Today begins Holy Week leading up to Easter. Pope Leo condemns the war against Iran noting the blood of the school girls is on the hands of the perpetrators. That God does not condone these actions and Jesus came to give the world peace. A good message for all persons, all religions, one would think… But a firestorm expunged Holy Week with Evangelicals claiming the Pope has never read the Bible and the Pope doesn’t know what he is talking about, and… Trump’s Paula White is a far better Holy person to transcribe the Bible than the Pope.

The source of their wrath? The Old Testament is the only Word of God. The same Old Testament that condones stoning, burning and flogging. The misrepresentation is astounding! King David prayed to God daily for guidance. His relationship wasn’t about televised exorcisms, laying of hands, or making tithing demands, it was personal. But the rhetoric hurled by Evangelicals on a Pope who decries Peace is about as Topsy Turvy as it gets!

Quite a majority of the posts condemning the Pope’s comments are coming from women who have no theology training, yet claim their Biblical knowledge is far greater than Pope Leo’s – the sin of arrogance. It also reveals the internal schism orchestrated to destroy all religion. And Evangelicals would be leading the onslaught, swords drawn, slaying children, women, and men under the shroud of … mass hypnosis. But the point of Pope Leo’s condemnation has been lost in the shrew. Hegseth was ‘using’ religion as a basis for the MAGA war. And that is exactly what Pope Leo was responding to.

Enemies.

Who did Jesus call ‘enemies’? He identified Satan as the true enemy, labeled false teachers as “ravenous wolves”, and stated that those who oppose his teachings or fail to gather with him are “against” him. When disciples wanted to call down fire on a Samaritan village that rejected them, Jesus rebuked them, focusing on mercy rather than treating them as enemies. Ultimately, Jesus called for us to pray for those who persecute us. In comparison, Hegseth, a fitting false teacher, is using King David as justification while hailing King Trump.

Biblically, Mathew 7:16 – “you will know them by their fruits” is the basis of defining evil. The works of the enemy are identified by their opposition to truth, peace, and spiritual growth, enabling those with discernment to recognize and resist them. The Bible was not written or intended to divide The Word into 192 Bible Translations and 15 different religions all claiming to be the One Religion. That is the work of Man.

Pope Leo’s commentary was not about religion. It was about War. About Humanity. About children. Some of those children – he said he knew personally.

So, who erected this wall of gunfire denouncing Pope Leo?

A number of Social Media influencers are named as starting the outcry against Pope Leo, including: Laura Loomer calling Pope Leo a Marxist puppet, AI generated hoaxes, and Hegseth’s oval office pow-wow with Christian Zionist leaders. In other words the framing of Pope Leo is an Israeli psyop to sow discord amongst Evangelicals and Catholics. Catholics are all antiSemites… Why? Because they follow Jesus.

Simply another means for ‘divide and conquer’.

Peace is now a trigger for Maga to declare it is blasphemy and a leftist ideology… “Trump demands Iran to open the Strait or he will murder All Iranians in a total destruction bombing campaign” while simultaneously stating he wants to confiscate all Iran’s oil resources. I doubt God or Jesus considers this parallel to King David defeating the ungodly. Yet this is where we have descended in our narrative machine. Garbage speak.

FYI: I am not Catholic. I am not Evangelical. I believe in God and Jesus Christ and pray for peace.