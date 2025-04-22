The Lizards on the Left are hellbent on demanding Pete Hegseth resign immediately as Secretary of Defense. Which only makes it notable who they are not trying to dislodge. What dastardly deeds has Hegseth committed? 1. He allowed Mein Kampf to remain on the shelves of the Naval Academy library. 2. He allowed Elon Musk to sit in on a Pentagon briefing. 3. A supposed unnamed anonymous whistleblower claims Hegseth used Signal Chat in a group with his wife and brother divulging classified information.

Pete Hegseth’s brother is a security advisor to Pete employed by the Pentagon. The whistleblower did claim that there was classified information in the ‘chat’ while none was actually revealed, nor confirmed by anyone at the Pentagon or by President Trump. But the classified hit job was also parlayed against Trump so the likelihood of it amounting to anything but a left Lizard move is not likely. In fact, they tried the rape conquest first. That failed. I suppose when this falls flat, they’ll try and honeypot him.

Hegseth's wife is a former news producer with Fox. Once again Biden set the Precedent. Jill was giving briefings. She was signing his signature. She was running the Stage. Thus Hegseth's wife is a non-sequitor of Media stupidity.

Always the same boring jabs. Meaning they have absolutely nothing on him. Bigger question – who is the Pentagon Leaker Lizard?

Given the media must acknowledge that Pete’s brother is a security advisor working at the Pentagon, their about-turn is ‘nepotism’. Something the Lizards know all too well; Hillary & Chelsea, Maxine and daughter, Biden and brother and son, Pelosi and daughter, … as I said, boring.

The problem with all the media in hyper-modus is that nothing is backed with any evidence of wrong doing. In fact, Vanity Fair, a fashion magazine, thought they were qualified to spill the story verbatim. Typically, Vanity Fair posts Hollywood gossip and gasp stories of infidelity. Owned by Conde Nasty, their chief content officer is Anna Wintour whose resemblance to E. Jean Carroll is more than a bit creepy. But then Carroll wrote for Vanity Fair…

It was during Carrolls time at America’s Talking housed in Fort Lee, New Jersey as a call in advisor to women, the Caroll claimed Trump assaulted her in Bergdorf, New York. Her ratings were low and the entire show was shuttered July 1996 after just 2 years.

The Atlantic author Tom Nichols high-brows his demand that Hegseth must resign as his Patriotic Duty to America! Written by a man who never served in the military, a diehard neoconservative anti-Trumper whose spewing is well rehearsed. He continues to demand that Trump punish Russia for interference in the 2016 election despite the entire episode of Democrat Terrorism 101 being labeled the HOAX of the century and propagated by Hillary.

Although once they feel they have slandered Hegseth enough they can move on to Noem or Patel, they are simply testing the waters right now to see how far they can wade in before warrants are slapped down. Warrants long overdo. Of which their lacking is becoming a bullhorn cry! Epstein. January 6th. Russiagate. Ukraine. $4 trillion missing from the Pentagon… The Big Stuff.

At issue is the fact that IF repercussions are not levied quickly enough we will once again become mired in the Lizard loathesomes. Unable to lift our head from the Haze of fools and jesters who enslaved us under Biden. It is unclear what is at stake that is causing them to drag their feet. While focusing on immigration and MS 13 is a priority - that is ONE agency, ICE.

Given Hillary is known to have instigated the HOAX, signed off on the HOAX, and helped the Media Glam JAM the HOAX down everyone’s throat, the magnitude of this and the Pelosi January6gate are big enough to go forward with indictments now. The Evidence is huge and the courts should be Military. “Military courts can be used to try civilians who are accused of serious offenses, such as terrorism or espionage. These civilians are tried in military courts because their crimes are a threat to national security.”

What is considered a threat to national security? Any action or circumstance that endangers the well-being, sovereignty, or interests of a nation. The following would pertain to both Pelosi and Hillary:

Human Security: These involve threats to the well-being of citizens, including threats to their physical safety, livelihoods, and access to basic needs. Internal Threats: These include domestic terrorism, organized crime, and political unrest that can undermine a nation's stability. Geopolitical Instability: This includes conflicts and tensions between nations, which can destabilize regions and pose risks to global security. Terrorism: Domestic and international terrorism, including acts of violence and the propagation of extremist ideologies.

There have been troves of lawyers at Trump’s beck and call months before he was elected that should have been putting together these cases. Therefore, there is an unknown reason. Something big enough and bad enough that President Trump is holding his team back. And all we can do is … WAIT.