Trump wants Bagram Air Force Base in Afghanistan or ‘bad things will happen’. Afghanistan is rich in rare earth minerals to the tune of $1 trillion. Trump wants Pakistan base or bad things will happen. Pakistan is rich in rare earth minerals. Trump wants to strike inside Venezuela. Venezuela has $14 trillion in untapped resources. Trump has become Boris Badenov whose catch phrase was, “sharrup you mouth”.

Anything to avoid begging China includes bombing innocent countries. Desperation reigns. Trump’s War Department has declared that rare earth minerals present a “National Security Threat”. By making this claim, the US gives itself the authority to commit terror on any country in order to steal their resources.

Trump’s administration investing taxpayer money into these companies despite it being unclear how that ownership will be distributed back to us, the investors, now includes MP Materials to which Taxpayers are now the largest shareholders through the federal government. The plant for MP Materials will not be operational until 2027-2028 as the US faces severe shortages leading to a significant hit in the auto industry and the military weapon industry.

With headlines claiming China Laid a Rare Earths Trap the supposed trap was actually a reciprocal response – not initiated by China, but by Trump in the Tariff war. And now it is simply a matter of EGO. The US can’t wait 2-3 years to build mines. The deficit is having harsh effects on the US economy. Russia offered to help – nixed. Myanmar, a major supplier of rare earths, has also been mired by civil war strife since 2021 via a coup. The military junta is financed by Russia and China while the National Unity Government is funded by the West.

The U.S. has provided nearly $400 million in aid to pro-democracy groups and has frozen approximately $1 billion in Myanmar Central Bank funds. So again, in essence, Myanmar is a battle ground between Russia/China and the US. Civilian deaths have surpassed 25,000. Coincidentally, a 7.7 earthquake hit Myanmar March 2025 with significant damage. Venezuela was also just hit by a 6.2 earthquake 3 days ago also affecting Colombia. Thereby giving greater insight as to the reason the Colombian President was less than happy at the recent UN meeting.

While wastewater injection at fracking and drilling sites have been known to cause earthquakes in Oklahoma and California, US style fracking is not done in Myanmar or Venezuela. Trumps tariffs, on the other hand, have created an economic collapse in Venezuela reminiscent of Rockefeller’s Standard Oil precipitating WWII with Japan. Killing the competition.

In 1898, Tesla created a steam powered oscillator that when attached to the side of a building produced vibrations similar to an earthquake which could be felt for blocks. At Tesla’s death, the US government confiscated these patents – and we are to believe that 80 years later, not one scientist expanded on this invention…

In 1968, area 52 in Nevada released a one megaton nuclear test that produced a 1200 meter long fault rupture according to the US Geological Survey. In 1992, Alexsey Nikolayev of Russia’s Academy of Sciences claimed that ‘tectonic weapons’ could trigger not just earthquakes by volcanic eruptions. In 1997, US Secretary of Defense, William Cohen while at a conference regarding terrorism claimed, “Others are engaging even in an eco-type of terrorism whereby they can alter the climate, set off earthquakes, volcanoes remotely through the use of electromagnetic waves.”

In 1998, thermonuclear tests in India and Pakistan were believed to have caused the earthquake in Afghanistan. In 1999, new Zealand initiated Project Seal to create a tsunami bomb, generating tsunami waves as a weapon. July 2025, flooding and a tsunami bomb ripped through China. Simultaneously an 8.8 magnitude earthquake hit eastern Russia. Three days ago tsunami-like waves ripped again thru China destroying cities.

Coincidental?

According to historical records, only 10 earthquakes and tsunamis have occurred in China in the past 2000 years, with an average of about 200 years between. Has Trump initiated Weather Weapons against his enemies? IF so, we can expect reciprocation will be forthcoming as prodding the bear and the dragon will not be so forgiving…