IS Trump going the way of Biden in his mental decline? In a recent query when asked about the 168 school girls the US bombed in Iran, Trump’s response was a ‘so’ moment wherein he then lashed back – ‘they cut off babies heads, and cut women in half!’… They supposedly being the Iranians. The same Iranians he says he will allow to come to America as refugees… The same destructive lie told by Netanyahu after October 7th. Completely debunked embarrassing him and Israel. When asked about rising gas prices, Trump’s response was another ‘so’ moment wherein he shrugged, “prices go up and down”.

Hegseth literally seems to glow when describing his delight in killing and murdering. As though this is his god given destiny – to create DEATH. Witkoff claims Iran’s negotiating leader told him Iran had already manufactured necessary nuclear material before the War Machine America bombed them to smithereens. Eyes wide with a hajulellah call to his god. The Satanic cult has fully revealed itself while evangelicals refuse to see with their godly eyes and hearts. Hypnotized with hatred.

Israel continues to maim and murder Gaza children, Lebanese, West Bank Palestinians, Iranians, and Sudanese, simultaneously yet The Church is silent. An uneducated advisor to Trump who is the epithet of The Deceiver in the clothes of a woman demands death death death while demanding money money money and laying hands on Trump – without a single Bible present – because they are NOT the saints of Christ – they are the survivors and descendants of Nineveh.

The Spiritual War is becoming ever more prominent with each day as the demons reveal themselves. Sons and Daughters of Sodom and Gomorrah. They leave no doubt. This is far removed from political. Paid ‘influencers’ – are now the minions of dark angels whose souls are empty of God – salivating for Satan.

How is it that supposed Evangelicals are empty of compassion for everyone but Israel as though the state has taken control of rational thought?

The Birth of Evangelicalism in the 16th century is of mixed account with Calvin and Luther breaking from the Catholic Church with one distinguishable distinction; faith by works vs faith alone thru Jesus. In Catholic tradition, Priests have authority over their flock and the Pope has authority over priests. In the Evangelical Church, Pastors have authority over the congregation and their Deacons have authority over Pastors. Much Different…

The modern Movement of Evangelicalism began in 1738 via John Wesley and George Whitefield. A movement ordained by a man. Not God. John Wesley was an Oxford graduate who travelled to Savannah Georgia at the request of James Oglethorpe who had founded the colony in Savannah. The Oglethorpe Plan was an embodiment of all of the major themes of the Enlightenment, including science, humanism, and secular government. Within the Oglethorpe vision was the organization of Savannah into a GRID.

The GRID concept was a pattern of design that would create homogenous living and homogenous brains. A psychological phenomena wherein individualism is replaced by the morphological concept that no one, nothing, is distinct from the other. A creative nightmare. The ultimate result being that within homogenous living, all persons will ultimately become a religion of the boxes of suburban living and the boxes of banal minds.

The Oglethorpe vision failed and Wesley went back to London to hang out with the Moravian Christians. A Movement which professed good works and missions but allowed Priests to marry, made sin less punishable, and eliminated the concept of purgatory.

Wesley grew tired of the Moravians and founded his own church, tweeking on their formation but with less strident rules including testing the concept of ‘free will’. Wesley liked to travel so that became a part of his doctrine while embracing Arminian Doctrines.

The original church was simply scholars gathering in an open air setting and discussing philosophical religion. The Catholic Church believes they are the original church and the evolutionary successors of Jesus disciples who congregated in open air arenas. While there is much hubbub about the following centuries, wherein an entire historical scenario is created – there is no evidence for the vast majority of writing on the origins and those who came to be defined within those origins. Much, if not all history is ascribed to scribes of the 17th century. The scribes did so using literal scraps of information that could be found on a parchment 2”x2” – the remaining writing filling 10+ pages - artfully crafted from ‘fabrication’.

However, in essence we can assert the Catholic Church as the basis of God and Jesus and the Holy Spirit. Evangelism as the basis of Man’s creation for a softer Catholic Church with a new title – Protestant. God did not decree – Let There Be Baptists, Protestants, Methodists, Lutherans, etc… - this came about because man wanted to establish religions according to man.

The Catholic Church is condemning the War with Iran. Overwhelmingly, the Evangelicals are supporting War and aligning with Israel despite Israel’s secularism and desecration of Christ. The hypocrisy is somehow lost. But the Evangelicals are seemingly operating from Man’s heart while Catholic’s are operating from God’s heart. And The Vatican is operating from Ba’als.

Trump’s heart is completely devoid of God or Christ much like his mentors who seem to have created a monster in place of the Campaign version of Trump. How is debatable. But he appears to change his mind/forget what he has said from one day to the next while spouting gross statistical and Zionist inspired falsehoods and fabrications. At last count Trump claims he will destroy all of Iran and all Iranians. Netanyahu will unleash a nuke. And then – on to Cuba!