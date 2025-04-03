RT ~ “The West is Breaking Up…” While the reasons are rational, the effects of the shattering mean America must make the choice to become a BRIC power. Which means laying aside the China rhetoric. The Iran rhetoric. The War rhetoric. President Trump seems to be unable to lay aside these idealized liberal pontifications. Their propaganda deeply ingrained. The Zionist mass hypnosis replete amongst his cabinet picks – all feeding Trump’s ear. Until he can extricate himself – he will continue to fall back on what is the Black Knight Khazarian Agenda.

Project 2025 was written primarily by 15 people, with hundreds of people’s input, from the Heritage Foundation in 2023. The theme is the Mandate for leadership through the dismantling of government bureaucracy. This ‘dismantling’ has been defined by liberals as an authoritarian autocracy. The objective is to fight the Deep State control which has been the foremost instrumentalist in the destruction of western justice, values, morals and ethics for centuries past. As a Christian organization, its one Jewish writer, Stephen Miller, extricated himself from the project, only to become an advisor to Trump. Having served amongst conservative rhinos for more than a decade, he suddenly became a Trumper. His wife served as communications director for rhino Mike Pence.

Elon Musk has been pivotal in the Elevation of Fraud and Corruption to Mainstream within the auspices of Project 2025. Which has earned him the ire of every Deep State pundit up the ladder to Soros and Rothschild. A ladder which has called for over 15,000 assassination attempts on Musk’s LIFE. Our allies – Europe and Israel – have done nothing but derail attempts to extricate ourselves thereby earning them the designation of Pariah, False Statehoods.

Bringing us full circle to finding an ally – in the BRICS. Unfortunately, at this juxtaposition, China, Iran and India are less than pleased with America, and Trump. Leaving the US somewhat flailing naked in the breeze. Pick A SIDE!

The Trump camp remains highly Zionist. This Deep State affiliate creates a rather largess cavernous pit of fire into a BRIC alignment – leaving America isolated and vulnerable. To the benefit of the Cartel. Instead of extricating himself from these claws of Akkadian marauders, Trump waffles. And the Timing is precariously slipping. History will be made – and it could easily go either of both ways as ancient societies have in past centuries. Will he succumb to the Khazarians masquerading as Jews, or will he reclaim the roots of God and Christ?

We stand at the precipice.

Escalating defenses around Iran per the will of the Zionists will be the demise of multiple countries across the globe including The Americas and most of Europe. Escalating peace and trade with the BRICS will move America into the New Empire of the 21st century. What Trump wants vs his actions betray a man conflicted. His advisors whispering for war. The Israel First entourage have taken up high profile positions within the White House with a primary target block the infamous ‘Epstein Files’. Along with the Israeli assassination of JFK, an Israeli blackmail scheme that dominates most of Congress and Washington would lay waste to the death grip of the Cartel. Waging threats across the aisles, the Zionists are well aware of the implications which may weigh heavily against such Trump notables as RFK, Jr, Bannon, Cruz, Johnson, Roberts, Bondi, Patel, etc…

Where are the files? In limbo? Redacted? Withheld at Trump’s Order? The Silence is Deafening. The Lambs are bleating. Arrests are nonexistent. Promises broken. Why? Because history would unveil the circular of these Ninevah degenerates who we call Jews. A human entity rebranded.

Arguing tariffs and Musk are simple distractions. However, when cutting ties – whether it be from an employer or a country – it is best to have already lined up the alternative so as to minimize the cost disruption. In this case there are only two alternatives: Deep State and BRICS+.