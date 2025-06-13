Helena’s Substack

Robert Welch
9h

1000% right......

Let's say Nut-And-Yahoo is correct ( and he's lying and/or wrong to claim that Iran is going nuclear ) and he fears Iran will attack Israel if it gets nuclear weaponry. If his claim is true, that means that Iran fears that Israel will attack and so wants to be able to defend itself to the same degree......

What we have is typical Planet Dystopian fear on steroids.

Let's see, what does arming oneself do to help the "enemy" fear one less ???? Nothing. Quite the opposite. It makes the "enemy" want to arm itself more. And so it goes. And so it's always gone. This is Einstein's definition of insanity in action.

How one helps the " enemy " fear one less is to act towards the "enemy " as one would want to be acted upon. " Oh, you fear me because I have nuclear weapons. Well then, I'll get rid of them. "

" Oh, you fear me because I have put up weapons at the border and told your citizens to keep out. Well then, I'll remove the weapons and invite your citizens into our country and treat them in the way a good neighbor would treat a friend....."

Aha...... this is radically different. It'll never work. Those "enemies " would just use our signs of weakness against us............ " Well, here we go again. Same ole, same ole. "

Who is the KING ? Fear. All hail to fear. Long live fear. Glory be.

len
2h

If permitted- here is interview:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PD5gtM1A990USS Liberty Survivor Speaks Out | Candace Ep 118-

