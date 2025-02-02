In 1962, General Lyman Lemnitzer proposed to President Kennedy Operation Northwoods. The proposal called for the use of CIA operatives to both stage and commit acts of terrorism against American military and civilian targets. The idea was to use Americans as fodder in order to blame the Cuban government and use them to justify a war against Cuba. The possibilities detailed in the document included the remote control of civilian aircraft which would be secretly repainted as US Air Force planes, a fabricated 'shoot down' of a US Air Force fighter aircraft off the coast of Cuba, the assassination of Cuban immigrants, sinking boats of Cuban refugees on the high seas and blowing up a U.S. ship, all while orchestrating terrorism across U.S. cities.

Although Kennedy refused, Lemnitzer went on to be promoted to four stars and awarded numerous medals. The CIA Director at the time was Alan Dulles who was well known for his psychological experiments on military personnel. IF you ever doubted the extreme measures that the DoD and CIA were willing to breech in order to kill all the citizens in a foreign country, in this instance, Cuba – this will haunt you for decades. Americans are seen as cattle. Fodder.

What had Cuba done to be destroyed by America? Cuba had aligned with Soviet Russia. Bolshevik Soviet Russia. Communists. The exact same communists that now govern America via The Deep State Apparatus.

The official reason parlayed internally was that the American government wanted to preserve its commercial interests in Cuba which was upended by Castro's election. Their installed dictator had lost the election. This became the first in ‘how to manipulate elections in favor of the CIA’.

For the next 60+ years, Cuba’s economy was sanctioned into poverty. Presented as a lesson to every other country which refused to bow to the dictums of the CIA. Of course the irony is that the Jewish Cabal is – Communist.

General Lemnitzer was also deeply involved in Operation Sunrise during WWII. Alan Dulles, Waffen SS General, Karl Wolff, and other operatives met clandestinely to create an end to the Nazi War via numerous conciliatory negotiations. Stalin was NOT happy given the Soviet losses far exceeded any other country at 27 million and he was left out of this 'negotiation'. The idea that America would not include them in the negotiations prompted Stalin to argue vehemently with FDR. Questioning his motives.

Given the degree of deviance within the DoD and CIA, that agreement with Hitler likely included:: 1) Giving Hitler a fake death and an arranged Argentina life. 2) Allowing high ranking Nazi scientists diplomatic reprieve upon the requirement they work to advance American Science. 3) And the capitulation of Mussolini. Karl Wolff was given US protection but ultimately was sentenced by Germany.

Dulles was fascinated with the Nazi techniques for behavioral modification, torture, and the use of hallucinogens. German Scientists were far superior to any in America. Many were shipped to the US to work at Lockheed and Roswell among other locations. Cherokee Ranch in Castle Pines was one such location. The castle was sold to Tweet Kimball in 1954 by the Johnson Family. It is roughly 3400 to 4000 acres and became home to many Nazi Scientists working at Lockheed.

Dulles was famous for various devious agendas including MKUltra, Iranian coup, Bay of Pigs Invasion, the Warren Commission investigating the CIA’s assassination of Kennedy, and his expose that the Protocols of Zion Elders – was a forgery. Dulles was instrumental in the development of Lockheed’s high altitude U-2, a reconnaissance spy plane that is still in use. At the point of this development, the Nazi Scientists inserted into Lockheed were a pivotal asset. Their test flights were at Area 51.

Given General Lemnitzer was discussing the use of remote boats and planes in his plan to destroy Cuba as of 1962, it is highly likely that technology has been subjected to super sonic evolutions since. The fact that multiple plane catastrophes have happened over the last few days is no longer a viable ‘coincidence’: Alaska F-35 nose dives into the Pacific. Blackhawk explodes into American Airlines. Korea plane catches fire on landing, Air Medic plane dive bombs Philadelphia, Boeing plane overruns runway in North Carolina.

Given the CIA and DoD are Deep State. Given they are about to be invaded by Hegseth and Musk. Creating false flags is their MO. And Autonomous control would be the means.