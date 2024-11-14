Knowing Trump’s nominations still need vetting through Congress, means he has backups already chosen and likely some of his advance picks are his spiders. He knows they won’t be confirmed and he knows that Congress will have to align with his 2nd or even 3rd pick simply out of necessity.

And perhaps some of the picks are for agencies that will be eliminated by Musk. He is keeping his agenda close – unfortunately, Israel is winning in this regard with Huckabee, Rubio, Vance, and Stefanik all loyalists paid for by AIPAC. Politico is ‘predicting’ that Trump will give over Golan Heights to Israel – which they have already partially annexed. The Israeli’s disagree – since October last year 550,000 Israeli’s have left Israel Net.

Saudi Arabia’s Bin Salman was friendly with Trump, but that friendship will not hold if Trump allows the annexations. Given the massacres allowed to prevail in Lebanon and Palestine, the Middle East has effectively lost its tolerance of western wars and has aligned wwith Iran. An unprecedented move given the riff between Sunni and Shiites. Turkey has declared Israel a pariah state. Qatar is following suit. Bahrain’s Ruling Elite are sitting on the fence despite its citizens demanding condemnation of Israel. Egypt has lost patience and iit appears Israel is in complete denial.

The US Losing the Middle East on behalf of a Psychotic PM whose death wish is beyond that of Mao or Stalin – would divide the world and pull away any remaining allies. But ignoring the Middle East in favor of Israel would leave America with no remaining allies. That effects trade, the economy, and the possibility of being left at the starting gate as America’s race horse is hobbled.

Europe has gone full blown communism with police in the UK knocking on doors of those whose ‘hate speech’ on X is being enforced en masse with arrests and fines. I doubt there are any party invitations forthcoming between EU communists and Trump. Africa has purged a number of American troops and their respective pawn governments. And Milei? Is just CRINGE.

This is where the Biden Regime has left America on the World Stage. And instead of mending multiple bridges, we are in a precarious position. Israel, Ukraine, Iran and China are ACT III. Creating more enemies at this juncture is definitely NOT good for business. Détente was Trump’s greatest achievement in the MAGA Dynasty.

IF Trump reveals his cards before he is inaugurated, the liberals have the opportunity to prepare their defenses and strike first. It appears the elite are already shifting gears – ridding their companies of DEI, dismantling the incompetent equal movement, and moving toward appealing to the Citizens once again. Business as usual.

Start from the core – AIPAC is a Foreign Agent illegally contributing to American politicians through itself as well as over 18 subsidiaries. Removal of that core Illegality would come under the Attorney General - first pick. Matt Gaetz. According to Open Secrets – no Jewish/Israeli connection /blackmail.

Which brings us to Trump’s initial pick for Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth. His career in the military is stellar. His ideologies – not so much: Hegseth holds to the failed claim that Jews are the Chosen People. While in Jerusalem, he stated, "there's no reason why the miracle of the re-establishment of the Temple on the Temple Mount is not possible.” Not stellar. During the 2016 election, Hegseth backed Rubio, then Ted Cruz, then reluctantly Trump - Not stellar.. And he claims that Zionism and Americanism are the front line of western civilization and freedom.

WELL OUCH!

Given that Congress has already declared there is no way Hegseth will be confirmed, re-establishes my original query – is Trump purposefully picking certain people that will not be confirmed in order to out the remaining rhino’s? Where is General Flynn? Is Trump planning to weed out The Pentagon? The Big Five in the military industrial complex have seen their shares down – not precipitously, but making a statement.

We saw what auditing The Pentagon achieved the last time – 9-11. With the assistance of Israel. I wonder why?