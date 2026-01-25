PR WAR - Lying Will Cost Trump The Midterms
ICE Execution
Trump is losing the PR WAR. Lying has become the go to for every one of Trump’s hand picked influencers and war hawks in Office. Lying is what will ultimately destroy the GOP in midterms. The essence of lying is in deception, not in words; a lie may be told by silence, by equivocation, by the accent on a syllable, by a glance of the eyes, attaching a peculiar significance to a word, and in countless other ways.” —St. Augustine.
Lies come in an assortment of packages from small white lies to lying in a court of law to mass deception. As Mark Twain noted, “if you speak the truth then you don’t have to remember anything”. It emphasizes that truth is consistent, while falsehoods require complex, ongoing maintenance to avoid detection. When a person is unable to relay the truth the lying is pathological. A psychiatric issue.
Pathological liars exaggerate events, fabricate stories, or present completely false incidents as true… In the case of the two ICE executions, the lying has been elevated to pathological. When Media Influencers join the fray of lying they are essentially ‘inciting’ mass anger. When the Truth sets you free – Lying imprisons you. You know you are lying, so psychologically you try to justify the lie to protect your self. The lie thus becomes about you instead of the event.
Pathological lying is considered ‘toxic behavior’ and suggests the need for professional help.
Kristi Noem denied federal agents were using tear gas and instead blamed protesters for lying. Every video in Minneapolis clearly shows ICE using tear gas. But it took video evidence from a judge for Noem to admit her lie. Yet even then, she attempted to rephrase the lie as necessary to restrain violent protesters. IF in fact ICE was going after Antifa disrupters, then they are easily tracked and can lawfully be apprehended. But that is NOT what happened.
The problem arises when Trump justifies illegal actions ‘because Biden’s Regime did it too’. This mentality belongs in an elementary school, not in the White House. But it reveals a lack of moral and ethical mental acuity – a basic understanding of right and wrong – and a disassociation from compassion and reality. It represents the mind of an IDF soldier willfully murdering children. It represents the soul of pedophiles who rape and torture children. These people are NOT connected to basic principles of behavior.
Everyone wants gangs and criminal offenders removed from our city streets. But this is no longer the theme. Instead, ICE has turned into a Gestapo styled enforcer.
Jose Huerto Chuma was the illegal ICE announced they were arresting based on his prior criminal record. The Minnesota Department of Corrections said U.S. Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino provided inaccurate information about the target of an operation in Minneapolis on Saturday. Chuma had no record of any crimes in Minneapolis, however he was detained by ICE in 2018 – and subsequently released…by Federal Authorities. Thus, expanding The Lie. Why did the Trump regime release him seven years ago only to decide an entire squad of ICE soldiers maxed out in tear gas gear and automatic weapons was necessary to arrest Chuma – again?
Homeland Security claims Chuma’s criminal record was driving without a license, disorderly conduct and domestic assault. Unfortunately, they are unable to provide such record or details of the charges.
“They want chaos,” Noem said, accusing Tim Walz and Jacob Frey of encouraging residents and “violent rioters” to resist.
Again, deflecting to Walz and Frey is easily disputed by their public comments wherein they have both publicly criticized the federal operation and called for it to end, while also urging Minnesotans to remain peaceful. Neither has called for violence. Walz condemned the shooting and asked for calm while urging federal authorities to leave Minnesota. Frey similarly called for peaceful protest while questioning the continuation of the federal operation.
These Lies are what ignites peaceful protests into an angry mob. I don’t condone riots, I don’t attend protests, and I’m not a fan of Walz but that doesn’t mean the facts should be ignored and false testimony should be supported. IF our government, including Kristi Noem, represented facts in these explosive situations, IF justice was served, there would be no protests. At this point the evidence has been confiscated and tampered with, an autopsy has not been conducted, and pictures of Pretti after being hit and kicked have not been released.
If going to a protest to film bukky tactics and the indiscriminate use of tear gas results in your death by our Protectors – then our country has Fallen and we are ruled by a Gestapo mentality. Just The Facts.
We Know They Are Lying.
They Know They Are Lying.
They Know We Know They Are Lying.
We Know That They Know We Know They Are Lying.
AND Still They Continue To Lie
~Alexander Solzenhenitsyn
Yep, all you say about lying and the quotes are true.
Think of all the work and fear involved........
As Mark Twain says, life is good when one is truthful. At least life is not fearful.
Liars in position of power is just a symptom of the real problem - The world being run
immorality not morality. The means of immorality being the tools of fear - war, deceit, deception, manipulation, hate, and all the things that separate and not unite.
I'm reminded of the movies where the criminals are shown working our their schemes to rob and steal. It's a lot of work. It's dangerous and often they are either killed or jailed... If they'd just put that much effort into something beneficial, they'd be wealthy and safe. Crazy.
What if we had a Department of Peace that spent the same amount of money the Department of War spends on helping other people in other countries instead of building weapons that kill and destroy ? In a short period of time, those people would not let their country go against America because America would be loved by the people. And, in time, other countries would do as we do when possible. And so, we'd be well on the way to living in love not fear, in morality not immorality.
It's so obvious, easy, logical, that a child would understand. We could do it in a heartbeat........
Yet we keep pounding the wall of life with our heads expecting the next blow not to hurt. Hey, it's normal. That's just how it is. And so it is. LOL.
Current immorally run World : We have enemies who want to kill us and take over our country. We need a Department of Defense or War....( fear based )
Potential morally run World: We have neighbors out there. Some need help and assistance. We need to have a Department of Peace......( love based )
Current response : Yes, those barbarians, those heathens have to be stopped. We have to protect our children. Nuke them if need be.
Potential response: Yes, we have more than we need, so let's help them out. And, we could even visit them and vice-versa. Who knows, we might become friends......
We reap what we sow. Sow fear or sow love. Our choice.
Imagine. Tomorrow Trump says, " The department of war is now going to be the department of peace. " It could all start tomorrow. A few words and the stroke of a pen.
But, mention something like that and watch the fear campaign go into high gear. It'd be fear on steroids, 24/7.