Zelenskky is in ‘freak-out’ mode. Treason comes to mind. He is directly responsible for inciting a war with Russia, accepting bribes by a rogue CIA, lining his pockets with laundered money from US Taxpayers, and forcibly sending his own people to death – I would suggest he disappear quickly and quietly before his own people rise up and take matters into their own hands.

Russia has taken control of a number of Ukraine territories that are replete with the resources the CIA so desperately needed as the coffers are opened and US Taxpayers must absorb the fact that since the mid 1990’s over $27 trillion is ‘missing’. Money Ukraine was supposed to cover. That money is now in the hands of Russia.

According to the New York Times, an end to the conflict and a ceasefire would necessitate monitoring by European peacekeeping forces, with British, German, and French troops likely taking the lead. The same ‘peacekeeping’ forces that orchestrated the conflict in alliance with the US. The same peacekeeping forces that laughed at the Minsk Agreement, dishonoring it from day one. This idea has about as much strategic thinking as asking ISIS to monitor Ukraine.

Steve Bannon, who earlier declared he would destroy Trump’s friendship with Musk and Ramaswamy, is claiming that Ukraine will become Trump’s Vietnam. Demanding an immediate peace deal without providing any thoughts as to how – Bannon is a neocon who was not invited to the inauguration. His flare for insulting Trump’s children was not well received.

Pope Francis managed to chime in his 2-cents worth claiming, “it will be a disgrace, because it makes the poor wretches who have nothing to pay the unpaid bill. It won’t do. This is not the way to solve things.” And yet, like Bannon provides no means or statement on ‘how to solve’ the immigration. Yet it might help with the Pope’s continued deficit spending given the Catholic Churches under his control have been directly involved in the illegal immigrant scandal alongside the UN (the UN provides the debit cards).

Of course, Francis has the marbles of Biden with this nugget: ““person who thinks only about building walls, wherever they may be, and not building bridges, is not Christian.” In addition to the 39 foot tall Wall, Francis retains 135 Swiss trained guards to defend his castle.

Within the Trump win and the Deep State loss, the World Economic Forum is likely to dissipate into the fog. Along with Zelenskky, Milei is attending the four day conference/party, January 20-24. Prostitutes are a mainstay charging $1200 to $4400 per night. Milei’s attendance is thus confirmed given his taste for threesomes – per his open declaration.

The future of the WEF is tenable given Trump’s win and a return to some extent of normalcy. King Charles (age 76 and declining health) and Klaus Schwab, age 86, as founders may live long enough to see their brain child crumble. The Deep State needs to go back to their cave dwellings and create a new and improved Master Plan for the genocide of earth.

For now, the mood is like being underwater and holding your breath for ten minutes – only to surface and breath in vast gulps of air again. 2025 won’t be without confrontations – Soros is still alive and the mentality is a vibrant force. Netanyahu needs to be arrested and AIPAC sent packing. Re-positioning the wealthy democrats into the arms of Trump’s grit could buoy the government away from the Israeli grip, their pedophilia, and grooming. Some will see the benefit. Some will be snakes. Some wolves.

But Trump has awakened along with MAGA and the literal attempted genocide of America by the Israeli proxies is noted in Trump’s speech wherein he addressed Operation Warp Speed for the first time. And accepted the truth of the traitors within it. IF Kennedy takes away the blanket over Pharma liability, some massive restructuring is likely to take place. Biden did NOT pardon them…

FYI: Pfizer CEO Bourla = Jewish.