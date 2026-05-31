Our Respective Governments tell us; what to eat, what to drink, when to stop, when to go, what to wear, how to live, where we can hike, what medical treatments we must observe, and how often we need proof of our eyesight and dental hygiene. They tell us when we can mow our yards, how much water we can use, how much our merchandise will cost, drinking alcohol is bad, drinking chemicals is good, and war is for our benefit… They tell us where we can travel, what words we should say, censor our speech and limit our interactions by their agencies. YET – we are a Capitalist Democracy and if you dare say otherwise – they will ARREST YOU.

How dare we actually decry the fact that we are NOT FREE. We are slaves. Peasants. And Data Centers and AI replacing humans is something we should PAY FOR WITH OUR SAVINGS AND PENSIONS> Because the cost might tweek the elite’s bottom line of Net Worth in the range of $50 Billion+.

How dare we question this very democratic system of Totalitarian Rule that limits where we walk, when we walk, how we walk and with whom we choose to walk. Must Abide. Or gulags for you and I. We have been brainwashed into thinking this defines – democracy. When in fact we are robots. PAID Influencers are required to make sure this illusion remains in force lest reality intervene…

Within this harbinger of “We are the Greatest Country on Earth” we are told to follow the yellow brick road, the red lines in the supermarket, wear a seatbelt, and your children must travel in ‘certified’ safety seats or you will be fined and/or charged with negligence and endangerment. There are now over 30,000 to 40,000 laws on the books in America for which any citizen can go to jail. Yet, no one knows what all the laws detail because the JOB of Congress is – to create MORE LAWS. To add to what no one knows.

The ENTIRE purpose of Congress is to create new laws. By 2050 – the exponential reality would assert 100,000 laws on the books. Of which no one knows half, a third, or even 50. But we are the Greatest Democracy on Planet Earth. And as an American if you aren’t proud of this accomplishment – you are a traitor worthy of death.

LAWS do not translate to Freedom 250, they encapsulate an America chained, groveling, and tortured beyond comprehension.

GOD gave us exactly Ten Commandments. Within 250 years, America turned those 10 into 40,000. Enslaving. Until Art died. Until the Music died. Until Life itself died. So that men of money could replace the heart and soul with a machine that has no brain, a scarecrow, and operates on a program infused by the singular thought process of an empty human without ethics or morality.

Everything is subjected to approval: our homes, our yards, our trees, our furniture, our appliances, carpet, paint, choice of grass, smoking, all while being routinely doused with disease causing chemicals from the sky and brown water and bugs that didn’t exist just 30 or 40 years ago and magically appeared.

The newest craze is to claim ALL Boomers are at fault. Why? Because Boomers allowed this. Apparently, Boomers allowed slavery too! Boomers allowed the same government that has existed for 250 years to destroy a country, a continent, and a planet. And somehow, These mannequins of idiocy have forgotten that global history is more than 250 years old – and according to expert, super doper scientists, with ZERO evidence, stipulate that Planet Earth is Billions of years old. And we are living in a ‘continuum’ of knowledge to barbarism – to knowledge.

While Musk and Bezos continue to use taxpayer funds to build rocketships that explode and will never be able to reach any planet of consequence, they are united in refabricating obsolete space travel. Why does Earth build rockets when ALL UFO’s are discs? Simple question for these perfunctory self ascribed idiots who think of themselves as a super intelligent alien race.

While Bezos has created for himself a ‘blow-up doll’ while abandoning his children – Musk has created for himself a que of concubines to ferret his children for his personal enjoyment. The US is a disgusting conflagration of self-ascribed narcissists who haven’t a brain between them. Celebrating this spiral of humanity into the derth of Hell is not what I signed up for when first I was conceived. Fighting for a breath – we are all still fighting to simply BREATHE.

MACE and Massie are no better – luring us with words and statements that they know the names they will release the names – they will make it right. And then do NOTHING. Patel is busily trying to sucker Trump into hiring his girlfriend as the solo music event given everyone cashed out. RFK, Jr., has not brought one legal action against anyone connected with the Pandemic, or with the bioweapons chemicals inserted throughout our food! Talk is CHEAP. And 250 years later – The American Empire is about to completely FALL.

The Roman Empire lasted 5 times as long! The Ottoman Empire 2 times as long! Our Leaders are such a disgrace to humanity they can’t even remotely compare! America’s Government, America’s Institutions of Control, America’s Heritage is one of the most corrupt in all of HISTORY. And continues unabated. It wasn’t the Boomers, it wasn’t the Democrats, it wasn’t even Antifa or Black Lives Matter – it was EVIL embedded within. And NOT ONE Member of Congress has the gumption to SAVE AMERICA from Itself. Their Job. Their Sworn Allegiance. Worth a Pfennig.

Personally, I don’t know anyone celebrating the war-mongering, genocidal, corrupted, fraudulent, Mafia infused shithole that defines America. Pardon my French.

Sorry ~ Just needed a VENT.