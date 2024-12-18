A new meltdown by the liberal left has erupted as a result of Robert Kennedy’s assertion regarding the polio vaccine. There are two main components of the argument: 1) is Polio eradicated by the vaccine, 2) where did polio come from?

Polio is contracted via fecal matter to mouth. Ingesting or touching the poop of an infected person and cleaning one's hands by mouth. This is the very scientific explanation. Where does the first infected person come from? And why would other people ingest that person’s feces? Why is it that animals are resistant and no wild animal has ever contracted polio? Bill Gates has stated that the WILD variant of polio is the main culprit in Africa. What is the wild variant? Where did it come from?

According the Gates Crime Cartel, polio is contracted by not getting vaccinated. According to NIH, wild polio is the only remaining circulating strain. It is vaccine induced and caused 26 cases in the world in 2016. Those cases were in Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Nigeria. Poor sanitation areas are said to be a source of polio. The vaccine induced polio has now repositioned Type 2 and 3 which were previously eradicated as now prevalent once again given 2 people in the world were identified to have contracted this disease.

Logic and rational have been obliterated. “Eradication” - Complete elimination, permanently gone. Zero.

HISTORY of POLIO:

In the early 20th century, polio was one of the most feared diseases in “industrialized countries”. Speculation: “In 1789 British physician Dr Michael Underwood attempts the first-known clinical description of polio called “debility of the lower extremities”. In reading his Treatise written to the Queen of England, he postulates nothing about polio – instead the manuscript is about infant neglect being the primary cause of debilitation. Mother’s milk is a paramount discussion as to its quality and possible cause of childhood diseases. Food. Proper clothing. Exercise.

Meconium retention in the babies intestine is Underwoods second theory of diseases. Proper bowels is the conclusion.

Breastfeeding protects against disease.

In the early 20th century when Polio was identified, breastfeeding was simultaneously discouraged, it was considered low class and commercial formula was presented as a better alternative. Wet Nurses were a status symbol that was supplanted by the new concept of Formula.

The first commercial formula was invented in Germany 1865, made from pasteurized cow’s milk, wheat flour, malt flour and potassium bicarbonate. By the late 19th century, evaporated milk became the new preference especially given its other ingredients which included sugar and corn syrup. YUM.

Babies couldn’t properly digest cows milk. Their gut was thus compromised – the source of diseases – including polio. This insurgence of cows milk was most prominent in the US and Canada. By 1916, a polio epidemic was declared. In the 1950’s a return to breastfeeding began and simultaneously polio cases collapsed. In 1955 the first polio vaccine was 'invented' by Jonas Salk. In 1961, Albert Sagan developed the first oral polio vax and a mass campaign ensues across the globe after polio already flatlined.

Between 1930 and 1955 Polio cases spiked and immediately flatlined by 1960. What changed? Food additives, chemicals, and toxic fertilizers became common in 1930. Today, doctors advise against a child being introduced to pasteurized milk, an unnatural source of food, until at least after 12 months. The reason? Cow’s milk can cause intestinal bleeding, kidney damage, and lack of proteins and minerals leading to disease.

Formula Enfamil Enspire is considered the gold star. It’s ingredient list includes cow’s milk:

nonfat milk, lactose, vegetable oil (contains one or more of the following: palm olein oil, coconut oil, soy oil, high oleic sunflower oil), whey protein concentrate++, and less than 2%: lacto-n-neotetraose~, 2'-fucosyllactose~, lactoferrin, mortierella alpina oil#, schizochytrium sp. oil**, calcium carbonate, calcium phosphate, cupric sulfate, ferrous sulfate, magnesium oxide, manganese sulfate, potassium chloride, potassium citrate, potassium iodide, sodium chloride, sodium selenite, zinc sulfate, soy lecithin, choline chloride, inositol, ascorbic acid, biotin, calcium pantothenate, folic acid, niacinamide, riboflavin, thiamin hydrochloride, vitamin b12, vitamin b6 hydrochloride, vitamin d3, vitamin k1, vitamin e acetate, vitamin a, palmitate, taurine, l-carnitine. ++a source of mfgm (milk fat globule membrane composed of proteins and fats) components ~a source of hmo (2'-fl & lnnt human milk oligosaccharides) #a source of arachidonic acid (ara) **a source of docosahexaenoic acid (dha).

Nonfat Milk is still MILK. Every formula has a similar ingredient list.

When giving a healthy breastfed child 78 vaccines, including Hep B at birth, The Pharma industry thus colludes with the food industry to create massive deficiencies in protein, vitamins and minerals causing gut issues, obesity and allergies. None of which are present in wild animals. Polio is no exception.