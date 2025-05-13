Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Myriad Mike's avatar
Myriad Mike
6h

The attempts to obfuscate and cover for these three ass clowns, is more embarrassing than their coke-train antics, trying to hide their dope. "It was a napkin, and a stirrer", Yeah, Right, and that's why they both grab them, and hid them like they were a bag of coke and a coke spoon!

Every parent on earth can see that behavior from a mile away! I don't care if your kids were feeding cookies to the dog, or playing with dad's gun, the motions, the guilty looks... it was about as subtle as coked up people usually are "Nobody knows I'm high, nobody saw anything".

Moreover- You're the leader of a nation, all three of you, and you aren't even smart enough to do some blow without getting caught!? That's next level pantheon stupid!

Their nations should scream for blood. "Our nation is going to shit, and you three idiots are getting high!?"

Death to tyrants!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gloria S's avatar
Gloria S
1h

Bravo! Well said. Thanks for all you do.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Helena Glass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture