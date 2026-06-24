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Wandering Fool's avatar
Wandering Fool
15h

Yes, Imran Khan’s treatment, thanks to America, has been and remains truly disgusting! Just wanting to have friendly relations with Russia, as well as America made the yanks throw all their toys out of the pram and subject this intelligent, thoughtful and decent man to a horrific ordeal which is still ongoing today.

By bringing him down, they also robbed Pakistan of a leader with integrity and someone who is a passionate advocate for Pakistan.

As you say, he is still in solitary confinement. If that’s not evil, then what is?!

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Anthony Aaron's avatar
Anthony Aaron
12h

WO Rodney Bearman shouldn't worry about a thing … all he needs to do is 'identify' as an idf soldier … and he'd automatically be granted the VA Benefits for fighting on behalf is 'our friend and ally' …

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