Three world leaders are filmed on a train attempting to hide their ‘paraphernalia’ while looking like giggling teenage boys caught with a Playboy magazine. An indelible image imprint. The fact that they are on their way to meet with Zelenskky, a known cocaine addict, is not lost on the audience. It is also not lost on other global leaders who see their recreation activities override their leadership qualities. Deserving of an award from the Three Stooges, Hairy, Curly and Mo, they bring a certain level of absurdity to themselves and the EU as a nation.

Contrast that scene to Trump arriving in Saudi Arabia, and there is a monumental subterranean shift. All business. Making Deals - $600 Billion worth. And the Deals are for America – not for the slapstick antics of Hairy, Curly and Mo, all of whom have brought their respective countries to their knees economically and socially. Bin Salman recognizes the impact Trump can have to turn around this global coup. Respect is mutually shared.

The aftermath of this sad sack comedy routine is affecting the entire EU. The EU thus does what it does best – ignore and distract. The distraction? The Cannes Film Festival and Hollywood celebrities dominate their news.

The Three Stooges went to Ukraine for what purpose? To reinforce the thirty day ceasefire rule for Zelenskky in his upcoming negotiations with Putin? A phone call would have sufficed. Thirty days buys weapons and troops. IF Zelenskky doesn’t comply with instructions – the guillotine is his fate. Everyone knows the game plan but they have to make a show of the entire process for media rights to the story.

On the global stage, Zelenskky’s threat to blow up the various world leaders at the Moscow Day of Celebration also put a noose around his neck. Given he was unable to hold to a three day ceasefire, his antics are becoming more sloppy putting everyone on notice, strings are getting tighter.

Who holds the Stooges strings?

The European defense industry encompasses 2,764 businesses generating EUR 162 billion in annual sales and employing 1.8 million people. Major contractors include BAE Systems – UK, Dessault and Thales – France, and Leonardo – Italy. A significant dependence for all these countries exists via US sourcing. Given Starmer and Macron keep over-playing their troop deployments as a potential to assist Ukraine – getting thousands into Ukraine could only be achieved if the corridor is clear. Ceasefire.

The other loser in this Saudi turnaround is Netanyahu. The Keeper Of The Blackmail. The come-about from Israel could be related to the Epstein Files and the utter disgust Trump holds for child predators. Let the blackmail fly. Desperation and mass genocide has left Israel with few allies if any. It also puts the Zion Congressional Handlers on notice – as well as AIPAC which is likely in scramble-defense mode.

Taking Israel out of the US equation and realigning the board players could help secure a completely different Congress. But the cosmic shift happening outside of the western world is also in play. Meaning a singular entity, like America, being labeled the global powerhouse, is no longer in vogue. Instead, the BRICS play is now being matched by a China Gold play. The gold play has two interesting agendas; 1. It forces the US and EU to open their Fort Knox facilities, and 2. It dissipates the hegemony of the Dollar in trade which right now would reduce interest payments on debt – held primarily by Japan.

Trading in gold instead of dollars is an interesting study of positives and negatives. The largest mines producing today are in Russia, Australia, South Africa, Peru, Indonesia, Uzbekistan and the US. But in December 2024, China discovered a deposit that is considered the largest deposit in the world valued at $83 billion. Once again, the EU is left behind. Which solidifies the shift of trade as the shift of politics. As President Trump announced from the Economic Forum in the Saudi Kingdom – prosperity is the motivation instead of coups, chaos and interference.

In a momentous gesture, because Boeing has been unable to complete the new Air Force One as ordered years ago, Qatar has offered to gift the US a replacement valued at over $400 million. Oddly, the democrats find issue with this gift despite it being a gift to the US not Trump. Air Force One is owned by the US AirForce. It was New Deal’s Marxist FDR who first instituted a Presidential Pilot Office, via The Presidential Airlift Group.

But then the democrats number one focus at this juncture is to support the murderers and gangland convicts arrested by ICE while assaulting ICE Officers. A huge embarrassment on a world stage. But that’s all they’ve got left to fight for as their antics and respect have descended into Hell. That would be the entirety of their platform which may result in the death of the Democrat Party. Running on EMPTY.