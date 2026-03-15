Trump’s $10 Billion Lawsuit Against The IRS: In January 2026, Trump formally filed his lawsuit together with his sons and the Trump Organization against the IRS and The Treasury. The data breach was instituted by Charles Littlejohn a subcontractor to the IRS through his employer, Booz Allen Hamilton. While Littlejohn is currently in jail for the mishandling/theft of the tax returns, normally secondary responsibility could only be initiated against Booz Allen as the responsible contractor. Trump decided not to pursue the actual general contractor and instead is suing the IRS. WHY?

The first leak was 15 years of Donald Trump’s tax returns which did in fact reveal that he paid as little as $750 per year to paying $-0-. In the second leak, Littlejohn released the returns of 7600 high net worth individuals who paid little to no taxes. Two of those elites are suing; Kelcy Warren is suing Booz Allen and Kenneth Griffin is suing the IRS. Kelcy Warren, donated a total of $20 million to Trump, paid an average tax rate of 3.4%, has an estimated net worth of $7 billion and received CoVid Funds in 2020. Kenneth Griffin has an estimated net worth of over $51 billion and despite claiming to be republican donated heavily to Obama and Bill Gates – he paid an average tax rate of 29%.

Texas billionaire Kelcy Warren owns a massively profitable natural gas pipeline company. But in an orgy of cake eating and having it too , he’s able to receive hundreds of millions of dollars from his company tax-free while reporting vast losses to the IRS thanks to energy-industry and other tax breaks, his records showed. Hundreds of ultrawealthy and billionaires received CoVid money – Taxpayer debt totaling $2.4. TRILLION.

Elon Musk, who is not suing, has paid an average tax rate of between 3.3% to 24%. Obviously, America’s Tax System is a plague worthy of a fatal dose of morphine. There is no excuse. However, the double edged sword is that having provided little toward the American Tax System, they now want to rape even more from taxpayers who pay more than their ‘fair share’ because - their reputations were damaged…

As a direct result of our charitable federal government, over half of all economic income generated by closely held businesses, is never taxed and is legally not reported.

But the debt – belongs to the Taxpayers.

Despite all the grandstanding on Tariff Income and Layoffs and Cost cutting, Trump’s FY 2026 deficit for the first 4 months October thru January was over $1 Trillion. That was BEFORE Trump initiated the war with Iran that is now projected to cost in the neighborhood of $85 billion including destroyed bases and inventory. Equating to a potential shortfall of $3 trillion and assuming expense levels don’t rise with wartime inflation.

What is not being addressed in this Iran War is the lost pledges from Middle East Countries that was touted by Trump to be anywhere from $9 trillion to $18 trillion – depending on the day. Not only will America lose this potential revenue, it will also lose revenue from weapons sales to the Middle East given we will be relatively depleted before Lockheed, Raytheon and Northrop can restock inventory for the US much less for sale. The economic hits will take years to flatten. And Still – where will Trump get the necessary rare earths for the military, much less for AI and tech, given US production is 5-8 years away?

Forward thinking has NOT been the strong suit of the Trump White House, and this lack of critical strategic thinking will hit our Economy HARD. The domino effect will create foreclosures and bankruptcies both personal and business. What do we gain?

According to the Economic Bandwidth of Trumpism, the US economy will profit nicely from increased oil prices. So now paying $10 per gallon is ‘good’ for the economy. Logic./ As media conglomerates begin to move away from the War is good for the economy narrative, Trump has threatened to revoke their licenses unless they crater to the official Hegseth/Leavitt narrative of we are Winning. Just like Ukraine WON against Russia. Just like having a ‘feeling’ that Iran was going to attack overrode all 17 US intel agency analyses.

War Propaganda is certainly not the New Game in town – every movie newsreel during WWII and Vietnam was replete with Military Mind Control. Winning is the only allowed protocol. Because, somehow Truth would rearrange the Titanic Deck Chairs and the Military would be revealed for what it is a means to make Wealth for The Uber elite who play Both Sides. Iran is no different. Who shorted and who bet Long? Who made money and who lost money?

JD Vance: blames soaring gas prices on Joe Biden. Hegseth: “The only thing prohibiting transit in [Hormuz] right now is Iran shooting at shipping.” Nothing has changed in the Straits of Hormuz. Iran still controls 20% of oil and 30% fertilizer exports from the Gulf. All the rhetoric about ships traveling thru the Saudi Red Sea are Fake. Several Gulf countries have begun employing GPS Jamming to interfere with guided missiles. While intended as a defensive measure, this jamming also disrupts navigation systems used by civilian ships. AIS signals can become scrambled or unreliable, making it more difficult for vessels to communicate with each other and avoid collisions.

All in all – the Strait of Hormuz has been a known deterrent for decades. Why the Trump Department of War ignored this Economic leverage can only be attributed to the fact that Hegseth is NOT a Military Strategist or Intelligence officer - but a Major with no experience or training relative to War.

Dan Caine – Hegseth’s go to Military strategist, is a former Lt General with a degree in Soccer, Economics, and a Masters in Air Warfare whose claim to military fame is patrolling airspace after 9-11 assigned to Florida, DC, Nevada, and Arizona, before joining hedge funds as a consultant. Whereupon his net worth elevated him to ‘stooge status’. Oddly, his promotions do not seem remotely linked to any defined meritorious conduct but instead to his work within the CIA and Hedge Funds. He flew a total of 100 combat hours in Iraq – the equivalent of one month on the low side ~ according to his own highly edited bio.

So why Did Trump Bring Him in? Same reason Trump has brought in every appointment – LACK of Experience. Doomed to FAIL. The FALL OF AMERICA! In real Time.