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Anthony Aaron's avatar
Anthony Aaron
11h

God bless you, Helena, for daring to speak such 'inconvenient truths' these days … I'm sure the adl and the rest of the institutionalized hate agents will be really nasty with you.

Be strong … you're onto the Great Truths … the Truths that we're not permitted to know -- or else we're anti-semitic …

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Robert Welch's avatar
Robert Welch
11h

Amen, sister !

It seems to me that the Old Testament is about, fear and the New Testament is about love.

So, Jesus is about love. Love / morality replacing fear / immorality.

As you write, man has corrupted this via Ego manifestations called religions, perpetuating the Old Testament fear based reality......... And so it goes.......

We're is a sort of Tower of Babel, with lots of yelling and screaming and no listening or hearing. And, most no-one dares try to understand what the others are saying, and vice-a-versa. LOL.

What was the Shakespeare play ? Much Ado About Nothing ? ( Oh, and it's a comedy. )

Off topic : How about the Titanic analogy ?

We are the Titanic with Trump at the helm. We are headed for the Iceberg ( Iran ) which if we hit it will create untold chaos for the world. The Iceberg has closed the Strait, it has plenty of missiles and drones and is making more, it is making money selling oil ( it's ships can cross the Strait ), it can continue destroying Israel and the Arab states that aid the Titanic, and it can continue weakening the US. So, the Iceberg has no interest what-so-ever negotiating anything. The longer this goes on, the stronger their bargaining power and the weaker their terrorist enemies become. Trump has to change course soon or face being kicked out of DC with his crooked tail between his legs, where he can hide out on some golf course in Florida. Who till be the next President? Someone strong, as in uncertain times (fear) people go for strength. Will he/she be a strong, moral leader ? Probably not, as changing Presidents is just dealing with the symptom, not the real issue - a planet being run immorally, on fear. ( We must stop Iran from building a nuclear bomb. Why not, instead, say, " We must attack Israel, as they already have nuclear bombs, hundreds. " Now that would be a moral stance, for a change. )

Back on topic:

Yea, let's start this week with Trump admitting defeat. Hallelujah. From the Matt Damon movie, Rounders, where John Malkovich ( the Russian ) tells his people not to hurt Matt when Matt beats Malkovich at pokes, because, " He won, fair and square. " Yea, Iran won fair and square. And that's the God's honest truth ( in keeping with the season. LOL. )

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