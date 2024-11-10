When state police, federal officials, governors, claim they will NOT comply with Laws as promulgated and initiated by the President of the United States, they are declaring that they should be immediately removed from their post and cited on charges of insurrection and treason. It also reveals the stupidity that defines the hiring of STUPID. –

When liberal lawyers tell people to ‘fight’ to not obey, to surmount a civil insurrection – the liberals are typically driven by medically induced insanity, drugs, and a severe lack of Critical Thinking. Revealing that the Liberal political elite WANT/DESIRE for the liberal plebes to be eliminated. Race cleansing. Hitlers last agenda when he became literally crazed via a cocktail of drugs including cocaine, meth, heroin, and more.

In essence, Hitler is the perfect example of what happens to a person drugged to extreme. The same drugs that are prescribed to children, teens, and 20 somethings. Their brains become ‘addled’.

It is this drug induced psychosis that lost the Liberals the election – even beyond its corruption attempts. They literally couldn’t manufacture enough fraud to support the psychotic Kamala. This is why they won’t initiate a recount. The recount might reveal Kamala only retained 15% - or LESS> She was formidably incompetent, unlikeable, and cringe.

But the Liberals making the strategic maneuvers are also drugged. Mistakes require The Cleaners, the Cleaners are drugged and need the Wipers, the Wipers are drugged and need the Homeless to officiate their agenda. Using illegal immigrants with little to no education, they became so arrogant and high they couldn’t understand strategy – and instead employed fake surveys of paid individuals. Pathetic.

It is something akin to the story of the Tortoise and the Hare. They are the Hare running wildly in every direction - except toward the end goal. Israel bombing Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Yemen, while releasing videos of IDF soldiers dancing on graves and bodies – was supposed to create weeping allegiance to the Israel Death Squad. Drugged. A Witches Brew.

The entire lifetime of historical “Jews” – or Khazar bruts – has been mired in this same repugnance since ancient history. They have routinely been expelled for their reign of terror; Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Germany, Italy, Ukraine – NO ONE WANTS THEM. And instead of recognizing that there is a viable ‘reason’ – the ‘Jews’ claim woe is me victimhood. At some point – the world will awaken and realize that the victimhood is for a definable REASON.

They wage war. Against everybody. Always have. Always will. It is their DNA. A DNA that cannot be ascribed to ANY ancient DNA – including Sumerians, Hebrews, etc… Their DNA doesn’t match any tribe.

And Yet. This anomaly doesn’t apply to all Jews – it only applies to the ones whose heart, soul, and brain are bent on destruction and death. Loosely defined as Ashkenazi. Bolsheviks. Communists. I remind you that Bolsheviks actually are responsible for turning CHINA – communist. Yes. They webbed across the globe in their deviant agenda of communism during the early part of the 1900’s.

In times of Christ – these Bolsheviks had become the money lenders. Own the money – own the world. Was ALWAYS the goal. Their traces of being a target for exodus has been a prominent theme from the 14th century forward to sometime between 5,000 and 2,600 BC. It bears notice.

In each instance, the rewritten history associates the exodus as a victimhood instead of elaborating on the Reality Cause. Given all history was rewritten between the 11th century and 18th century, it takes a bit of meddling research to uncover the truths. And therein is the value of ‘books’. Why there were book burnings… To destroy history so that a rewritten one could be wielded as Truth.

The same Cartel that existed thousands of years ago and caused the upending of entire civilizations is now upon its peeked today. A cycle. Same perpetrators. Each time we are given a chance to make it right for the future histories to be. Each time – we fail. So now we are once again looking at the wall -what to do differently?

There is a great song that fills this definition of nonaction cowardess: A man is chiding God for not saving the children and realizes in the song – he has done nothing. He is eating bon-bons and filing his nails waiting for God to FIX everything. I suppose we are all guilty of this – some longer than others. But this is where we are today. We each have to make a choice and not waver. The Lies will be ten fold whatever you can imagine as possible.

The addition of Musk presents a tremendous problem to them in their vein of cyberhacking. It’s the RUSSIANS! IT’S THE IRANIANS! What ever is the new and improved flavor. If they decide to mess with the electric grid – then Houston – we have a problem. PROBLEM for them? We know it is them. And despite all the PR – that’s not about to change in the next millennium and beyond.

They royally screwed up. And good ole Netanyahu is personally, inextricably – to blame – 100%! BOOM! This revelation has yet to hit the brainstems of the idiots as they continue to project their same strategies from 1930. If we are going to be over taken – at least have a BRAIN CELL! I remind you this was the period of the contrived Depression via a short lived stock market so as to create various Controls over the US via various ACTS – including the Federal Reserve Act. Own The Money.

The point of this is the eradication of This Lizard, the Federal Reserve. Which, because it was formed via an Act, must be addressed via Congress to be eliminated… technically. Unless… Great Evidence Can Show That This NGO Acted outside of the Benefit of America. As In BIS. Then it becomes a Supreme Court – Slam Dunk!

What lawyers don’t seem to understand the Supreme Court – they may wish you would present your argument correctly, but because when you are lax, - you lose. You only lose your Supreme Court Bid if you have failed to know The Law. State Supreme Courts don’t follow this Constitutional Act – because they, like the governors of blue states, have determined they are above the LAW OF THE LAND –

This is why Soros scored from the bottom of the legal barrel – upward - to the state supreme court – so as to enable crime. Destroy From Within. His mantra for decades. Because you have only yourself to blame. He actually made fun of – and belittled – his supporters for their stupidity.