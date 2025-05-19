JUST WOW! President Trump’s phone call with Putin was based on trade. Inspiring a peace deal offset by the tectonic shift in economic prosperity via trade, leaving Europe and Canada in the proverbial wings of Communism. The Art of The Deal ridiculed by the media and left is now in full hypersonic expression. US, Middle East, Russia and…? Just in time for Hillary to sack-sit, looking decidedly frumpy, and desperate to bash republican/MAGA women as living a life of servitude. Only to backtrack and note the rhino women who are not a part of her verbal slaughter.

Whether Trump can get Zelenskky unglued from the UK influence means appealing to his inner voice of money and survival. The dangling carrot with Zelenskky is also – trade. Not the Mafia Cartel insidious evil trade in children and organs, but true prosperity. A united front with one goal – the elimination of the satanic mindset so that earth can prosper given its VAST wealth.

Imagine Trump taking this approach with Venezuela and Cuba?

On a less than wow note; the EU managed to rig Romania’s election and insert a liberal pro-EU new President, Nicuser Dan. The original election was held in 2024 wherein Calin Georgescu won as the far right pro-Russia candidate. That election was annulled because France and the UK were horrified. Therefore, Georgescu was charged with crimes and banned from running… Just like Marie Le Pen.

First round of the new election Macron was horrified again given the new far right candidate completely scrambled the election taking 40% of the vote to Dan’s 20%. Voter turnout was ramped up by 11 percentage points for the second round and Dan was suddenly the winner by 7 percentage points.

It is exactly this intervention that empowers President Trump to drop the old world order for a healthier, more robust economic powerhouse. The Bigger Picture is coming together while the naysayers are stuck in a closet pounding on the door – Let Me In… please.

Trump has expressed interest in meeting with Xi Jinping as soon as possible. Xi Jinping is examining this economic canyon as it transforms every avenue, street, lane, and circle of business realignment. EGO. The need to re-evaluate how best to respond without losing face. Trump has already given Jinping an open gesture to meet in China. Because in the end, China as an ally, has significant potential when redirected from the previous genre of competition and corruption. And Vietnam or Korea will never fill the gap. China needs the US.

The old school bullies installed throughout the EU and UK are still controlled by handlers. The Round Table. Their entire visage built on ‘deceit’. Their lack of morality and ethics being the exact reason they were installed – has had its hey-day. They have been out-maneuvered, out-played, and haven’t the critical thinking skills to see The Bigger Picture presented by Trump. Two outliers remain in a flux; Canada and Mexico. Canada now ruled by a Marxist banker, Carney, and Mexico ruled by proxy thru a Zionist female, Sheinbaum, whose only function is to make an ‘appearance’.

The Economist sums up Sheinbaum rather hilariously: “Claudia Sheinbaum has had a fine year. She won a landslide victory in June 2024, took office as Mexico’s president in October and has enjoyed sky-high approval ratings ever since. She has won praise for deftly handling Donald Trump’s trade belligerence.” What has she done for Mexico? Absolutely NOTHING. Trump gave her a distraction to occupy her time, “Gulf of America”.

Of course, like the Romanian manipulated election, we are called to believe a female Jewess won over the male dominant Catholic Mexico. She is married to a banker as of 2023. Because single people never win elections.

President Trump is making massive headway toward an America First. No one has to be left behind – it is their choice – the door is open. But they must agree to remove themselves from criminal allegiance’s. Whether Zelenskky sees the reality of the alliance he made with the dark-side, is an unknown for now. He will be offered prosperity for Ukraine – his people are dead and weary, should he choose darkness – his people will respond.