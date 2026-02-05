It has been reported that Israel is contaminating agriculture land in Lebanon, dropping chemicals by air.

Mark Rutte, Secretary General of NATO, has declared that once the peace deal in Ukraine is finalized there will be planes in the Air, ships in the Black Sea, and troops on the ground! Which means there will be no peace deal. The Rothschilds have spoken. Keep Russia busy so they don’t grow economically. Of course, Russia could level Ukraine with fair notice for evacuations – and simply occupy the land. But the Rothschilds need a continuous distraction.

President Trump has called a National Emergency over Cuba. “I find that the policies, practices, and actions of the Government of Cuba directly threaten the safety, national security, and foreign policy of the United States.” There are over 50 active National Emergencies still in effect Dating from Clinton – 30 years ago. The vast majority are sanctions and trade.

The Epstein files reveal the extent of decadence and degeneracy that has consumed western elites as they recreate it as normal. Yet it seems to be a closed circle that does not penetrate into eastern governments who still tend to value some realm of morality and ethos. Worse, western governments have also revealed they have no intent to stop being wicked. Carry on as usual is the battle cry. Paying Israel an annual blackmail fee of $3.3 to $4 billion. Laughing as they recount the money comes from hard working US Taxpayers.

HISTORY is being rewritten in real AI time as we sit and watch it change by the second to fit a particular narrative. At this point, people are beginning to believe every tall tale ever told as reality. Mythology. Flat Earth. Earth was formed 1000 years ago. Multiple species inhabiting earth. And time loops. A Buddhist concept wherein time is not linear but elliptical.

One of the funding assaults on America included in the new bill was for the National Endowment For Democracy – investing in freedom – fighting authoritarianism… In reality they are the coup makers for the CIA. To the South, they work in Cuba, Colombia, El Salvador and Peru. Of course, they have been operating in these countries for literally decades and oddly, things only seem to get worse for The People. They work in Tunisia, Afghanistan and Iraq to restore civil society. Oddly, nothing is ever better.

This is the America that Trump is building – an NED project to deplete and destroy civil society in favor of a two-class system – them and us. A Monarchy of sorts. In Saudi Arabia, the Monarchy presents an illusion of opulence that is only granted to the inner circle. The poor, the poverty is never allowed to be witnessed as it could stain the illusion. “Despite the extremely wealthy sector of society in Saudi Arabia, and the veneer of widespread affluence projected outside the Kingdom, severe poverty is as much a part of life in Riyadh as wealth.” ~ Time Magazine. You just aren’t allowed to see it.

As Trump’s policies trickle throughout the globe, the call to sanction and boycott America is the new rallying cry. If Israel is our measure of government, an Israel which has brought Americans nothing of value, an Israel that has given us pedophilia, torture techniques, and hatred of all things Christian, then America will not recover until those that gave us our death sentence – go home. Leave us to pick up the pieces and shards and stains of chaos. We cannot survive otherwise. We will become the Soviet Union.

As Tucker noted – talk to the people instead of the governments or their paid media influencers – overall they hate us. We are responsible for funding Israeli terrorism. Anyone who condones what is being done to the Palestinians is abjectly inhumane. Unfortunately, that would include our entire government which steals our money to pay for atrocities. In one of the Epstein File downloads, the former Minister Ehud Barak, refers to Netanyahu as INSANE.

The focus of CSIS, NED and Israel/America is Critical Minerals. Primarily for military weapons. It bears noting we didn’t have an issue of supply until Trump picked a Tariff war with China. And China had no problem supplying them. So, while we are still looking where we can steal our necessary critical minerals, China has built a flying taxi that can carry 10. They have invented a “brain-inspired” vision chip with complementary pathways. Solar powered laptops. Magnetic high-speed rails. New generations of Quantum. Robots that can dance.

The latest Bureau of Labor Statistics jobs report offers a stark reminder that US manufacturing continues to struggle. Manufacturing employment fell again in December 2025. Total layoffs in 2025 reached 1.17 million. January 2026 the trend continues with total layoffs of 108,435. Job openings since October are down over 900,000. With Amazon, UPS and DOW, Inc announcing sizable cuts coming soon.

Trump? Netanyahu? Focus – death, war, torture, destruction, chaos, and subversion. Believing this makes them Powerful.