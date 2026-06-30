The U.S. Department of Defense maintains an expanded list of “Chinese Military Companies” operating in the United States. One such company was Trina Solar listed on the Shanghai stock exchange with its headquarters in China. It built a massive solar farm in Texas that generated enough output to provide power to 1 million homes. In 2023, Shield Hallam University based in the UK claimed Trina used forced Uyghur labor. Therefore, the US Commerce Department declared Trina had circumvented tariffs by building in the US. As a result, Trina was forced to sell the company to T1 Energy, an American company on the cusp of bankruptcy. Their stock price then doubled.

In 2026 Hegseth added Trina to the Military register. Causing Trina’s share price to drop 36%.

The List was expanded by Hegseth by upwards of 1/3. It restricts the company’s ability to contract and do business. Legal and Reputational Pressure: Inclusion on the Blacklist does not include formal seizure of physical assets, however it triggers reputational damage. Thus, paving the way for broader export controls, investment bans and supply chain restrictions. Ultimately discouraging foreign countries from building in the US –

It is a signal to other foreign investors that the US could collapse businesses ability to market and sell products – assets could be frozen. While the DoD can effectively blacklist a company, the Justice Department has the power to engage in physical domain and seize the property if there is ‘suspected’ illegal operations. Suspected – as in no evidence, just a whim.

In forcing these companies to sell or abandon their assets, the government than seizes the technology including aerospace, robotics, drones, fusion technology, nuclear and chemical engineering, etc… Technically, it is a form of theft. But done under the auspices of ‘threat’. Much like Israel’s campaign against the world given everyone is a – threat. Given the US has stagnated in its own high tech, AI, and weapon development, the Trump administration has decided that stealing China’s technology is the answer.

This was how Tik-Tok was designated and threatened with heavy fines and collapse if it didn’t sell partial ownership to America. Israeli individuals were granted shares as were the Emiratis. Basically, this is organized crime. Threaten, bully, and forceable confiscation. The world of Trump. Kickbacks? Likely.

With all this focus on Bad China, Massie’s efforts to kill the US/Israel integration was blocked by Congress effectively ensuring that Israel and the DoD become one entity. Thereby ensuring that anyone deemed antisemitic is eliminated. According to various intelligence agents, once this integration via Section 224 of the NDAA is implemented, reversing it would be nearly impossible.

Defense Policy Board:

Yesterday, Hegseth announced that he had cleared out the Defense Policy Board and installed all new advisors. Those advisors include: Marc Andreessen, Norm Coleman, Theo Wold, Blake Masters, Tom Feddo, Michael Pillsbury, Mike Garcia, Christopher Williams, Daniel McCarthy, and Robert Lighthizer.

Marc Andreessen: A fund manager with a degree in computer science and friend of Trump. He is on the board of OpenGov, which is partially owned by Joshua Kushner and funded by Peter Thiel, among others.

Norm Coleman: Chair of the Republican Jewish Coalition and lobbyist for Saudi Arabia.

Theo Wold: Senior lawyer at Palantir supporting the bombing campaigns in Iran and Russia.

Blake Masters: A lawyer and former executive at Palantir who wrote for Lew Rockwell.

Tom Feddo: A lawyer who founded The Rubicon Advisors, whose clients include Big Pharma, and who was formerly assistant director for the US Treasury .

Michael Pillsbury: A China Hawk. Member of the London based International Institute For Strategic Studies – a registered ‘charity’ whose primary funding comes from Bahrain as well as every war manufacturer in America. John Brennan is listed as a trustee along with the former editor of the Rothschild Economist, Bill Emmott.

Daniel McCarthy: Distinguished Fellow in Conservative ‘Thought’… at the Heritage Institute.

Mike Garcia: A Navy veteran who worked at Raytheon and became a California politician.

Christopher Williams: Oversees a consulting firm representing defense contractors.

The Palantir connections are obviously the Israeli infiltration mixed in with anti-China hawks, Big Five defense contractors who thrive on WAR, and Big Pharma which thrives on bioweapons. The Defense Policy Board has been instrumental in maintaining America’s wars while claiming justification under Security Threats, ie Iran, Russia and China. The BRICS further intimidated this control vacuum.

Each President refreshes the members to suit their particular globalist agenda. The hawkish theme would override Trump’s campaign strategy of PEACE leading us to assume that wars will be ongoing throughout the remainder of his term. Rubio’s comment that the Iran MOU is just a piece of worthless paper – supports the view that America has adopted the Israeli version of peace through nuking entire countries and all their citizens. Without a shred of guilt.

And the Israeli occupation of the Pentagon is essentially fait accompli.