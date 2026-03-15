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Timothy Winey's avatar
Timothy Winey
11m

The 'man' is a legend in his own tiny mind.

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Robert Welch's avatar
Robert Welch
5h

Trump orchestrating our fall doesn't ring true to his character - The greatest and the best.

Unless this is his Swan Song, and so the greatest and best fall ever.

I'd like to see the IRS disappear, but is suing it the way to go ?

Currently, it seems that Trump got pushed into this war, a totally knuckleheaded thing to do.

And, he's looking for a way out, involving saving face - ie. Putin.

If he were moral, he'd have nothing to do with Israel, nothing. If we were moral, we'd be all over him to abandon Israel, yesterday. Very squishy times, as usual......" And the beat goes on......latetadedede". ( Sony and Cher )

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