Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
9h

Maybe the Israeli's can finally audit the pantygon. They might discover that half the money goes into their pockets anyway.

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1 reply by Helena Glass
Stephen's avatar
Stephen
9h

More grim news.

I hope you don't actually live at your posted address.

I wish you the best of life and i hope more people follow your comments.

Have a great day, week, month and year.

Don't forget to show up any time.

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1 reply by Helena Glass
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