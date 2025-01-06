The US Deep State has depleted its inventory of weapons to extreme lows putting us at risk of being attacked and/or simply threatened to subservience.

The US Deep State has depleted its inventory of Oil in our strategic reserves to near zero – leaving us no means to fill the tanks, the jets, or any operational defense.

The US is the progenitor of the largest child pedophilia and rape industry in the world but we refocus on the ails of the UK and China. Leaving the US unscathed to perpetuate this heinous crime. Elon is not WRONG to focus on the UK, for now, but the ‘industry’ needs to be annihilated. Because it is – an industry. Perpetuated long before Epstein. He simply saw the monetary value and used the Israeli regime to extend and grow the ‘industry’ to levels beyond Evil.

The entirety of the IDF and a vast majority of Israeli’s encourage redeem the practice of pedophilia as a religious tribute and Right.

In the realm of crime, of fraud, of money greed which envelops our Global Leaders across the western globe the one crime for which there is nothing more heinous is one against a child. Psychologists suggest that this whacked brain is revealed in childhood wherein children assault their pets. Dogs. Mostly. This behavior is identified with a propensity toward hurting children – rape being a means of assault more than sexual pleasure.

And I envision Fauci. Torturing animals in such a gruesome and painful way that I can’t doubt his affinity for this sort of Child Cult. He is ... It isn’t just men carrying out the perpetration – it is women. Encouraging. Participating. Ugly to see? Think how the children scream in terror. What you see, you can never unsee.

When confronting Musk, people are incredibly quick to judgment. Instead of applauding his efforts in calling out the UK, they look at what he ‘hasn’t done’. Imagine. Nothing you do is worthy, but everything you haven’t done is your label, your identity, by the oh so perfect humans. Whose heart is in a better place? Why must everyone be perfect or risk the lashings of the autra-perfect?

Trump et al, have not even taken office, been inaugurated, and already they are being criticized for having not perfected the world overnight. It is an amazingly sad sight to be sure – and we should not be celebrating. Because this is US. Evangelicals want Jesus to be America’s President. Anything less – “DON”T VOTE” ~ cries John Piper.

There are so many tributaries off the Potomac River and everyone expects ‘their personal tributary’ to be number 1 – or else Trump will be labeled a FAILURE. Just like that. The loyalty is superficial. It makes you sit back in your chair and clasp your hands, rub your face, and wonder, what to say.

Paul Craig Roberts is a hugely respected Economist and blogger – yet he is already revealing the failures of Trump instead of offering “SOLUTIONS”! We are writing and writing and complaining, and yet the vast majority do so without offering a solution, and answer, a means to improve. And thus it simply gets tagged in “VENT”. I challenge Paul Craig Roberts to present a SOLUTION.

A solution to the over 35,000 federal laws, a solution to the immigrants, the VISA’s, the insider trading, the fraud, the corruption, the drug war, the trafficking, the deaths, the coups, the bombing, the insider trading, the blackmail, the graft, and the bleeding.

Yet somehow … everyone has a preferred focus. And if Trump doesn’t meet the preferred focus – he suddenly becomes an enemy. Suddenly, it isn’t Congress that is bereft in Life – it is US.

If you don’t understand numbers – don’t comment on numbers. If you are well versed in criminal law – speak up! But I doubt you would be too keen if the moment you spoke up – all your ‘other’ friends – attacked you. On a DIME. That is what Musk is talking about – to the infinity of what horrible comments people directed at him, his family, his friends. Try, to see the world – instead of your house.

Put your value into finding solutions.