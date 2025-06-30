DEI and BLM have been replaced with antisemitism. A London based band’s two performers have had their US Visa’s revoked for chanting, “free free Palestine and death to the IDF!” at a concert at Glastonbury. The revocation came from Rubio. The duo are known to feature scathing criticisms of the British Government, inequality, racism, sexism, and homophobia. Both names of the duo are anonymous stage names to maintain their privacy in the face of what they describe as a surveillance state. They refer to themselves as "The Bobs".

Not a fan of Punk Rock, but reading their bios, I am a fan of them! Over 20 concerts were already reserved in various cities across America this autumn. Despite their rhetoric against the UK government, their crime was using that same 1960’s defiance against a country committing Genocide. A country which target kills children and mothers – because they can reproduce from the lineage of Abraham and Hagar.

The UN has called Israel’s war a genocide. Will Rubio revoke the entire UN’s operation in New York City? Kier Starmer whose wife is Jewish called the performance hate speech. Israel is okay effecting torture and murder, but not okay with people who speak out against genocide. And once again, the Trump administration has complied. The band will require asylum in another country given Starmer will be compelled to arrest them and their musical career destroyed.

This is coming to the point where American citizens will be targets as well. Regulated, legally defined by Israel speech will replace free speech. It is only a matter of time.

Key aspects of the UK’s Hate Speech laws include: offensive ‘behavior’ including insulting words or behavior. Which would affect every single Congressman in the US and UK who lash out at each other on a constant basis. But the UK is going to have to seek criminal charges against these two musicians because Israel wants them dead for speaking out against genocide.

Behavior Defined: It includes both physical actions like walking and talking as well as mental actions such as thinking and feeling. Which means they want to regulate a person's THINKING.

Today Israel bombed an outdoor seaside café used by journalists and locals. They blew up 20 people. But the news prefers to focus on a concert chant. Every day Israel kills at least 100 Palestinians. The UN continues to wag a finger of disapproval – but does absolutely nothing. The populace of every western country are horrified and protest but we are chained by governments whose priorities are to their Masters.

Rubio’s State Department has issued a global security warning for all Americans traveling anywhere given the actions of our government on Iran, Syria, Yemen, and Lebanon have provoked hatred of Americans. Thank you Uncle Sam!! Or should I say, “Daddy”.

The warning urges US citizens to take extra caution wherever they are in the world, citing the risk of anti-American demonstrations and unexpected airspace closures, particularly in the Middle East. “Unexpected closures” = Israel is planning to bomb more countries. And the US as owned by Big Daddy just approved another half a billion of weapons to be sent to Israel immediately. Obviously the peace deal is simply a regrouping, much like what Putin saw through with Ukraine.

The tourist industry is scrambling to mitigate the harm exasperated by western governments. Americans are being encouraged to register with the US State Department’s STEP program regarding your travel plans so you can be notified if civil unrest, war, and riots are ongoing in your particular travel destination. Of course, the fact that those riots, civil unrest, war potential are all related to the Israeli genocide of Palestine as financed by America’s Big Daddy. How FUN!

According to the Bible, Christians descended from Abraham and Sara’s son Isaac. And Arabs descended from the union of Abraham and Hagar’s son Ishmail. The Jews had yet to exist.

In the latest legal battle ensuing around Harvard and Big Daddy, the Trump administration says that Harvard University violated civil-rights laws over its treatment of Israeli and Jewish students, potentially further endangering its federal funding.

“In a letter sent to Harvard, the administration accused the university of deliberate indifference towards the concerns of Jewish students who felt threatened on campus.”

The key words in this farcical claim are ‘indifference’ and ‘felt’. No one was actually threatened. No violence took place. No words flung – simply a sentiment among Jews that needed a safe space to cry… Indifference – as in the US Government now wants to be the Big Daddy Police of universities and colleges – a totalitarian regime of Orwellianism.