Imran Kahn; a cricketeer, a socialite, a ladies man, a philanthropist, a politician, loyal Pakistani, couped by the US via Anthony Blinken for his rebuilding of Pakistan and his distaste for War. August 2023, The Intercept published a leaked directive which said that “all will be forgiven in Washington” if he (Khan) was removed in the no-confidence motion and indicated the possibility of economic and political isolation if he stayed. The reason? Pakistan’s relationship with Russia and China.

Despite the major charges against Imran Khan being found illegal he remains in solitary confinement. The charges have to do with gifts he retained ‘and disclosed’. Khan was replaced by Shehbaz Sharif who is the lead negotiator between Iran and the US. Sharif has a history of racketeering, money laundering, theft, and a period of exile. He ran for office against Khan and received 96 votes. When the US military decided Khan was unfriendly to the west, they created false charges against him and bribed Sharif – all his misdeeds would be forgiven if he helped oust Khan and assume the role under the thumb of the CIA while distancing from Russia and China.

Sharif is to Pakistan what Milei is to Argentina. Khan was to Pakistan what Saddam was to Iraq. Khan was and is very much beloved by his people. The US wants Khan to die in prison.

The US war against Pakistan began in 2004 under Bush using drone warfare in conjunction with the Air Force and CIA. Thousands of civilians were killed. It ended in 2018 when Khan took office.

What does Pakistan have that attracts US CIA operatives? Resources. Worth $6 Trillion on the open market. These untapped resources include; copper, gold, coal, gemstones, rare earths, lithium, cobalt, limestone, rock salt, and vast agriculture lands with deposits of black soil. While Trump has heavily pushed Pakistan to allow the US Military to establish a base there in return for cutting edge military technology – Sharif has refused. And Trump doesn’t have the inventory to sell.

It appears the only countries that want to pursue weapons and war are of the western bloc.

Justice System of America:

ISIS Leader in Syria, Ali Husayn al-Ulaywi, has been killed via a US airstrike… There is no identifiable ISIS commander by that name anywhere across Google. IF he was the leader of ISIS he would have a profile. But then, ISIS was already defeated and there has been no presence since January 2026 after being defeated by the US/Israel installed al Qaeda leader, Julani, as Syrian President.

FBI claims to have captured most wanted fraudster Herbert Leon Kimble. Actually, the Philippines captured Kimble and extradited him to the US. Patel is taking credit and the Philippines will thus not receive the reward as offered.

Gen. Chris Donahue, commander of U.S. Army Europe and Africa and the famous “last soldier” to depart Afghanistan in 2021, has abruptly submitted his retirement papers. His work was coordinated with the CIA in Syria and then Ukraine.” No reason has been cited and he will retire within the week.

Wounded soldiers from the Iran War are declaring Hegseth lied. While Hegseth declared that of the ‘400’ injured service members, their injuries were minor and all have returned to service. Some of those soldiers are now crying foul! Chief Warrant Officer, Rodney Bearman, was riddled with shrapnel by a drone, suffering vision and hearing loss, damage to his lungs, and a concussion. The army classified his injuries as ‘nonserious’. Bearman and 20 others hit the same time claim the military has not classified them as war casualties. Playing down what American already know – Every Major Agency in the Federal Government LIES pathologically.

The drone strike incident that hit Bearman and his compatriots in being investigated as they were left completely unprotected. Six service members died in that attack. Bearman is still in the hospital 4 months after the attack. He had to ‘requisition’ to be placed in a soldier recovery unit.

Trump has claimed he is a superstar in the military ranks, ‘they love me’ is his fanfare. However, allowing Hegseth to treat soldiers in such a disgraceful manner while Trump wants PTSD soldiers housed in mental institutions is not going to give him the clout he needs to succeed in a third term Crisis Event. Allies have disappeared. When Generals and soldiers leave, America runs the risk of becoming fodder for a foreign or even internal civil coup.

The ONLY soldiers who tolerate Hegseth are among the younger troops. By contrast, he is WIDELY criticized by generals and seasoned officers. Why? Because he is a dolt with no intelligence training and an IQ on par with AOC.