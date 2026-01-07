President Trump has stated that he has appointed Zionist Stephen Miller to run Venezuela. Major oil company executives who have remained mum over the course of Trump’s statements regarding Venezuela’s oil infrastructure are meeting with Trump the end of the week. At issue is the cost to rebuild the bombed infrastructure so that oil can be extracted. Given oil companies don’t seem too keen on Trump’s proposal/mandate, Trump has reversed his previous mandate and now states US Taxpayers will foot the majority of the bill…

In the meantime, Trump and Miller have announced that Venezuela cannot sell ANY oil – it’s main source of revenue. Making the people suffer! A classic Zionist tactic. Torture and Suffering.

Oddly, despite Trump’s massive deviance from his campaign promises, he feigns ignorance as to why his MAGA base is fleeing! Bubble Boy ~ Seinfeld. To further Trump’s complete lack of intellect, he has exercised the Monroe Doctrine to quell any interference in America’s governmental policies by “Europe”. Apparently, Trump is of the opinion that Venezuela is now a defacto colony of the US.

Trump has spent billions of taxpayer funds to bomb and kill 110 fishermen, bomb Venezuela’s oil infrastructure, confiscate oil ships and kidnap Maduro. So… what does he have to show for this money spent? Nothing. In fact, he has now managed to isolate every single ally America has ever had in favor of Israel. He has become the madman of James Bond lore ~ Dr. No. a maniacal villain.

Forever Twistee – Trump has demanded that the interim President of Venezuela, Rodriguez, sever ties with Russia, Iran, Cuba and China – because… all of South America ‘belongs’ to the Western Hemisphere of which Trump is now the overlord. Trump is acting out the role of Genghis Khan! Khan is remembered as a backwards, savage tyrant in Russia and the Arab world, while western nations have recently changed their view and embrace him as a complex individual – psycho-drama.

The reasoning stems from the drama tinged media parlay that if Trump doesn’t take Venezuela – China will. China has been trading with Venezuela for 25 years and never challenged their sovereignty. Never bombed their infrastructure. Never attacked fishing vessels. Once again, the ‘enemy’ platform is a dead argument.

Ancient Philosopher statement, “Fighting for peace is like screwing for virginity.” – George Carlin. Or this one, “War, of course, is a form of madness”. ~ Walter Cronkite. Or this, “I know not with what weapons World War III will be fought, but World War IV will be fought with sticks and stones.” – Albert Einstein.

Unfortunately, Trump claims he has never read a book in his life which might explain the absence of thought.

Today, Hegseth has captured a Russian flagged oil tanker in open seas, not territorial waters. Marinera 1 is a tanker owned by Turkey based Louis Marine Shipholding Enterprise operating at 10 ports, including; Iraq, China, Oman, UAE, and Iran. Sparking massive violations of pirating, Hegseth could be held accountable. There has been no radio contact with the vessel and the WH remains mum claiming the tanker, Marinera, violated US Sanctions.

Insanity is ruling the White House. IF China, Russia, Iran, Cuba, the Middle East, and South America chose a war with America, would ANY country defend us? The US military’s weapon stockpiles are severely depleted and while efforts to increase production of critical systems is underway – it will take YEARS.

In a statement yesterday, Trump reiterated that America will be curbing sales to other countries given our inventory is critically low claiming a plane takes 4 years and a helicopter 5 years to manufacture. In addition, he has ordered all defense contractors to build more quickly! “No one can take us”. All the above mentioned adversaries are in weapon building mode collectively… Pushing China over the edge means pushing Russia, North Korea, Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Iran, Iraq and the UAE who are not too keen on Trump’s actions to date.

Despite Trump’s bravado - IF in fact he assassinated Rodriguez as he has threatened, the world would not come to his rescue...