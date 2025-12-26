Trump is bombing ISIS in Nigeria. He is saving Christians from slaughter. The region specifically targeted is the northwest. But Christians live primarily in the Southeast, South and Southwest. So who lives in the northwest? The northwest is comprised of 7 political zones which are primarily home to the Hausa and Fulani peoples numbering 71 million. They are dominant – Sunni Islam with mosques dating from the 15th century. So why would Trump bomb this well grounded civilization?

“Northwest Nigeria holds significant untapped rare earth mineral potential, primarily in the form of monazite sands rich in key elements like neodymium, lanthanum, and cerium vital for EV’s, defense weapons, smartphones. and turbines.” What there are not? Christians. Never were. What is being bombed? Mosques and civilian populations. Who gave the order? Israel. Who started the rumor of Christian genocide in Nigeria? Netanyahu.

What is the Hanukkah celebration? It is a secular, non-religious, celebration of the Maccabees defeat of the Seleucid and Hellenistic Empires. In other words, it is a ‘war celebration’ wherein a candle lasted 8 days instead of 1 per no sourced lore. The Book of Maccabees is written anonymously and said to be written in Greek by an Egyptian Jew. Despite the Maccabees being the entire historical basis of Hanukkah, the 4 books are not included in the Hebrew Bible given they are considered apocryphal. Hence Hannukah is NOT a religious based holiday.

Trump’s ‘influencers’ are out in full force making economic claims that have no basis in reality. These ‘influencers’ are like censorship police who seemingly are no different than the Zionist influencers peddling nonsensical diatribe regarding every antisemitic person who dares to speak of an America Last White House ruled by Israel. The latest slew of economic statistics don’t actually exist given the data has not yet been entered into the system in order to create a fact.

For Example: When submitting crime data, the same cities and states must be entered each time to create a graph. When the cities entered exclude high crime rates and include cities with typically low crime rates, say Oakland vs Beverly Hills – the resulting numbers are essentially falsified. When claiming drug prices will come down 5000% - we are dealing with abject ignoramuses. And when the employment data and inflation rate are skewed by 300% - Houston we are a country indivisibly shacked and gob-smacked. SHAME. The only ones who actually believe the data are paid for their opinion.

Biden #2 on steroids.

Trump is back to demanding Greenland become a vassal of America for ‘security’. Security against who? Greenland’s nearest neighbors include Europe and Canada. Why Trump refuses to declare his true motives when the vast majority of people know exactly what they are is bizarre to extreme. And like Netanyahu, Trump’s PR Propaganda mechanization is in dire need of upgraded chips. A miserable failure. Instead of the Art of The Deal, Trump is resorting to bomb everyone – a Maccabee tactic. But it does reveal wars, torture, and indiscriminate genocide are common denominators that pre-empt the rise and the fall of every single civilization. The only difference is the sheer numbers involved.

The most obvious graph of the US economy is the price of gold and silver. Both of these commodities are hedges against a weak economy, high inflation, and a collapsing dollar. You can create fake numbers, but you can’t deny the price of these commodities and their implication.

Unfortunately, Trump hasn’t learned that Art of Truth. As such, he is destroying his base and subjecting himself to ridicule in order to obfuscate reality and honor his great Yuge accomplishments. Including lowering drug costs by 1500%...

Biting off more than the US can withstand, we are now engaged in wars in Venezuela, Ukraine, Iran (Netanyahu has asked for Trump to bomb them again), Nigeria, Syria, and Lebanon. All while our rare earth deal with China is pushed to the limits given we are pirating oil ships destined from Venezuela to their ports while arming Taiwan and now Japan.

We are reliving the endless battles of the Middle Ages where Kings and Popes volleyed for the confiscation of wealth from their neighbors. An endless struggle that was amplified by the Money Lenders who bankrupt Empires. The difference? We were supposed to ‘evolve’ over the course of 500 to 600 years but apparently, the Zionist powers that be prefer the glory of war. And we are the fodder.

It appears that Trump’s ‘advisors’ are coaching his lies to quell his own understanding much like they did with Biden – and yes, we must assume the cognitive intelligence is rather impaired. And the laughing Hyena’s are in charge of the Loony Tune White House lockstep with the Media as WWIII the Mother Ship of all wars is being postured… China and Russia are NOT HAPPY with Trump’s interference in Venezuela.