Within the US Department of Transportation wherein Pete Buttegieg is tasked with America’s roads, bridges, railways, etc…, there are four Finance personnel whose responsibility is to account for the management of the budget and preparation of financial statements for the Auditor, KPMG. Of the Four, Victoria Wassner is the Chief Financial Officer. Her degree is in ‘public policy’. Wassner’s respective sub financial experts include; Joe Jennin, Jennifer Funk and Saesha Carlile. Not one have any degreed education in Finance or Accounting. The KPMG Audit recognized the in-house financials failed in basic accounting controls.

The Department of Defense failed its audit for the 7th year in a row. Not to worry, they have pinky sworn to get it right sometime after 2028… As I previously noted the entire Government Accounting Office is run by a man with a liberal arts degree and no accounting certifications of any sort.

These appointments were done for one reason – to commit fraud within the budgets of every federal agency. Dating at least - from Clinton. The US Constitution allows for the president to unilaterally fill vacancies during a Senate recess. The appointments expire at the end of the Congress, meaning they would be valid, at most, for two years. But the liberals know 2 years is enought to put them all behind bars. So they are leaving Las Vegas and heading for Europe which has reciprocity with the US and is required by law to return anyone the US President asks to be tried in a court of justice.

President Bill Clinton made 139 recess appointments, former President George W. Bush used the process 171 times, and former President Barack Obama made 32 recess appointments. The purpose is to fast track a nomination to appointment without the Senate approval. Given the degree of financial irregularities, corruption and outright fraud throughout government agencies for decades – audits have little to no value or effect.

The vast majority of citizens have no comprehension of the need for oversight that is relevant to Accounting. The Ethics Committee is tasked with calling out irregularities in the ethics of Congress. In the last 150 years there have been exactly 2 members expelled for ethics violations, including most recently George Santos. Everyone else gets a slap on the wrist – including Bill Clinton. So, what is the purpose of the Department?

Every effort will be made by the Liberals to assert a problem with Trump’s nominations. Including unfounded allegations. Their favorite has always been ‘rape’. But with female nominees they are citing "inexperience" which doesn’t bode well when comparing appointments under Obama and Biden. Rhinos are scared, so technically we don’t have majority control over the House and Senate. They protect themselves by voting alongside the Democrats.

There are options built into The Constitution in terms of using a ten+ day adjournment/recess option to bypass Senate so as to get an appointment thru: Both the House and the Senate have to consent to adjourn for longer than three days. If one chamber agrees to adjourn and the other doesn't, then the House and Senate are considered in a state of disagreement. If both the House and Senate can not agree on an adjournment, then the President can force an adjournment as he sees fit. And thus bypass Senate altogether.

The point is – adjournment appointments have been relatively common by every President, this is not an unprecedented or uncommon means of pushing thru the nominations knowing that the Democrats and Rhinos will agree to disavow every nomination Trump puts thru. Which would obviously be completely partisan and a move to tangle Trump without a functioning cabinet.

The classic pundits on X have already declared for all the world that they will do everything in their power to obfuscate anything and everything Trump plans throughout his entire term. Making it about them – instead of about working for The People. Which could also generate a Supreme Court intervention. And possibly JAIL

Of course the most egregious appointment for the Dems is Matt Gaetz as Attorney General. While Merrick Garland allowed rampant crime – illegal immigrant murders – and a total destruction of the entire Justice System – they know their actions have been highly, profoundly – illegal and fear they could be subjected to their criminal dervishness. Stefanik in intel is also a target. WHY? Because it would open the Pandora’s Box of all intel agency documents for her review. The massive criminal expose could also re-open the Epstein Files. The fake Russia Scandals - The Coups - the incitement to riots - the assassinations across the globe - all at the hands of America's Intel - including the CIA. Kennedy's favorite.

These two Legal Appointments carry the most potential criminal unveilings. And these two people carry the most – I will not bend the truth – mentality. I am certain Trump was briefed extensively on this and has likely considered these outcomes in making the nominations. He does still have the Supreme Court. And they rank higher than any Rhino or Liberal in Congress. And he most certainly as his second appointment ready in any eventuality.