Robert Welch
10h

Yep, all you say about lying and the quotes are true.

Think of all the work and fear involved........

As Mark Twain says, life is good when one is truthful. At least life is not fearful.

Liars in position of power is just a symptom of the real problem - The world being run

immorality not morality. The means of immorality being the tools of fear - war, deceit, deception, manipulation, hate, and all the things that separate and not unite.

I'm reminded of the movies where the criminals are shown working our their schemes to rob and steal. It's a lot of work. It's dangerous and often they are either killed or jailed... If they'd just put that much effort into something beneficial, they'd be wealthy and safe. Crazy.

What if we had a Department of Peace that spent the same amount of money the Department of War spends on helping other people in other countries instead of building weapons that kill and destroy ? In a short period of time, those people would not let their country go against America because America would be loved by the people. And, in time, other countries would do as we do when possible. And so, we'd be well on the way to living in love not fear, in morality not immorality.

It's so obvious, easy, logical, that a child would understand. We could do it in a heartbeat........

Yet we keep pounding the wall of life with our heads expecting the next blow not to hurt. Hey, it's normal. That's just how it is. And so it is. LOL.

Robert Welch
10h

Current immorally run World : We have enemies who want to kill us and take over our country. We need a Department of Defense or War....( fear based )

Potential morally run World: We have neighbors out there. Some need help and assistance. We need to have a Department of Peace......( love based )

Current response : Yes, those barbarians, those heathens have to be stopped. We have to protect our children. Nuke them if need be.

Potential response: Yes, we have more than we need, so let's help them out. And, we could even visit them and vice-versa. Who knows, we might become friends......

We reap what we sow. Sow fear or sow love. Our choice.

Imagine. Tomorrow Trump says, " The department of war is now going to be the department of peace. " It could all start tomorrow. A few words and the stroke of a pen.

But, mention something like that and watch the fear campaign go into high gear. It'd be fear on steroids, 24/7.

