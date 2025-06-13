Trump’s response to Israel’s unprovoked attack on Iran is filled with inconsistencies! Israel claims it deceived Trump and Iran by attacking ‘before’ the scheduled negotiation on June 15th. Trumps say he knew the attack was coming because he pulled ‘unessential troops’. Now Rubio is shape shifting as he reads his script stating the US was not involved knowing that the US was involved. Russia also knows the US involvement and is a strategic partner with Iran. This blows up America. And anyone who thinks murdering civilians is a means to de-nuke a country is a terrorist.
The complete lack of compassion for the deaths and destruction this is causing reveals a sub-human antipathy. President Trump is moving ships into position. Supporting a fully indoctrinated terrorist regime Cartel. In essence, what President Trump is telling Iran and every country – do what I say or we will murder your people and destroy your entire country! This is NOT what we voted for.
We did not vote for an Israeli America. We did not vote for World War! And this is an exceptional breech of trust. Israel is NOT our ally. The ADL promoting and funding the No King’s Riots is also calling anyone who denies Israel’s right to murder indiscriminately antisemitic and extremist. We did not vote for Netanyahu!
“Make a deal before there’s nothing left”… That’s the threat to a sovereign nation which has been engaged in negotiations? IF Trump opens this wormhole sides will be chosen and no new wars will become WWIII. Likely millions of lives - Economies destroyed – cites leveled – and the US of Israel will be to blame. Send your sons and daughters to fight for Israel a terrorist state run by Zionists who want to destroy all civilizations outside their own.
It is beyond disgraceful to read Congressmen coming out claiming ‘Great Job Israel’ as they watch a country being decimated. Iran will become Syria and Israel will install ISIS to run the country.
1000% right......
Let's say Nut-And-Yahoo is correct ( and he's lying and/or wrong to claim that Iran is going nuclear ) and he fears Iran will attack Israel if it gets nuclear weaponry. If his claim is true, that means that Iran fears that Israel will attack and so wants to be able to defend itself to the same degree......
What we have is typical Planet Dystopian fear on steroids.
Let's see, what does arming oneself do to help the "enemy" fear one less ???? Nothing. Quite the opposite. It makes the "enemy" want to arm itself more. And so it goes. And so it's always gone. This is Einstein's definition of insanity in action.
How one helps the " enemy " fear one less is to act towards the "enemy " as one would want to be acted upon. " Oh, you fear me because I have nuclear weapons. Well then, I'll get rid of them. "
" Oh, you fear me because I have put up weapons at the border and told your citizens to keep out. Well then, I'll remove the weapons and invite your citizens into our country and treat them in the way a good neighbor would treat a friend....."
Aha...... this is radically different. It'll never work. Those "enemies " would just use our signs of weakness against us............ " Well, here we go again. Same ole, same ole. "
Who is the KING ? Fear. All hail to fear. Long live fear. Glory be.
If permitted- here is interview:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PD5gtM1A990USS Liberty Survivor Speaks Out | Candace Ep 118-