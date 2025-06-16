While the west focuses on Israel and Iran, and Trump is at the G7 meeting with the globalists and burlesque dancers, China’s Xi Jinping is making deals. Why? Because he is representing his country and his people in achieving prosperity. Since Trump took a more friendly approach to Russia, the ‘bad guy’ syndrome so important to the Deep State Cartel has shifted its rhetoric back to China Bad.

Leaders from Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan will be in Astana for the China Central Asia summit. The G7 Summit was formed in 1975, became the G8 in 1997 with the inclusion of Russia and became the G7 again with the exclusion of Russia. Every year they hail their progress at making the international landscape peaceful and secure, stable amidst trade growth… They pat each other’s backs and claim they are responsible for shaping this year’s Agenda.

The main agenda is oil. Because oil drives every global economy. Iran’s oil is on the table. China buys most of Iran’s production. Iran is debating shutting down the Strait of Hormuz which is the freeway of oil. One third of global oil passes thru the Strait. A disruption would have severe impacts on the global economy. Putting Russian oil front and center. Altering the schematic completely.

Given Putin is now privy to President Trump’s deception and play of Iran’s Ayatollah, anything Trump promises is now a diseased insect out of Pandora’s Box. It can never be put back. And the China/Russia axis is made stronger. Greenland is off the table. And Trump is back to the EU wall of tears – Israel. A death cult. He chose deceit as strength. And now Netanyahu is ordering Trump to send over American soldiers to die.

70% of the oil shipped thru the Strait goes to Asian countries, while 20% of LNG from Qatar and the UAE goes to Europe. Trump’s response to Iran? Give up and I pinky swear we can talk. But if you don’t we will level you. Not exactly the détente formerly expressed, however it does sound like the détente with which Netanyahu addresses Gaza. Who is defining this war hawk Trump? Susie Wiles.

“Peace Through Strength”.

The key is the definition of ‘strength’. And its misinterpretation. Used by Reagan in his foreign policy, he built a definition that strength meant a BIG Beautiful Military and a BIG inventory of weapons. In other words, flaunting America’s weapons would make every country bow down and bleed. The phrase was not coined by Reagan, and has its origins in the Roman Emperor, Hadrian, AD76 to 138.

Hadrian was noted for preferring stable defensible borders and the reunification of his people contrary to his benefactor Emperor Trajan who preferred conquering vast expansions of land including Mesopotamia, Assyria and Armenia. In other words, in Hadrian context – Strength meant security and building. Not war, conquering and weapons.

Given the War Budget for the Pentagon, I imagine Trump is following in Reagan’s footsteps. However, Trump’s autocratic threat delivered to Iran’s Ayatollah would indicate a weakness. Art of War claims deception is a tool to create fear and paranoia. But Art of War also states, ‘Know Thy Enemy’. If you don’t know your enemy, for every victory gained you will suffer defeat. WWII German Officers studied Patton. They analyzed Patton's background, battlefield reports, and writings to understand his strengths, weaknesses, and fighting style. There was a raw mutual respect earned.

Unfortunately, it is not a common strategic ideology today which could account for America being unable to win a war.

Xi Jinping is playing the tortoise. Watching everyone deplete their militaries. Ravage entire countries. And destroy economies, including their own. China is not engaged in any wars. It is quietly waiting. Sidelined. The Asian meeting is about trade. Shoring up deficits Trump might impose. It is what leaders are supposed to do instead of threatening other countries wielding a Big Stick! It is what Trump claimed he would do upon his election - make friends.

The G7 is simply another Deep State Cartel agenda focusing on Deep State wars, sanctions, and diminishing trade. EU first quarter growth rate has come in at .6%. Inflation was clocked at 2.4% wiping out any growth. Same with Canada. Growth is based on government spending and inflated values.

While focusing on China, the US trade deficit with the EU in 2024 for goods was $235.6 billion. China’s global trade has now surpassed America. Not because of value, but because of partners. China has more than twice as many trade partners as the US. And today China is wooing more countries while Trump is dragged down by Deep State economies at a playground festival in Canada’s Banf.

Sun Tzu: A powerful state with strong alliances can intimidate neighboring states, while a state without allies is more vulnerable to attack.

UPDATE: Today Trump lied about not involving America in the Iran/Israel War and has sent 30 refueling planes to Israel and simultaneously cancelled detente talks with Russia.