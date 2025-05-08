Surprise! Surprise! Surprise! A new Pope has been chosen after just 2 days of deliberating. But then he had already been the chosen one by Francis who stacked the deck of Cardinals to assure his Jesuit agenda would be fulfilled. It appears Prevost, aka Leo, was fast tracked given Francis had only just appointed him Cardinal in 2023 when Francis was said to be on his ‘death bed’ right before Christmas. He wasn’t supposed to live – but he did. And Voila – Francis II.

It was less than two months ago that Prevost called up his most glib arrogance and chastised JD Vance- on Twitter. Yes, the Pope TWEETS! Already entering the fray as a political Pope dedicated to climate change ad nauseum. His latest Tweeter foray is a repost chastising Bukele and Trump. I guess that’s what Pope’s do these days – they create divisions in politics and promote the sin of arrogance.

Making himself clear that like Francis, Leo is anti-Trump, Vance and every other MAGA, Prevost posted this diatribe: “JD Vance’s ‘ordo amoris’ and what the Gospel asks of all of us on immigration”. Given Prevost had not posted on Twitter since 2023, prior to his revenge posting toward JD Vance in February, I’d say he knew he was going to be chosen. Like election rigging. UGH.

JD Vance is a devout Catholic. For the Pope to publicly shame him is reprehensible and most certainly based on cruelty! How to destroy religion with a Tweet. I am sure Vance is mortified. But Leo has a history of his own sweet self. Specifically, while in Chicago where victims of abuse from two priests, dating back to 2007, said that Prevost failed to open an investigation. In 2000 Prevost allowed an Augustinian priest who had been convicted of child sexual abuse stay at the St John Friary which is near a Catholic elementary school and day care. No one advised the schools of this residency.

So our wonderfully critical Pope Leo has twice helped Priestly child sex offenders remain incognito.

In Prevost’s other post to JD Vance, he was chastising him on his immigration status.

Prevost joined the Augustinian Order when first ordained which follows the writing of Augustine of Hippo from the 4th & 5th centuries AD born in the Roman Empire. Hippo was first of the Manichaean Faith before adopting the Hellenistic Philosophy of Neoplatonism. Manichaeism was a cult wherein Mani deemed himself a prophet and all peoples were required to treat him as superior to Jesus, Buddha and Zoroaster. He sought universal religion with himself reigning over the world.

Mani believed that fornication and procreation doomed a person to rebirth until they got it right, abstained and were rewarded by going to Heaven for good. Mani’s parents were purportedly Jewish Gnostics who came from the heathen superstition of the Elcesaites who rejected all the Apostle’s writings and gave us circumcision and the Jewish eschatology that Christ was just another man. All original writings of Manichaeism have been lost.

Some of the manuscripts attributed to Augustine were found in the Library of Verona – albeit they are penned by archdeacon Pacificus of Verona, c. 776-844 – although this authorship and dating are also uncertain. Unfortunately, in the 20th century, the Vatican used acid on the papyrus burning holes in it and causing its legibility to be near indefinable.

Hellenistic Philosophy of neoPlatonism: Hellenistic Platonists believed in the existence of eternal, unchanging Forms as the ultimate reality, providing a framework for understanding the nature of reality. Neoplatonists added to the mix stoicism and mysticism, believing the world is a copy of the ideal reality, accessible only through mystical experience. Like the Magi’s or magicians. NeoPlatonism regained popularity during the Renaissance of the 14th to 17th centuries coinciding with the rewriting of all history.

These philosophies are the basis of the Augustinian Order to which Pope Leo was cleaved. What it does not cleave to is Catholicism. Any more than the warrior Jesuits of Pope Francis. And the Catholic Church will once again be subject to destruction from within.