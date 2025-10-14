President Trump’s disdain for Venezuela’s Maduro and desire to either assassinate a sitting president or simply bomb the country comes with obstacles. Bombing the country could impact stealing their resources if their infrastructure is destroyed. Assassinating a sitting president, legitimate or not, is an International Crime – certainly NOT deserving of a Nobel award. As Trump accumulates self-adulation for using bombs to achieve ‘peace’ the topsy-turvy mentality is indicative of Zionist logic.

Why is America so obsessed with every other country? It is the very definition of a “Karen”.

The obsession is rooted in ‘globalization’. You can’t achieve pure globalization monarchial rule unless you control all major countries. Major countries are those with vast resources – like Venezuela – and supposedly Ukraine. The means for justifying the toppling typically involves creation of a false flag or in the case of Venezuela, a propaganda campaign of demonization.

For example: Trump came into rule with the supposition he could end the Ukraine war in 24 hours. Putin was considered an ally in giving Trump this ‘win’. But the CIA controls Ukraine and thus Trump was made a fool. His response? Turn back to the mantra Putin Bad and allow the CIA to continue its proxy war against Russia in order to forge a coup and bring the country under the rule of the CIA/Deep State. Globalization.

This playbook has been in operation for over 100 years and has always had the singular goal – global rule. Losing China, Brazil and now Russia from their grip has enraged the powers that be. When rage rules – mistakes become common. Given the fairly new era of social media, those mistakes are then displayed for all the people to see - further upending the strategy and ‘ego’. Further enraging the Deep State actors, a cycle born of psychosis.

When democrat operatives in the government praise Trump – it becomes obvious the Uniparty will never be held to the laws of justice. The case against Comey is slim. He’s not a kingpin of the Deep State, he’s a toy puppet. The evidence is lacking, and a conviction is NOT likely. Trump and Bondi knew that going in and instead used it as a simple distraction from the Epstein Files and nothing more. Bondi is not the prosecutor, thus salvaging her legal reputation.

While the mainstream media are oddly silent on the military buildup in Puerto Rico in preparation for an incursion aimed at a Maduro coup, this buildup is the largest in the region in over 30 years and includes naval warships, fighter jets, and thousands of personnel. The troop deployment previously was in the neighborhood of 500 soldiers and has been increased to 10,000 with some speculating the number to be 20,000.

Maduro offered Trump ownership of some resources if he would back off. Trump has declined. And chosen War. Qatar volunteered to moderate peace talks. Trump declined. The world is watching as our President initiates a war for absolutely no reason given the narcoterrorism accusation is a fabrication used for justification. The True narcoterrorist is in fact – TEVA. Trump’s refusal to consider a peaceful solution furthers the ZION apparatus and ideology he adheres to. Civilians will be murdered. Without cause. When it is over, Trump will take a bow of peace. And the world will have entered into the Darkest of times embracing secularist philosophy in a Godless Government. Realizing Trump’s odd comment that he will likely not be going to Heaven…

Maduro is sounding a lot like Saddam when he realized America was going to destroy his country and assassinate him. WHY? Because he too had dodged the Deep State control and Iraq was becoming a developed country. Developed countries must be subdued or die – the motto. The entire African continent was subjected to this same assertion via the formation of terrorist cells to maintain a constant killing field. Those cells are reputedly the creation of the Mossad in conjunction with the CIA and MI6. Funding? USAID.

The secondary reason for striking Venezuela is similar to Israel hitting the unarmed Palestinians – eliminate the weakest. Venezuela doesn’t have the fire power that Russia and China have. Therefore, a grandstand against a weaker country will eliminate one more for the globalist regime to occupy. Trump is merely their pawn – which alludes to blackmail, or perhaps a deeper LIE.

While the MSM continually reference election fraud for Madura’s continued rule, it is rather hypocritical given election fraud is rampant in the US. And every western country. No one believes Starmer, Macron or Carney were elected legitimately. So why the fascination with the claim as some vendetta against Maduro?

Given most, if not all, orders for War come from Israel, it is a fair guess Israel wants Venezuela under their thumb. What is behind Israel’s desire to destroy Maduro? Quite simply the animosity has been in place since before Maduro when Chávez was President. In 2006, Chavez publicly condemned Israel creating an embarrassment. While supporting the Palestinians, Chavez claimed Israel was guilty of genocide – 2006.

Israel attempted to insert their pro-Israel ‘contestant’, Maria Machado, who signed an Israeli pact in 2020. She failed her assignment – and Venezuela remains under the control of Maduro. Israel has ordered Trump to change that outcome. By whatever means.

Breaking Venezuela would mean weakening the BRICS. The BRICS have grown beyond the Deep State in power and Israel wants them suppressed as the 2030 deadline fast approaches. Why 2030? Why is this year so loaded? The linear goals as proposed by the UN have no more to do with 2030 than they did with 2015. 2030 is the time established by The Protocols of The Elders of Zion.

President Trump’s popularity was hijacked in order to represent the culmination of the Protocol Agenda through deception and the ultimate goal of subjugating or killing all Goyim who refuse Zionist rule. Trump, “I don’t believe I am Heaven bound” takes on even more radical importance! For Trump is revealing he is NOT Christian as he pretended to be.