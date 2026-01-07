Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daniel Meegan's avatar
Daniel Meegan
7h

Great work Helena

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Daniel Meegan's avatar
Daniel Meegan
7h

Wealth confiscation lands titles deeds trap set Ooops

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Helena Glass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture