patel was nominated into Trump’s first Regime in February 2020 where he worked for less than 3 months before being named Chief of Staff to US Secretary of Defense where he worked for less than 2 months before being named to the board of Trump Media. Shortly after not working Patel created the Kash Foundation for which as President, he spends =0- time on the Foundation per their 2024 Form 990.

If anyone should be investigated based on their bizarre antics, it would be Kash Patel, not Joe Kent. The Rise of Kash Patel from literally nothingism:

In 2021, Kash claims to have managed Trishul Consulting, Trishul was founded by Priten Patel born in the UK. No relationship to Kash. No mention of Kash. Simultaneously, Patel was host of his own show on Epoch TV 2021 - 2023 - owned by the Falun Gong New Religious Movement . In 2024, Kash claims to have been a consultant for Elite Depot in the Cayman Islands. Elite Depot controls Shein, a Chinese fashion giant making very cheap clothing. According to WIRED, Patel began consulting for Shein one month before the company retained the services of a lobbying firm where Pam Bondi worked. All In The Family! It is reported that Patel’s net worth is estimated to be $30 million according to Hindustan Times.

Many of Patel’s claims of positions he has held were subsequently found to be fabricated. Nonetheless, he wrote a memoir which is ranked #46, 677.

In 2019, President Trump directed John Bolton of the National Security Council to hire Patel. It was not an option – it was a Directive. During this time, the staff members under Fiona Hill were warned to be cautious speaking with Patel given he was crossing unauthorized boundaries in regard to Ukraine.

Six months later, Kash transfers out and is now an advisor to Richard Grenell. Eight months later, Patel is named Chief of Staff of Acting Defense Secretary Miller. Patel claims Miller was a placeholder and that he and Ezra Cohen (Jewish) were calling all the shots. Cohen was actively vocal about his aversion for China, Russia and Iran.

As FBI Director, Kash’s first stronghold was to fire every FBI agent connected with Operation Arctic Frost. The firing was illegal and three agents have filed a wrongful termination lawsuit. Patel is not well respected in the Department or with his colleagues and has continually battled that lack of integrity since the debacle with the Epstein Files and lying before Congress in that regard.

Since 2019, Patel has filed five lawsuits for defamation all were tossed for lack of evidence. Although, in one case, the judge awarded Kash $250,000 because the defendant failed to show.

Now Patel’s ‘girlfriend’ is filing defamation suits for various twitter personalities who claim she is a honey-pot. Today, Patel’s ‘girlfriend’ Wilkins, wrote an extensive hit piece, 13 identifiable points, defaming General Flynn, Candace, Tucker, Joe Kent and of all people, philosopher Alexandr Dugin as Russian assets who have infiltrated the MAGA Movement. She says she knows this for fact because she was also a target and there was ‘no one to help her’. Patel?

Patel and his ‘girlfriend’ have thus in essence actively destroyed any possible investigation into Joe Kent. Given this smear campaign, any judge would throw out Patel’s investigation as compromised. And the Leaker? Of what? May not even exist…

It becomes clear that Patel’s constant change of direction, working here and there for months at a time, making false assertions regarding his duties might ignite concerns in the White House to investigate warranting looking into his bank records and telephone records for possible foreign relationships that earned him a net worth of $30 million. By contrast, to retroactively claim the FBI has been looking into Joe Kent as a leaker of classified information – a special forces Green Beret who served 11 combat missions over his 20 year military service and upon retirement became a paramilitary operative with the CIA – Patel is way out of his league… And Wilkin’s tweet and defamatory posture is definitely cringe-worthy FBI conduct.