While the US burns, other countries are advancing. While the US bickers, other countries are extending alliances. While Bannon divides, his true bully racism agenda precedes him. The mentality of western chaos needs a good wash – with Clorox. The quality of life in the US is abysmal. The peasant status imported by the World Economic Forum is draining Americans and in a sense creating American genocide.

Our bodies and health have been attacked nonstop for decades. Everywhere I look I see disease and death. Focusing on an ethnicity in child abuse and rape does not solve the decadence. It doesn’t address the children and instead morphs into a brawl over ethnicity. The Jimmy Savile scandal was about white men. The Franklin Scandal was about white men. They converged in that their clients were wealthy and powerful enough to quash any legal repercussions.

Epstein – white, Jewish, surrounded himself with money and power so as to assure no legal repercussions. That is the root problem – a justice system that is complicit! A justice system that is incompetent. A justice system that sows and then embraces the violence. This is what happened in the UK. A gang of Pakistani men were grooming and raping children and the justice system did nothing.

In a world outside of Alice’s, the justice system directors, enforcers, and employees should join the Pakistani’s in life in prison. Whatever their ethnicity.

To make matters exponentially worse, the same UK judicial system is attacking Elon Musk because he called them out. So now the focus is on Elon Musk instead of the fools and jesters who allowed this to happen in the first place. Primitive deflection. Bari Weiss is calling it the biggest scandal in history… Oddly, the fact that the Israeli IDF are guilty of the exact same crime – and have made it legal – IS the biggest scandal in history. Overlooked by Weiss – and the Media.

In July 1990, private investigator Gary Caradori, hired by the Franklin Committee to investigate the allegations, died along with his 8-year-old son when his plane disintegrated in mid-air near Chicago. Then the Grand Jury determined the story was a hoax and jailed the whistleblowers for perjury. Alisha Owen, a victim, was sentenced to 4 ½ years in jail.

Jimmy Sevile claimed to have raped 400 children and was never incarcerated. He thought it was ‘funny’. Epstein? Clinton? Despite the CIA and Mossad a partner and participant, Congress does absolutely nothing. Yet suddenly this is a Muslim or Pakistani problem and the whites and jews get a pass. Theresa May vowed to tackle the Savile crimes 30 years after the fact – her father was implicated, the scandal was shelved.

As with every other criminal activity, when there are no consequences, the crime and the criminals up their game. The absurdity reaches into the stratosphere given NIH, The American Academy of Psychiatry, and The UK Independent are normalizing pedophilia as a ‘sexual orientation’, no different than homosexuality. The obvious reason is the prevalence among the political, Entertainment and sports industries in partaking of this abhorrent criminal practice. Legalizing pedophilia is the white man end game. The argument?

If pedophilia is legalized, then traffickers will lose their profit margins and no one goes to jail given every man in the universe will claim consensual sex. Thus the child will have no rights whatsoever. They will grow up to have mental and behavioral psychosis – many will commit suicide, others will hunt and murder. The notion that children enjoy being raped was first opined by Oprah – whose own Weinstein Handler grooming has never been suppressed. This is a finite example of a failed judicial system that encourages the continuation without consequences and it is RIPE.

Pedophilia is Rape. Therefore legalizing pedophilia will effectively legalize rape. Legalize rape and watch a country descend into the fires of Hell as vengeance overwhelms. Pedophilia is deviant. It damages the soul. The fact that men of all ethnicities are guilty is the problem. It is a male problem, not an ethnic one.

Biblically, porneia's root is deception in Greek. Greek is difficult to translate because most words have multiple meanings. Deception can come in many forms. That deception can be from the sale of sex, the sale of rights, deception in trade. In Latin it is translated as poenitentia, which means penance or repentance. Esau came from hunting in the field and was exhausted. Jacob took advantage of his situation and charged his birthright for the meal. And Esau is called a pornos, someone involved in porneia ~ Hebrews 12:16.

The Justice System Morality tells us that pedophilia and rape are a form of deception to have us believe forcible sex is not a crime. That despite it considered criminal, it really is just an orientation. Why is it heinous if Pakistani gangs are engaged, but not when whites and jews are? That would be the "Deception". That women and children are not human and have no rights. This justice system exists in the UK and America. Should All white males be charged en masse? Should the world hold America and all Americans responsible for the actions of our CIA and FBI? Hopefully not – Otherwise, at this stage, America would no longer exist.

Maybe if America had a proper reimagined Justice System, we wouldn't spend all our efforts dealing with crime and we could actually create. We could Advance our technology and be competitive. We wouldn't need to have petty arguments about H-1B because our colleges would actually train students for the Future needs instead of basket weaving. And all this DRAMA would be left for Shakespeare.