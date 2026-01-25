Trump is losing the PR WAR. Lying has become the go to for every one of Trump’s hand picked influencers and war hawks in Office. Lying is what will ultimately destroy the GOP in midterms. The essence of lying is in deception, not in words; a lie may be told by silence, by equivocation, by the accent on a syllable, by a glance of the eyes, attaching a peculiar significance to a word, and in countless other ways.” —St. Augustine.

Lies come in an assortment of packages from small white lies to lying in a court of law to mass deception. As Mark Twain noted, “if you speak the truth then you don’t have to remember anything”. It emphasizes that truth is consistent, while falsehoods require complex, ongoing maintenance to avoid detection. When a person is unable to relay the truth the lying is pathological. A psychiatric issue.

Pathological liars exaggerate events, fabricate stories, or present completely false incidents as true… In the case of the two ICE executions, the lying has been elevated to pathological. When Media Influencers join the fray of lying they are essentially ‘inciting’ mass anger. When the Truth sets you free – Lying imprisons you. You know you are lying, so psychologically you try to justify the lie to protect your self. The lie thus becomes about you instead of the event.

Pathological lying is considered ‘toxic behavior’ and suggests the need for professional help.

Kristi Noem denied federal agents were using tear gas and instead blamed protesters for lying. Every video in Minneapolis clearly shows ICE using tear gas. But it took video evidence from a judge for Noem to admit her lie. Yet even then, she attempted to rephrase the lie as necessary to restrain violent protesters. IF in fact ICE was going after Antifa disrupters, then they are easily tracked and can lawfully be apprehended. But that is NOT what happened.

The problem arises when Trump justifies illegal actions ‘because Biden’s Regime did it too’. This mentality belongs in an elementary school, not in the White House. But it reveals a lack of moral and ethical mental acuity – a basic understanding of right and wrong – and a disassociation from compassion and reality. It represents the mind of an IDF soldier willfully murdering children. It represents the soul of pedophiles who rape and torture children. These people are NOT connected to basic principles of behavior.

Everyone wants gangs and criminal offenders removed from our city streets. But this is no longer the theme. Instead, ICE has turned into a Gestapo styled enforcer.

Jose Huerto Chuma was the illegal ICE announced they were arresting based on his prior criminal record. The Minnesota Department of Corrections said U.S. Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino provided inaccurate information about the target of an operation in Minneapolis on Saturday. Chuma had no record of any crimes in Minneapolis, however he was detained by ICE in 2018 – and subsequently released…by Federal Authorities. Thus, expanding The Lie. Why did the Trump regime release him seven years ago only to decide an entire squad of ICE soldiers maxed out in tear gas gear and automatic weapons was necessary to arrest Chuma – again?

Homeland Security claims Chuma’s criminal record was driving without a license, disorderly conduct and domestic assault. Unfortunately, they are unable to provide such record or details of the charges.

“They want chaos,” Noem said, accusing Tim Walz and Jacob Frey of encouraging residents and “violent rioters” to resist.

Again, deflecting to Walz and Frey is easily disputed by their public comments wherein they have both publicly criticized the federal operation and called for it to end, while also urging Minnesotans to remain peaceful. Neither has called for violence. Walz condemned the shooting and asked for calm while urging federal authorities to leave Minnesota. Frey similarly called for peaceful protest while questioning the continuation of the federal operation.

These Lies are what ignites peaceful protests into an angry mob. I don’t condone riots, I don’t attend protests, and I’m not a fan of Walz but that doesn’t mean the facts should be ignored and false testimony should be supported. IF our government, including Kristi Noem, represented facts in these explosive situations, IF justice was served, there would be no protests. At this point the evidence has been confiscated and tampered with, an autopsy has not been conducted, and pictures of Pretti after being hit and kicked have not been released.

If going to a protest to film bukky tactics and the indiscriminate use of tear gas results in your death by our Protectors – then our country has Fallen and we are ruled by a Gestapo mentality. Just The Facts.

We Know They Are Lying.

They Know They Are Lying.

They Know We Know They Are Lying.

We Know That They Know We Know They Are Lying.

AND Still They Continue To Lie

~Alexander Solzenhenitsyn