Trump’s response to Israel’s unprovoked attack on Iran is filled with inconsistencies! Israel claims it deceived Trump and Iran by attacking ‘before’ the scheduled negotiation on June 15th. Trumps say he knew the attack was coming because he pulled ‘unessential troops’. Now Rubio is shape shifting as he reads his script stating the US was not involved knowing that the US was involved. Russia also knows the US involvement and is a strategic partner with Iran. This blows up America. And anyone who thinks murdering civilians is a means to de-nuke a country is a terrorist.

The complete lack of compassion for the deaths and destruction this is causing reveals a sub-human antipathy. President Trump is moving ships into position. Supporting a fully indoctrinated terrorist regime Cartel. In essence, what President Trump is telling Iran and every country – do what I say or we will murder your people and destroy your entire country! This is NOT what we voted for.

We did not vote for an Israeli America. We did not vote for World War! And this is an exceptional breech of trust. Israel is NOT our ally. The ADL promoting and funding the No King’s Riots is also calling anyone who denies Israel’s right to murder indiscriminately antisemitic and extremist. We did not vote for Netanyahu!

“Make a deal before there’s nothing left”… That’s the threat to a sovereign nation which has been engaged in negotiations? IF Trump opens this wormhole sides will be chosen and no new wars will become WWIII. Likely millions of lives - Economies destroyed – cites leveled – and the US of Israel will be to blame. Send your sons and daughters to fight for Israel a terrorist state run by Zionists who want to destroy all civilizations outside their own.

It is beyond disgraceful to read Congressmen coming out claiming ‘Great Job Israel’ as they watch a country being decimated. Iran will become Syria and Israel will install ISIS to run the country.